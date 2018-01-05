The Twelth RPS Cracker Of Christmas

Even though we’re back there’s still a Christmas cracker to pull! 12 days and all. Oh, and of course, if you’re after more posts you might have missed, why not join our Supporter Program, and unlock dozens of new posts from the last year!

Meanwhile, you provide your own party hat, and we’ll provide the groaner of a gag.

Luke Skywalker: Yes dad, I know: you know what I’m getting for Christmas because you felt my presents.

Darth Vader: No son, I do not know, for this year your presents are in Battlefront 2 loot crates.

Luke: Aha! So you got me loot crates! SIKE!

Vader: Son, I’m just glad we’ve put the past behind us. I love you.

Luke: I love you too.