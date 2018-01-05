Treasure Adventure World sets sail on February 8th

A good five years after we first posted about it, Robit Games’ open-world puzzle-platformer Treasure Adventure World will sail out next month. Publishers Chucklefish Games, who also published Stardew Valley and Starbound, today announced that Treasure Adventure World will launch on February 8th. The important bit is: you get to sail around on a boat which can shrink down to fit in your pocket. Also it has exploring, fighting, puzzling, nightclubs, and other cute stuff in this trailer, but I’m mostly in it for the boat. Check out this new trailer:
Ah, boat! And diving from boat. Boat! Apparently the game has a weather system so you’ll excuse me if I bob on the waves and watch the rain come and go as you battle bosses or whatever it is you like to do.
This is actually a mega-expanded remake of Robit’s Treasure Adventure Game from 2011, which you can still download free. That might give a vague sense of what TAW is up to but obviously the ideas (and art!) have come a long way in seven years, and Robit themselves say TAG has flaws and bugs.
Treasure Adventure World will cost £7/$10 when it arrives on February 7th. Store pages are already up on Steam and GOG.
05/01/2018 at 19:47 platypusfool says:
TAG was amazing. For me it would’ve been on that ‘Best Metroidvanias’ list for sure. I think part of its appeal though was how surprising it was that something initially so simple kept evolving and changing, introducing all sorts of concepts. And it was massive! Hopefully all that translates to the new version.
05/01/2018 at 22:23 Waltorious says:
I also liked the original Treasure Adventure Game a lot. It’s free on GOG (and elsewhere) if people want to try it. I also wrote about it on my personal game blog:
link to waltorious.wordpress.com
When I first saw the announcement for Treasure Adventure World years ago, I was concerned that it seemed to be losing some of the feel of the original, much as peterako1989 argues below. The new trailer looks much improved, however, so I’m interested to see how the final game turns out. Besides, the original is still available (and free!) for those who want to play that.
05/01/2018 at 21:03 peterako1989 says:
I urge you to play the original before this. It seems TAW makes changes that might make many moments not feel like they did in the original.
05/01/2018 at 22:16 Phasma Felis says:
I saw a Jojamart in there. :) Is this formally in the same world as Stardew Valley, or is that just a passing reference?
05/01/2018 at 23:29 April March says:
Good news, but I was absolutely underwhelmed by TAG. Looked fun but I found it mostly joyless. Maybe I should give it another try.