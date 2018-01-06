What are we all playing this weekend?

Back once again with the ill behaviour, yeah? Ooh it’s been a strange week, with half of Team RPS still on holiday (we’ve swiped their chairs to put our feet up) and video games still warming up. I’m sure next week will all be burning donuts on our gamehogs but for now: what are you playing this weekend? Here’s what’s we’re clicking on.
Alec:
I’m taking the wee one to see her auntie in That London this weekend, so games will be limited to pretending to be a cat for eight straight hours. Once night has fallen, I reckon I might treat myself to the jaundiced glow of a Kentucky Route Zero
replay, in the hope it can act as an incantation to summon Act V.
Alice:
I want to get good at Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
– actually good, not just ‘able to finish the game’ good enough. I’m studying, I’m practising, and I will do these cool murders real well. Elsewhere in Metalgearia, I’m revisiting The Phantom Pain
to polish off side-missions and just plain lark about. I don’t tend to 100% games whose campaigns I’ve already finished but I am happy to sneak around and play with the high-end sillytech.
Brendan:
The singing fists of Tekken 7
call me ever closer, entreating me to embrace my destiny as a washed-up cage fighter. But I’m also going back into GTAV
for some crime-doing with some friends. The part I look forward to most is the post-heist merriment, during which we all get matching tattoos.
Katharine:
I’ll be delving further into the time-travelling horror show that is Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
this weekend. It’s a lot more gruesome than its predecessors, as each puzzle room I’ve done so far has often ended with a horrible life or death decision. To date, I’ve seen characters die from chainsawing each other in half, suffocating from carbon monoxide poisoning, chopping off their own head and I’ve even watched whole groups of them get dissolved in an acid shower. Hooray! I haven’t been put off yet, though, as I really, really want to find out what happens at the end – even if it means never looking at my shower quite the same way again.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
06/01/2018 at 14:02 Arathorn says:
I’ll probably be playing some more Transport Fever, which I have been binging over the last few weeks. It’s really become a great game since its release over a year ago, and they are still patching it. In fact I might have to wait for the next patch before I can finish this game, since it is focussed on performance and my rig is starting to struggle trying to simulate over 40000 passengers (and quite a bit of cargo too).
06/01/2018 at 14:13 Lars Westergren says:
Dishonored 2: Death of the Outsider. So good. The lavish details and level design of the best of Bioshock, with gameplay like Thief.
06/01/2018 at 15:22 Glacious says:
Sweet screen. I just started Dishonored today and even though it’s a bit older, I’m still soaking up the detail.
I might get around to the Outsider one day.
06/01/2018 at 16:01 KieranFurie says:
I started Dishonored during the sale and picked up everything else I’ve been enjoying it so much.
06/01/2018 at 14:24 King in Winter says:
I picked up, no doubt like many others, Sunless Sea during the Steam sale so I’m about to have a look this weekend.
06/01/2018 at 14:57 sunahe says:
I’m playing “Make all the question marks on the map disappear”, aka Witcher 3. After 90 hours it’s a bit exhausting but must… go… on…
06/01/2018 at 15:21 Ejia says:
Aviary Attorney. It is indeed Ace Attorney but with a Falcon instead of a Phoenix. At least at first, anyway.
06/01/2018 at 17:27 Lars Westergren says:
Nice, you are the first one I have seen mention it apart from RPS in passing years ago. It’s pretty good.
06/01/2018 at 15:59 fish99 says:
I’m still discovering things in VR on my new Rift, and it’s worth the price of admission so far. It’s breathed some fresh life into Minecraft – which is surprisingly good, and plays well, in VR. Seeing a life-sized creeper or spider, or looking over a precipice you nearly fell into while feeling like you’re actually there, it brings back the wonder and terror of playing the game for the first time.
Google Earth is breathtaking in VR, although the scale of everything is often enough to make me go a bit queasy, especially when height is involved. Racing/driving games work great in VR too – Dirt Rally, iRacing, Assetto Corsa and both Truck Sims. And having played Aircar, someone needs to remake G-Police in VR.
The technology has its drawbacks too, the resolution, the ‘godrays’ from the lenses, the occasional nausea, plus it’s a bit annoying to use with glasses. I don’t see it replacing monitor gaming, it’s more like an amazingly new games system, with it’s own experiences and fresh new ways of interacting.
06/01/2018 at 16:21 M0dusPwnens says:
While you’re looking at Minecraft, be sure to poke around and download a few of the huge, really detailed builds people have done and fly around them.
Before I tried VR, I would look at some of those buildings and think they were pretty and maybe impressive in terms of the scope of the project, but in VR their sheer scale is absolutely mind-blowing. I spent one entire evening just googling for neat builds and flying through them in creative mode and I had a grin ear-to-ear the entire time. Of all the VR stuff I’ve tried, I think that evening was honestly the most powerful.
06/01/2018 at 16:21 Avioto says:
I am playing through SW Knight of the Old Republic 2 again on my GPD Win, forgot how good that game is. Also still playing through AC Oranges and Persona 5.
06/01/2018 at 16:26 Carra says:
They are billions. Its been a while since I’ve played a game where I take a look at my watch and wonder how it’s already past midnight.
06/01/2018 at 16:28 SaintAn says:
I’m not sure. I’m in the mood for something with a lot of science and tech, so all I can think of is playing more Stellaris, Rimworld, or Fallout 4 (very heavily modded because the game is shit otherwise, but sadly it has very poor mod support from the community so even that’s not enough to hold the shit-tide back). Also considering Nier Autotamita and Zero Dawn on my PS4, but I’m not sure I’m in the mood to play a new game.
Watching my way through Star Trek for the first time too. Got done with the original series shortly before Christmas, almost skipped the movies but very glad I didn’t because they were very good and continue the story. It’s a bit jarring seeing all those actors rapidly age before my eyes from binging that show/movies. Half of them are dead now too. I have started on TNG, on season 2 episode 8 now. Really looking forward to the Borg because of all the hype about them and references I’ve heard over the years.
06/01/2018 at 16:34 gabrielonuris says:
Nier Autotamita seems to be a nice game!
Seriously though, just out of curiosity, which mods do you recommend to play Fallout 4 with? I only played it during a free weekend, and I can see from where the hate comes about, but I’m seriously thinking into buying that game, nonetheless.
06/01/2018 at 16:28 gabrielonuris says:
Mad Max… I’ve reinstalled Dead Space because I bought the second one during the last sale, and I can’t, for the life of me, remember what the hell happened at the end of the first.
I’m struggling to replay it now, with locked 30 fps (unlocking it is easy, but it turns the environmental physics into a total clusterfuck), so I’ll probably keep driving and searching for gas in the australian wasteland.
06/01/2018 at 16:52 GornValim says:
I’ve just installed 2 new games from my insanely huge backlog :
– Star Wars : Knights of the Republic 2 – I remember having a hard time getting into the first episode (I found the first few hours badly paced and I didn’t like the combat system at all), but eventually enjoying it. With the Sith Lords, I’m quite engrossed from the beginning. I like how the story exposition is reduced at a minimum at first, and how the intricacies of the setting and of the consequences of the first episode are slowly revealed via the excellent dialogs.
– Middle-Earth Shadow of Mordor : at last I can have a taste at the Nemesis system :) And it’s really good indeed. I’ve just killed an Orc Archer who had the habit to appear out of nowhere each time I was fighting other captains, and who killed me quite a few times. I killed him at last, but I now regret it. He was becoming a real character, whom I loved to hate. I hope he will have a worthy successor !
06/01/2018 at 17:09 juan_h says:
I found KOTOR 2 to be a tremendously frustrating game. I like the tone of the game. I like the dialog and the vocal performances. I like the planet-specific plots. Unfortunately, I hate the villain and the planet-spanning over-plot, which doesn’t make a lick of sense. I tried playing the restored content mod, but–while it certainly made things more dramatic, especially at the end–it didn’t answer any of my fundamental objections.
And yet I have played through the game what must be a half a dozen times over the years. I can’t explain it.
06/01/2018 at 16:59 juan_h says:
I may be, um, nine years late to the party, but I am finally playing Street Fighter IV. I know that retro-gaming is all the rage right now but I must confess that I have grown a little tired of emulated arcade games from the 90s. While arcade purity has its place, the last few years have given me a hankering for adjustable difficulty levels and a proper training mode. Also, I want to dragon-punch somebody in something like hi-def for once. I still suck at fighting games and SFIV has more and fiddlier systems than I’m used to but I’m having a lot of fun so far.