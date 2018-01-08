Dragon Ball FighterZ system requirements unveiled

Here’s news for all you Ballheads. The system requirements for 3v3 anime punchathon Dragon Ball FighterZ have been unveiled by Bandai Namco. We also forgot to tell you the release date that was announced last year, so here you go: it’s coming out on January 25. That’s just two weeks from this bright cold day. Anyway, you’ll find the minimum and recommended bits and bobs below.

They were announced in this tweet and on Steam. But I don’t want you to go to those places, because you might not come back. So here they are:

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz / Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 6870, 1 GB / GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 1 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz / Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB / GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

The set up in FighterZ is a 3v3 tag brawl with ranked online and a story mode with a new character, Android 21, designed by manga artist and prime Baller Akira Toriyama. It’s being made by Arc System Works, the developers behind other fighting game series like Guilty Gear and BlazBlue. I’m too afraid to touch those fighters, having only the meagre ability to administer a bota en la cara in Tekken 7. But from what I gather, fisticuffs fans like them.

There’s some pre-order nonsense (two early unlocks for characters SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta) but I’ll beseech you not to entertain these notions. The game will be £44.99 on release. A “FighterZ” edition is £75 and adds eight extra characters. Woof.