Metal Gear Survive trailer shows off sneaking and base building

Woooo – there’s a new Metal Gear game coming out next month! Boooo – it’s a zombie survival game. Metal Gear Survive is Konami’s new Metal Gear V spinoff, which swaps shooty men and paramilitary politics for clawy zombies and weird dimensional rifts.
It’s a premise that’s easy to scoff at, and arguably an unimaginative step for the series to take. But you know what? The sneaking, crafting and base building on display in the latest trailer – and a more detailed one from a few weeks back – look compelling enough to make me think that it might be worth giving the game a chance after all.
So yeah, the whole po-faced soldier stuck in zombie hell thing doesn’t really interest me plot-wise. What I can get behind, though, are the new base building mechanics combined with a survivor rescuing version of the staff-recruitment scheme from Metal Gear 5. Designing a fortress and building up a community of survivors sounds like a good time to me. Poking at zombies through a fence doesn’t look like the best of times, but the strategic placement of those fences? Sign me up.
In fairness, the defence placement system looks like it provides more options than that. You can slap down towers to provide sniper spots or to reach otherwise inaccessible rooftops, and there are manned and automated turrets in the mix too.
Clearly though, the best bit from the trailer is when the genero-soldier player character lays down a trap that sends a pursuing zombie horde sliding over a cliff. Look at ’em go!
If you’re after a more detailed and less cinematic-heavy overview, here’s a trailer from a few weeks back.
Metal Gear Survive will release on February 20 in the US and February 22 in Europe.
08/01/2018 at 18:01 lordcooper says:
It’s rather fitting that the reanimated husk of a series they’ve effectively killed would focus on zombies.
No Kojima, no sale.
08/01/2018 at 18:10 LillyMurphy says:
08/01/2018 at 18:20 lordcooper says:
You do you.
08/01/2018 at 18:19 DEspresso says:
With the red Thing on their head the zombies look like chicken, which I quite like =)
08/01/2018 at 18:20 Erroll the Elder says:
Why do you need to sneak up on a thing with no eyes or ears? Or head. Or whatever.
08/01/2018 at 18:22 KevinLew says:
My only question is why even bother calling it part of the Metal Gear universe when it clearly doesn’t fit. Why didn’t Konami call it a new IP and just reuse old MG art assets and the Fox Engine?
08/01/2018 at 18:35 Daymare says:
I don’t know anything about marketing whatsoever (I studied Pedagogy and Literature) but I can tell you that it’s because people will rather buy stuff with MGS on it than a new unknown IP.
PS: those are some weird looking penguins in that zombieslide.
08/01/2018 at 19:45 DefinitelyNotHans says:
Because they’re not just cashing in on a well known name, they’re doing it by spending the bare minimum on development costs by throwing together a bunch of unused and recycled assets from a pre-existing game. And yet people still wonder why no one wants to “give this game a fair chance”.
08/01/2018 at 18:28 modzero says:
I was going to ignore this, but stealing the chair sold me.
09/01/2018 at 01:47 stonetoes says:
I really hope we actually get to place the chair in our base and it doesn’t just end up as “1 unit of plastic resources” or some such, but it seems unlikely.
08/01/2018 at 18:39 Inquisitor says:
It looks weird. No thanks
08/01/2018 at 18:54 Kushiel says:
Obviously you should hold whatever opinion you like, but “This Metal Gear game looks weird, therefore I shall not buy it” strikes me as incongruous. :)
09/01/2018 at 00:16 Cerulean Shaman says:
Doesn’t look weird to me, just looks flat out bad. We’ll see how it turns out but I ain’t hoping for a miracle.
08/01/2018 at 19:02 Freud says:
Forcing multiplayer to access stronger stuff in a primarily single player game is a massive turnoff for me.
08/01/2018 at 19:08 Kodaemon says:
These days, buying a Konami game basically means that you’re knowingly supporting organised crime, blackmail and extortion.
08/01/2018 at 22:34 ColonelFlanders says:
I think we should all buy baseball bat’s, go round there and smash things until they give kojima the rights to MGS. It hurts to see what’s happening to this series, and i wish I could have seen what V could have been if HK actually had some fucking latitude.
09/01/2018 at 00:28 merbert says:
Same thing as using the U.S. Dollar really.
09/01/2018 at 00:53 Baines says:
To be fair, while it has long been rumored that Konami, and particularly its CEO, are connected with the yakuza, I don’t believe it has ever been proven. (There just happens to be various circumstantial evidence and claims.)
Though you could just be referring to Konami’s treatment of its own employees.
08/01/2018 at 19:46 DefinitelyNotHans says:
I can’t believe there are still people that are dumb enough to support this garbage.
09/01/2018 at 00:24 merbert says:
Ahhhhh blow it out yer ass!
08/01/2018 at 21:05 Quite So says:
Actually looking forward to this game. I like survival games generally, and the base building/crafting in this game looks interesting.
Also, not all that upset about Kojima being gone. While I agree that he’s a genius game designer, as a story teller I think he’s a self-indulgent hack. I don’t expect any future MGS games (if there are any) to be any good, but since this is built on the bones of 5 it should still have the precision of control that I like from his games.
08/01/2018 at 21:53 Meat Circus says:
Fuckonami?
Fuckonami.