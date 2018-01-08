Star Citizen devs ask court to dismiss Crytek’s lawsuit

The makers of Star Citizen have declared that the lawsuit against them by CryEngine makers Crytek “sacrifices legal sufficiency for loud publicity”, and asked the court to dismiss it. Crytek have claimed that Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) broke the contract under which they licensed CryEngine to build their space sim upon. CIG say these claims are tosh, mostly disproved by a simple look at the agreement – a text they claim Crytek had concealed from the court, and so have shared themselves. I prefer my legal drama to have jokes, songs, and closing arguments to the jury which are actually a metaphor for their failed marriage with the opposing lawyer who–oh god!–they’ve only just realised they never stopped loving, but let’s get stuck in.
In December 2017, Crytek went after Cloud Imperium Games, claiming they had breached their contract in several ways and seeking damages (money, obvs). Last week, as documents dug up by Reddit user ‘Liudeius’ show, Cloud Imperium’s lawyers responded with a motion to dismiss the suit. They say nope, it’s nonsense, though of course they would. Let’s go over some claims and responses.
Crytek claim that CIG agreed “to use the CryEngine game development platform exclusively and to promote that platform within the video game”, using no other game engine and slathering those CryEngine logos and trademark notices all over. They say that they gave CryEngine to CIG at “a below-market license rate” because Star Citizen would be promoting it in this way. But CIG have since switched to the Amazon Lumberyard engine (which is built upon, but separate from, CryEngine) and simultaneously stopped using those CryEngine logos. Crytek say that’s bang out, that CIG were required to exclusively use CryEngine and never any other engine, so they’ve been wronged.
In response, CIG claim that the agreement gave them “an exclusive right, not a duty” to use CryEngine. They say Crytek are trying to bend “exclusively” in an unusual direction, away from the usual licensing meaning of only them getting to use it. CIG shared the agreement, which says Crytek give CIG a license “to exclusively embed CryEngine in the Game and develop the Game which right shall be sub-licensable [to subcontracted devs if Crytek approve]”. Taking that to mean a duty to use CryEngine and only CryEngine would seem a stretch. As for stopping using logos and whatnot, they say, well, they weren’t using CryEngine anymore so…
Crytek also say that their agreement only covered Star Citizen itself, not the story campaign spin-off Squadron 42. The two were once halves of a whole, see, but now the plan is to sell Squadron 42 as standalone too. Crytek object.
In response, CIG point out that the agreement states it covers “the game currently entitled ‘Space Citizen’ and its related space fighter game ‘Squadron 42′”. Ah.
CIG don’t fully respond to all of Crytek’s claims, mind. They say that the agreement itself dismisses most claims and the others are null because they’re not using CryEngine anymore, but a few points perhaps still stand.
Crytek said that CIG agreed “to take a number of steps to ensure that Crytek’s intellectual property was protected” then revealed snippets of confidential CryEngine information during their ‘Bugsmashers’ video series, which has shown devs tinkering in the code. Crytek also claim that CIG “did not make a good faith effort” to follow through on the agreement’s requirement to share any optimisations and bug fixes they might make to CryEngine source code, though the scale of this isn’t clear.
Not that any of us get to decide who wins. All of this is bound in enough legalese to keep two lawyers arguing long enough to share long glances across the court room, remember how much they used to admire their opponent’s fire, bump into each other at the coffee machine and remember the warm touch of their hand, then–case be damned!–elope to Las Vegas to remarry. The case is in front of a Californian court, and Crytek are pushing for a jury trial.
Star Citizen is still in development, recently releasing Alpha 3.0.0. It’s raised $176,338,769 in crowdfunding so far, offering pre-orders, early access, and in-game items including spaceships, money, and plots of land.
08/01/2018 at 16:34 DrJ3RK says:
I don’t remember where I read this, so please feel free to correct me if I’m wrong. However, I believe CIG actually somehow “bought” their version of CryEngine outright or something along those line, so they could use it how they saw fit. If I remember correctly, and what I read was true, it wasn’t a standard licensing deal. Then they of course dumped it later, but I don’t think Crytek would have any recourse in that case. (I’m also not a legal expert…) :D Now I have to see if I can find where I read that.
08/01/2018 at 16:44 Sakkura says:
The license agreement is included in this response from CIG.
CIG were to pay 1.85 million Euros for a license of the CryEngine for Star Citizen (actually called Space Citizen in the agreement) and Squadron 42. The licensing terms otherwise look completely normal (ie. not obligating CIG to use the CryEngine).
Another problem is that Crytek are going after CIG for copyright infringement for using CryEngine, while also going after CIG for breach of contract for NOT using CryEngine.
Also, the license agreement has a disclaimer of ALL damages, which would in itself sink the case.
08/01/2018 at 17:10 Faceman says:
Crytek has fallen on hard times. Epic and Amazon are giving away their game engines. They haven’t had a hit game in a while and rested all their eggs in selling the engine. Now that isn’t panning out, they resort to what most companies do in bankruptcy-bound situations, they sue everyone they can think of.
08/01/2018 at 17:22 waltC says:
Crytek sees the money SC raises with products based on its engine–and so naturally wants in…;) A pity, though, that Crytech has yet to realize it isn’t necessarily about the engine used at all–it’s what you *do* with it that actually counts.
08/01/2018 at 16:34 roguewombat says:
I sincerely hope this story ends in an ICO.
08/01/2018 at 16:53 Bull0 says:
I think that eloping story is probably the best possible outcome of all of this.
08/01/2018 at 17:15 Enko says:
crycoin…
08/01/2018 at 16:53 Werthead says:
“Star Citizen is still in development, recently releasing Alpha 3.0.0. It’s raised $176,338,769 in crowdfunding so far, offering pre-orders, early access, and in-game items including spaceships, money, and plots of land.”
And tanks. Tanks are a thing now.
08/01/2018 at 17:04 bovine3dom says:
The licence agreement does mention Squadron 42 (page 24 of link to drive.google.com), but it has it down as a feature of the game, and it says on the same page that “the Game does not include any content being sold separately”.
Crytek should probably sue, but not before somebody sues RSI for the lack of sensible antialiasing options in Star Citizen. That’s the real crime here.
08/01/2018 at 17:46 Sakkura says:
You need to look at page 7 of your linked document. It explicitly defines “the Game” as referring to both “Space Citizen” and Squadron 42 together.
08/01/2018 at 17:07 Faceman says:
Cue all the CIG and Star Citizen haters. Of course, they’re going to get slammed with a lawsuit. They’ve made a crap ton of money and continue to make money. They’re making a genre-creating game that stands alone in scope and size. A game that will likely be played for decades to come. When you’re top dog, everyone tries to take you down. Now the haters will say things like “Fanboy” and “Sycophant” or something. I don’t care. I’ve played the game (all his games dating back to Wing Commander) and it is awesome. I’m happy to wait as long as they need to make it even better.
08/01/2018 at 17:30 N'Al says:
No one here has hated on CIG or Star Citizen. It is quite clear you are talking out of your rear end.
08/01/2018 at 17:32 milligna says:
Pre-emptive cue the Chris Roberts Reputation Management Defense Force!
08/01/2018 at 17:35 k47 says:
The impromptu lawyer remarriage bit made me scroll up thinking “Is this an Alice article? Yup, it’s an Alice article.”
I’m not complaining.
08/01/2018 at 17:46 khamul says:
Yeah, me too.
When I think “how easy is it, to take stuff as dry and depressing as this and make it fun, joyful, and still get the facts in correctly?”, I think ‘really really not easy at all’.
The characteristic of a master is that what they do looks so simple… until you try it yourself.
Alice is ace.