The best PC game trailers ever

The game trailer is a sly creature. It wants to entertain you, to excite you, to embolden you with curiousity. But it also wants to sell you a bunch of code wrapped up in some 3D shapes. Some trailers turn out to be more artful than the game they’re hawking, others plant sneaky emotions in your head with music. However, some are better than others. Here are the best conflagrations of light and noise in PC gaming.
You can navigate this article using the arrows under the header image on each page, or using the arrow keys on your keyboard.
Dead Island
The reveal trailer for Techland’s 2011 zombie shooter was arguably too good. The sombre slow-motion destruction of a family on holiday, delivered mostly in reverse, made some folks think Dead Island might be a sorrowful and serious take on the flesh-biting menace that has long become contemptuous through familiarity. It turns out the game was a decent Borderlands-ish sidequester. The urban follow-up, Dying Light, turned out better.
09/01/2018 at 17:43 Oakreef says:
I love the trailer for Long Live the Queen
link to youtube.com
It not only gets across the game pretty well it also presents a meta narrative of a player playing the game and adjusting their playstyle as the princess keeps dying.
First they try to play her as a dainty kind princess stereotype. No investment in marshal ability or fighting skills. She does everything to make the people love her and whoops she gets assassinated.
Second playthrough: The player now knows the game is out to get them and readjusts to an overly paranoid position. Everything is about just not dying. She neglects actually running anything though and gets killed due to a civil war breaking out.
Third playthrough: Player thinks they have it figured out now. This is a game about diplomacy and guiding the character to making good decisions. They’re doing amazingly and everything is working great. And then the Elodie ends up eating some poisoned fucking chocolate and dropping dead because you didn’t invest in enough manners.
Fourth playthrough: The player is fucking done. They just got killed by chocolate and they are lashing out at the game itself now. They invest everything into military and try to just rule with an iron fist and kill everyone else before they kill her. The player tries to use magic to turn things in their favour even more and Elodie blows herself the fuck up.
At this point the player probably uninstalls the game.
09/01/2018 at 17:50 Zorgulon says:
Another entry for Valve – the trailer/intro video for Left 4 Dead. I remember the excitement when it released and the way it perfectly set up the game, the characters, and the first campaign.
And of course the game was none too shabby either.
09/01/2018 at 18:13 Herzog says:
That Fallout 3 trailer made me order a new PC in an instant a decade ago.