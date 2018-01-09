Subnautica surfaces on January 23rd

The alien undersea explore-o-survival sandbox Subnautica will properly launch on January 23rd, after three years in early access. I enjoyed a dip way back when, splashing about in the shallows, but since then have been waiting for a full launch. Seeing the sea sights over the past few years, from Pip’s volcano base to ghost rays flocking around a tree in an undersea river of brine, have made it difficult to stay away. I’m glad to have managed that, as an alien ocean I barely know is waiting for me and I’ll get to be delighted and terrified for the first time by the full experience.
The developers, Unknown Worlds have muttered about aiming to launch on January 23rd before, on their public development roadmap, but today they sent us an e-mail and announced they’re holding a livestreamed launch party at the Monterey Bay Aquarium so it’s definitely confirmed now.
Looking at that roadmap, work left on version 1.0 seem mostly to be tidying up and checking boxes.
As I say, I’m very excited for this. I’ll happily play multiplayer games in early access, for the larks to be had along with the way, but singleplayer games I’d rather get to know in their finished form. Not long now. But if you’ve been diving down these past few years, how was your journey been?
09/01/2018 at 15:49 Drib says:
I too played this extensively a year or two ago, and found it quite fun though unfinished.
I’m not sure about some of the changes they’ve made, but in general I’m looking forward to playing it again once the story is actually finishable. It’s a nice thing, being able to swim about in the sunny shallows, and it’s even fun to dive deep in the dark.
09/01/2018 at 16:18 Lord_Reynardine says:
I’m totally with you on single-player early access. Especially RPGs, but anything where an authored experience, or exploration, is central.
Will give Subnautica a spin at some stage.
09/01/2018 at 16:24 DuncUK says:
I agree for the most part, but I picked this up as part of the freedom bundle (thanks, Donald!) and curiosity got the better of me. I loved what I played, I haven’t touched it for about a year but watch all the (curiously scored) update videos with interest. I do hope the performance has been addressed as this got quite stuttery when your base got to any appreciable size.
Now I’m torn as to whether to start again when 1.0 hits or to continue with my last save. There’s quite a bit of (enjoyable) resource gathering to build a decent base and wreck exploration to collect all the blueprints and I’m not sure I really want to repeat all that. On the other hand, there might be plenty of tweaks to various areas in the game that I would otherwise have little reason to go back to.
Then again, I am assuming that my save isn’t broken by so much patching since I last played.
09/01/2018 at 16:48 DuncUK says:
Reading around, it seems like some of the newer stuff would be locked out of an old save and other parts of the game might be broken as hell. New game it is then!
09/01/2018 at 16:20 Megatron says:
Not Yet Finished: the final Rocket build/escape sequence! Apparently it doesn’t build, just takes your resources. That’s kind of where I am having completed the rest.
My last week of gameplay saw me taking my cyclops and Prawn down into the Inactive Lava Zone and beyond, where I’d been barred form for so long due to lack of a vital resource to harden both vehicles. Finally getting down there and exploring the surrounds counts as one of my peak gameplay experiences. The sense of menace and oppression are unparalleled. But at the same time, bounding across magma flows in the Prawn is just the best fun ever, especially if it’s grapple enabled.
I’m a huge fan of this game. It’s still a little rough around the edges but what’s there is so enchanting you can easily forgive them. I might take the time to rebuild my base somewhere a little deeper so it can accomodate some of the other bits and pieces I’ve not yet had the chance to build on it. And if the devs are planning a Cyclops Dock in the future, woohoo! Really hope that comes about.
If I had anything on my wishlist, it would be to allow the many and beautiful creatures free roam of the sea (within reason). Having them always keep to the same locations is a little dull. I’d like to be surprised, now and again.
09/01/2018 at 17:54 Drib says:
They do.. sorta. I mean a few of the stalkers wander around fairly deep into the safe shallows, and that sort of thing.
But not just forever, I guess. Though there’d have to be some restraint, I don’t want Reapers hanging around my base in the shallows.
09/01/2018 at 16:22 nitric22 says:
Good reminder Alice. My thanks. This one has caught my eye a few times in the past several years, as Steam continues to insist I buy it via my Discovery Queue. Now I must simply decide if I want my survival game purchase to send me to the deep depths via this game, or go to the great vacuum in Astroneer. I’d better get my fill of the Long Dark before anything else. I’m just dipping my toes in after it’s inclusion in this months Humble Bundle. I do fear though that this genre is one that I’m much more in love with the idea of, rather than the actual final product. Thus, I must tread lightly.
09/01/2018 at 17:02 DuncUK says:
I’ve not played Astroneer but if it’s a choice between that and Subnautica (which I love) then I’d recommend the latter on the basis that it is exiting early access soon. Save Astroneer for when it hits 1.0
Subnautica has phenomenal atmosphere. The graphics and sound design really capture the wonder and horror of the sea, the way the crafting progression is weaved wonderfully into the storyline and exploring is just so much fun. There’s something to be said for well crafted environments in single player survival games and this game has fantastic map design. The sea seems so alive and full of creatures and yet with its slow reveal of information about the planets previous inhabitants, the game evokes a profound sense of loneliness. This is the game to get.
09/01/2018 at 17:31 nitric22 says:
How wonderful to here. The immersion provided by a well built world is what I crave beyond all else. I’ll place Subnautica at the number one spot. Thank You.
09/01/2018 at 17:39 Chaz says:
I haven’t played since before they put in the prawn suit, as I’ve been saving it for the 1.0 release. So really looking forward to this. I hope they’ve sorted the VR issues.
09/01/2018 at 17:45 Synesthesia says:
Maybe Pip could make a guest appearance and do the WiT?
09/01/2018 at 18:03 alert says:
Wonder if this is a ‘real’ release or an Overgrowth-style cash panic relaunch. I remember this game as being really promising, but had loads of pop-in/animation issues at the time.