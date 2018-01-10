Cyberpunk 2077 beeps back to life, may yet boop, whirr

As RPS’s token cyberpunk, required by contract to wear at least two leather jackets and sing Billy Idol while jamming with the console cowboys in cyberspace, it falls to me to tell you today’s big Cyberpunk 2077 news: it beeped.
Today the game’s official Twitter account broke a four-year silence to blast *beep*.
That’s all.
But oh, I’m excited to see signs that it might arrive before we find ourselves actually living in the RPG’s grim dystopian future. A new big game from CD Projekt Red, the folks who made the cracking Witcher games, is most welcome.
The game itself is still largely a mystery. CD Projekt have muttered about it being a “huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG”. It’s set in the future of the Cyberpunk pen & paper RPG series designed by Mike Pondsmith, a setting Jody Macgregor had a good look at. While we do know CD Projekt have received tech research grants for things like large living cities and seamless online multiplayer, we don’t know if those have Cyberpunk in mind, whether the ideas would be used, and what form they would take – so be cautious about speculating too much.
Our Adam chatted with Mike Pondsmith last year. It’s a good read, including bits which make me question why RPS require me to have blue hair styled into a cyber razor cut and quote hackneyed 90s pop culture butcherings of cyberpunk:
“At core, unless you have the meaning behind the black leather and the neon, you lose what cyberpunk is. That’s the problem with getting Cyberpunk made as a videogame; people don’t get it. They think it’s about action heroes quipping as they take down corporations.”
But he thinks CD Projekt, as fans of the RPG, totally get it. Also, bits about how Cyberpunk’s grim future isn’t so far from our own:
“Cyberpunk Red has an entire bunch of sections that say ‘2020 is closer than you think’. I talk about ramifications of what we are doing now. This is my son’s reality and future, and unless we start straightening our shit out, it’s not going to be pretty. There is a strong political undercurrent in Cyberpunk, but the biggest message is simple: if you want a future you have to take it into your own hands and realise that nobody else will build it for you. That may involve political action, hacking, or picking up a gun. But the future doesn’t come out how you want it unless you make that change.”
Also, he has a katana. Obvs.
10/01/2018 at 16:39 N'Al says:
*beep* may very well just be a prelude to *beep* *beep* *beep* *beeeeeeeeeeeeep*
10/01/2018 at 16:42 deiseach says:
“CLEAR!!”
10/01/2018 at 16:52 Rizlar says:
Sorry Murphy, we’ve had to replace your arms, legs, most of your torso and some of your brain. Good news is we installed a few upgrades and a corporate kill switch.
10/01/2018 at 17:36 aepervius says:
Funnily enough, this happened to me (with the exception of the brain) in a game of cyberpunk decades ago. In addition they had replaced one of our lung with semtex…
10/01/2018 at 16:41 Kefren says:
Why did you choose a pic of the new Vive as the header image?
10/01/2018 at 17:21 YogSo says:
What? Those are clearly a nice pair of Zoomies:
10/01/2018 at 17:42 benzoate says:
I put my headphones on about 3/4 of the way through the video. Was very confused.
10/01/2018 at 16:41 nitric22 says:
Does the RPS rule about preordering games apply to Cyberpunk 2077? Well…does it, punk?
10/01/2018 at 17:04 Slazer says:
Probably not because RPS keeps praising CDP all the time, and rightfully so.
Also I am gonne pre-order all the pre-orders for this game, so there won’t be any left
10/01/2018 at 17:19 Vandelay says:
They haven’t said yet, but I’m assuming it will have a digital release. I suppose it is feasible that they run out of keys, but it is a risk you can probably take.
10/01/2018 at 18:03 Someoldguy says:
Why wouldn’t it? You may assume with some confidence that the game is going to be awesome, but you can’t absolutely guarantee that it will be, or that it won’t run like a drunk and pregnant warthog on your rig unless you’ve got the best kit.
10/01/2018 at 16:42 Demios says:
People would be calling for an arm and a leg if this were crowdfunded. It is however, the reality of game developing an non derivative/iterative game from scratch. It’s why I just don’t get people getting up in arms about Star Citizen.
10/01/2018 at 16:50 FriendlyFire says:
CDPR isn’t making a bunch of promises we don’t know they’ll keep while selling virtual plots of land and concept art space ships.
This is a regular AAA game dev cycle. Star Citizen has many of the trappings of a scam and is driven by a guy whose reputation is rather poor in that regard too.
10/01/2018 at 17:03 Xocrates says:
I really wish people would stop using “promise” as a catch-all term for “something the developer said they wanted to do”.
Granted, I’ve not followed Star Citizen at all, so maybe they do go around saying “we’ll do so-and-so, we promise”, but most gaming “promises” are nothing of the sort. They’re a declaration of intent at the current time, and given the volatile nature of game development taking it as anything else is either unreasonably optimistic or just plain ignorant.
Frankly, the only difference between “Best game of the year” and “Kickstarter scam” is that all the delays and setbacks are public in one of them.
10/01/2018 at 17:05 Slazer says:
Listing the features and stretch goals of a game you are paying for at that moment is pretty close to a promise I guess
10/01/2018 at 17:14 Xocrates says:
The fact that it isn’t is why you shouldn’t pre-order.
10/01/2018 at 17:40 aepervius says:
Indeed there are real scam out there, like it was , i think mansion lord touted even on rps here… Which turned out that the people making it ran with the money (in fact there is no evidence there was any development to begin with). Star citizen may have a big list of feature and who knows how many are left in or if the project fail, but this is not a scam.
10/01/2018 at 17:14 Werthead says:
Cyberpunk 2077 was announced in 2012 (four months before Star Citizen), so prototyping and early design work probably began in 2011. If the game launches this year, that’s seven years in development which is unusually long even for modern games development.
The key difference is that CDPR kept quiet about it during pre-production, have still kept quiet about it during full production (which likely only began in late 2014/early 2015 as teams completed their work on Witcher 3 and cycled over to CP2077) and are only now clearing their throats. And they certainly haven’t been taking money for it up front, let alone $160 million.
I do get the point that Star Citizen’s development time is not a surprise when you take into account that absolutely everything, including what most games would call pre-production prototyping and testing, was done in the full arena of public scrutiny, plus it’s multiple games rolled into one which are tough to integrate. From that POV the game’s development time is understandable. But they really massively underestimated how much time all that would take and they made extravagant promises and fell afoul of pointless feature creep (which we thought had finished, but then #TANKS). If they said upfront, “This is going to take six to eight years”, people would have been much less annoyed than when they said two, which that was highly implausible even at the time.
10/01/2018 at 17:29 Turkey says:
I just read that they collected almost $35 million this past year alone, so it seems like the people who are into it are still very much into it.
10/01/2018 at 17:06 Slazer says:
Not very familiar with the universe yet, is it basically just Shadowrun without magic?
10/01/2018 at 17:32 Captain Narol says:
No, it’s the contrary.
Shadowrun is basically Cyberpunk + Magic and Fantasy Races (Orcs, Elves, etc…), and was released just after Cyberpunk and hugely influenced by it (1988 for the first Cyberpunk RPG versus 1989 for the first Shadowrun one).
10/01/2018 at 17:33 Rizlar says:
The Mike Pondsmith interview linked to in the article is worth a read.