Have You Played… Freeways?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Whenever I see a GIF of someone’s twisting roadworks in this traffic-em-up, I think: “Ohhh! Freeways! How could I forget!” And then I forget about it again by the end of the day. On the face of it, this a throwaway puzzler about drawing roads to help traffic flow in the right direction. Glistening and enjoyable for fifteen minutes or a half-hour, and then you saunter on. But underneath that tarmac tinkering is a whole network of freeways that only gets bigger.
I don’t know where this monstrosity of motorways ends. After the first nine levels it zooms out. Then zooms out again when you’re finished the next batch. I’ve heard of people getting to 81 levels, but perhaps there are more? It’s hard to say. After all, the maker of this is Justin Smith, the creator of Desert Golfing’s infinite sands. It is, he says, a simulation for driverless cars. Little toy like robo-vehicles that trundle along your looping lanes. A minimalist Cities: Skylines.
10/01/2018 at 16:08 dontnormally says:
I wish that in this page there was a link to somewhere we could acquire it!
here yas go: link to captaingames.itch.io
10/01/2018 at 16:43 MelissaLyons says:
Start working from home! Great job for students, stay-at-home moms or anyone needing an extra income… You only need a computer and a reliable internet connection… Make 90 dollar hourly and up to $12000 a month by following link at the bottom and signing up… You can have your first check by the end of this week. Read more this site… Click Here & Start Work