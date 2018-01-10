Total War: Three Kingdoms tackles the turbulence of 3rd century China

Total War has been enjoying its time among the greenskins and the undead, but we’ve been waiting to see exactly which period it’d land in when it returns to its historical roots for its next major installment. Now the answer is here. Total War: Three Kingdoms.
The year is 190CE. China is in turmoil. The Han Dynasty crumbles before the child-emperor. He is but a figurehead; a mere puppet for the tyrant warlord Dong Zhuo. It is a brutal and oppressive regime, and as Dong Zhuo’s power grows, the empire slips further into the cauldron of anarchy… Only one thing is certain: the very future of China will be shaped by its champions. Total War: Three Kingdoms is the next major historical strategy game in the award-winning Total War series.
This is both unexpected and precisely the kind of setting I was hoping for. A mostly self-contained conflict with a clear end-goal and set of factions. The trailer follows.
Here’s the full announcement text:
The year is 190CE. China is in turmoil. The Han Dynasty crumbles before the child-emperor. He is but a figurehead; a mere puppet for the tyrant warlord Dong Zhuo. It is a brutal and oppressive regime, and as Dong Zhuo’s power grows, the empire slips further into the cauldron of anarchy. But hope yet blossoms.
Three heroes, sworn to brotherhood in the face of tyranny, rally support for the trials ahead. Scenting opportunity, warlords from China’s great families follow suit, forming a fragile coalition in a bid to challenge Dong Zhuo’s remorseless rule. Will they triumph against the tyrant, or will personal ambition shatter their already crumbling alliance and drive them to supremacy?
The crucible fizzes. Allegiances shift. The fires of conflict stoke opportunity. Only one thing is certain: the very future of China will be shaped by its champions. Total War: Three Kingdoms is the next major historical strategy game in the award-winning Total War series.
It’s due this year. In fact, the Steam page says September 6th.
10/01/2018 at 17:00 Solidstate89 says:
Fuck it is about time. I’ve been wanting a Total War game set in China for well over a decade now.
10/01/2018 at 17:09 Rince says:
Great. Now I’m hyped!
Some people has been expecting this for a long time. Yes, me included!
10/01/2018 at 17:14 Behrditz says:
Im going to guess that they are going to use the legendary lord system from Warhammer for all the known generals.
10/01/2018 at 17:17 zigguratvertigo says:
I do like Total War, but I’ve never been able to see the appeal of Warhammer. So yes, I’m looking forward to this.
10/01/2018 at 17:28 Jeremy says:
Awesome, Romance of the 3 Kingdoms is probably my favorite historical fiction. Loved the games growing up, but haven’t been able to get into Dynasty Warriors style games. Hopefully they really lean into the mythology of that period.
10/01/2018 at 17:42 Zenicetus says:
Great news! I’m yet another one who has been wanting this for a long time. TW is at its best when there are guys with pointy sticks jabbing other guys with pointy sticks, and arrows flying overhead.
I’ve been playing Warhammer, and I realize how getting away from historical constraints has made it a better game than previous ones in many ways. Maybe CA has learned some things they can now apply to this next historical game.
10/01/2018 at 17:50 acmartin3 says:
To be fair though, they are also very good when they have guys with pointy sticks that shoot stuff and guys standing in lines and explosions overhead. I would love another Empire game
10/01/2018 at 18:23 rodan32 says:
I’m glad I’m not the only one with fond memories of Empire (or Napoleon).
10/01/2018 at 17:48 acmartin3 says:
Finally! I was getting sick of Warhammer and the Attila mods.
10/01/2018 at 17:58 Someoldguy says:
Excellent!
10/01/2018 at 18:04 Cambrius says:
Bah. I was hoping for Total War: Brexit
10/01/2018 at 18:17 Kakrafoon says:
Meh. I was hoping for Total War: Thirty Years’ War. With Pikes, Muskets, Landsknechts and, most importantly, a lot of great floppy and/or frilly hats.