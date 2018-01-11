Final Fantasy XII coming to PC on February 1st

With the pace Square Enix are slinging old console Final Fantasy games at PC, we’re almost caught up in time for Final Fantasy XV hits in a few months. Before then, though, Squeenix are filling in one big game: Final Fantasy XII. Today they announced that Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, the recent PlayStation 4 revamp of the PS2 RPG, will come over to PC on February 1st. Our version will be just a little bit fancier too, adding support for niche novelties like putting three 21:9 ultra-wide monitors side-by-side to drown yourself in the game.

Released on PlayStation 2 in 2006, Final Fantasy XII is an RPG about warring kingdoms, a princess, rebels, an airship, chocobos, and moogles, if you can believe such a thing.

Today’s announcement has made several people within my line of sight start talking excitedly about its ‘gambits’ (which I believe are like Dragon Age’s tactics, little behaviours you can program for characters?) and fast-forwarding through grind, which I take to mean this port is welcome.

As for what’s special on PC, Squeenix blast this feature list:

60FPS – Ivalice will look better than ever with the game running at 60FPS

Compatible with 21:9 ultra-wide monitors – Up to three HD monitors can be used for a potential 48(16×3):9 experience

New Game Plus and New Game Minus – Post-game content modes are now accessible from the beginning of the game

Three background music options – The original, re-orchestrated and soundtrack versions are now available from the beginning of the game

Maximized License Points and Gil – New functionality added to grant players max License Points and Gil from the configuration screen

Full controller support, Steam Trading Cards and more to optimize the PC player experience

Looking through screenshots of the new version on Steam, my eyes were overwhelmed by the exaggerated detailing on everything. It is a little uncomfortable to look at, with so many things fighting for attention. Turns out, good ol’ Robert Yang also griped about the updated textures when the game hit PS4. Seeing his direct comparisons, oof, yeah, the increased contrast and oversharpness makes for a different style all right and I am not into it. It’s so loud.

Anyway! It is good news that the game is coming to PC, judging by the arm-waving I can see right now. Here’s a trailer from the PS4 version: