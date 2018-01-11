Have you played… Borderlands?

Strange now, when Borderlands is as big as it is and as synonymous as it is with bug-eyed shrieking, to think back to the transformative and ambitious promises of the first few times we glimpsed it. The idea of an FPS with the mentality of Diablo was ahead of its time, and at the time seemed thrilling rather than, as is the case now, the most lucrative business model. And that cel-shaded look in the era of Gears of War? Woof-woof.
Oh, and it was Mad Max with randomly-generated crazyguns too. God, the concept was thrilling. The execution? Rather more conservative than we’d hoped, really. This was dead world in more ways than one, starkly limited in interactions beyond bullet-to-face, with a jarringly dour plot underpinning the vibrant look.
Still though, I enjoyed its essential feel, which was why Borderlands 2 going so far in the opposite direction – i.e. a screeching, ever-more-brash one – was disappointing. I wanted Borderlands Plus, I suppose. Or proc-gen Stalker, if I’m being honest.
Maybe the result wasn’t quite there, but I haven’t forgotten quite how exciting action games seemed when Borderlands was on the horizon. Hype is ultimately bad for us, of course, but in this rather hesitant age of mono-brand dominance and ugly monetisation strategies, I’d love to see something come kick the door like that again.
11/01/2018 at 15:42 BeardyHat says:
I’m in agreement here; Borderlands goes onto my pile of “Got way too hyped and purchased immediately, only to be disappointed.”
11/01/2018 at 15:50 shaydeeadi says:
I think I started my third character and got half-way through with them before the rot started to set in. Despite the sequel claiming ‘more’ guns I felt like the variety in the original was a lot better.
Solid game
11/01/2018 at 18:30 JasmineLloyd says:
11/01/2018 at 15:50 shinkshank says:
Regrettably, I have.
I also jumped on the hypewagon, because the marketing campaign was tight and the idea sounded really promising. But then I got it and it had one of the dullest settings, most cringe-worthy scripts and least satisfying gunplay I can remember in all of video games. When I nail a guy in the head with a rocket launcher and he sells it like I just shot him in the arm with a pistol because he’s got a higher number? Yeah, your game just sucks.
On the bright side, though, it immediately taught me not to ever trust Gearbox again. I guess I was lucky on that front, for some people it took as long as A:CM for that lesson to stick.
11/01/2018 at 15:52 Konservenknilch says:
Nope, since it’s not my genre, but it always looked really intriguing. Maybe I should play the TellTale one instead.
11/01/2018 at 16:04 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Tales From The Borderlands was a pleasant surprise. It still falls into some of the pitfalls of Telltale Games (choices really don’t matter that much, puzzles barely exist, etc), but the writing was surprisingly funny and engaging, the characters were well-balanced, and I felt the desire to keep playing to see what happened next.
11/01/2018 at 16:10 Konservenknilch says:
I really should then. I used to be a TTG fan from hour one, but kinda lost interest after Walking Dead and Wolf Among Us since they seem to have lost their sense of humour.
Damnit, I still want Sam&Max season 4 and a new ToMI.
11/01/2018 at 15:56 pookie101 says:
Picked it up on sale after hearing it was good. Two attempts to play it with a total play time of 3 hours and I was bored senseless
11/01/2018 at 16:03 geldonyetich says:
Borderlands is an odd case of a fun, solid, and relatively deep game that ends up boring. It has everything going for it, and blows it somehow. I think it’s probably because it has too much grinding and protracted campaign to sustain it. Less grinding, shorter campaign, they’d have been golden.
I tried multiple times to get to the end of Borderlands 2 and ended up feeling too burned out. Ugh, more inventory management, more slews of enemies to slay? Enough! This feels like a job, a boring one!
I didn’t bother to get Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel because one thing I didn’t need at that point was more Borderlands: I couldn’t finish the gob I had!
11/01/2018 at 16:06 Kefren says:
I tried. I just got bored quite quickly, then reached a point that seemed too hard to get past (maybe my character choice or something). I was glad to uninstall. I’d expected some kind of STALKER Mad Max mashup, but it just seemed to be numbers and dumb shooting and more cowboy Western than Mad Max.
I finished the Telltale Games Borderlands game last night. I enjoyed the story and music, though was equally as annoyed at the interface stuff as with all other Telltale games (can’t redefine keys, get nagged to create an account, unskippable reminders of what you did five minutes ago, spoilers for what you’ll do next etc).
11/01/2018 at 16:17 Gothnak says:
I met my girl at a friend’s birthday party 7-8 years ago, had a nice time chatting, but she went back to Newcastle the following day. She was very shy and wouldn’t let me travel up to see her, or let me pay for her to visit London. She wouldn’t even talk on the phone, so it ended up the only way i found she would talk outside texting was while playing Borderlands on the Xbox.
We started talking most nights while she shot things point blank in the face, i sniped and hoovered up all the weapons and in the end i convinced her to come back down for a date. After 2 dates, she moved in, and we got married a few years later.
Since then we have played Borderlands 1, Borderlands 2, Borderlands the Prequel, all the add ons and for all the split screen co-op games we have played, it’s by far the best.
I have never however played it on PC and never played it single player.
In short, Borderlands co-op is fucking awesome :).
11/01/2018 at 16:19 Konservenknilch says:
Now that’s a good story for the grandkids ;)
11/01/2018 at 16:24 Gothnak says:
We’ll have to tell your grandkids, we just want to have sportscars and cats (Maybe not at the same time).
11/01/2018 at 17:40 Kamestos says:
That’s a sweet story. All my best, mate.
11/01/2018 at 16:20 Bullett00th says:
Binged the whole thing with all DLCs in coop with a friend whom I shared a flat with back then, it was pure fun.
Started B2 in coop a few months ago, both got bored to death within an hour. I have no idea why.
11/01/2018 at 16:24 thekelvingreen says:
I haven’t played the first one, no, but I think the second one is great fun and I still play it.
11/01/2018 at 16:31 Drib says:
I didn’t know anything about the hype.
I played it fresh and found it fun. Sorta mindless, and the NPC voiceacting was grating as all hell (“This’s wh’r th’ cars live, getchu wun!”) but it was fun in a Diablo sorta way.
Didn’t get why people were so mad about it, until I realized there had been all kinds of hype that I just hadn’t heard of.
11/01/2018 at 16:33 libdab says:
Lighten up, guys, there’s an awful lot worse games out there! :)
I’ve played all 3 games (or should that be 2.5?) and they may be a bit samey but they’re all good, undemanding fun.
11/01/2018 at 16:40 Godwhacker says:
I did play it. It wasn’t as funny as it clearly thought it was, and that goes double for the sequel with it’s reference humour and crap stabs at drama. I did like picking up the increasingly weird guns though.
It was one of the games I thought of when I was playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. I thought, “this is so much better than Borderlands in every single way”.
11/01/2018 at 17:01 Splyce says:
I have found BL2 to be a hard drive resident for a while now. It’s far more satisfying to me than Diablo 3 for a casual sit down, kill ‘n’ loot ’em up, and I found the DLC to be surprisingly fun. Especially Tiny Tina’s D&D adventure. I think I got the complete edition for about $7 on a Steam sale, and its totally worth it when a few hours of uninterrupted, mindless fun is called for. And it still only takes a minute to get a full group of four for drop in multiplayer.
11/01/2018 at 17:15 nitric22 says:
No one has ever done cel-shaded better than XIII in my humble opinion.
11/01/2018 at 17:27 Laurentius says:
Yup it’s great. It’s FPS for people like me, who doesn’t dig FPS games. I like mechanics, I like it style and humor. And while I played and beaten BL2, it was s let down for me. BL2 mechanicly went with all trapings of fps genere and it got on my nerves. Oh well, maybe once in a 10 year cycle, some dev team will make another FPS without for example: “annoying flying enemies” that are in the fps games because “genere demands it” since I don’t even know, HL1?
So I disagree with BL1 being conservative, it still should be even more Diablo FPS to my liking but it’s still unique mechanically.
11/01/2018 at 17:42 abstrarie says:
I think it is funny that most people don’t mention how Destiny is pretty much a re-skinned Borderlands. Destiny’s gunplay feels tighter, and it trades the hot-topic edgy storyline for the narrative equivalent of watching paint dry, but systems wise it is the same: find random wacky guns that make bigger numbers pop out of your enemy. The main difference is that BL has more content than both Destiny games combined.
-From a guy who from the first time he heard about Destiny thought it would just be Halo Borderlands, and who has continued to feel very smart every since. Also I hate Destiny. And Borderlands 2 is a lot of fun.
11/01/2018 at 18:14 N'Al says:
I absolutely loved it, even took down Crawmerax with some friends.
Much like most here I’m finding the sequel a much harder sell, though. It’s just TOO MUCH like the first, whilst dialing the lunacy up to 11. If I hadn’t overindulged on the first I would possibly be thinking differently, but I definitely need to play the second in much shorter bursts.