Retro FPS Dusk strafes into early access

Here’s a (partial) list of the things that explode in the early access trailer for David Szymanski’s retro FPS Dusk: demonic cattle, soldiers, cultists, wizards, skeletal moose and a zombie ghost farmer. As in, a farmer that looks like a zombie ghost – I’m not sure what he spends his time farming. Souls, probably.
Dusk released on early access last night. Dominic Tarason reports that the preview builds he’s played have excelled at scratching his old-school shooter itch, so this may well be one worth checking out.
The current build features two out of the three episodes that will be included with the full game, which the devs consider “extremely polished and practically finished”, along with the Duskworld competitive multiplayer. It also includes two out of three endless arena levels, with the final arena level and campaign episode to follow in “the next few months” when the game releases proper.
Mac and Linux support will follow after release, along with Steam Workshop support and co-op.
I have to confess that aside from Devil Daggers, I haven’t really dipped into this new wave of retro FPS’s. Which is silly, because although I’m not wizened enough to get in on the nostalgia I am a big fan of twitchy, mobility-focused shooters. Seen as I’m yet to get my mitts on the game, here’s Dominic’s take on it:
“Having played several preview builds of the game leading up to this point, Dusk feels like a blend of Quake 1, Blood and Doom. Not quite replicating the feel of any one game, but picking many of the most exciting elements from each. It’s a fast-paced, twitchy thing where enemies hit hard and mobility is the only road to survival, thanks to enemies exclusively using solid projectile attacks.”
Yeah, I want me some of that.
You can pick up Dusk on Steam for £15/$20/€20, which will be its post-launch price too.
11/01/2018 at 18:29 BeardyHat says:
It’s good. Really good.
My first FPS was Doom in 95 and I’ve played every Id game since then, spending long periods on Quake and Quake 2 in particular.
This is like a game that came out in 97,it’s a solid mix of Quake and Blood. It’s uncanny how spot on DUSK is.
11/01/2018 at 18:35 poliovaccine says:
I’d heard of it but wasn’t at all interested til I happened to see video of the gameplay. I don’t know why that should have made the difference from all the perfectly evocative descriptions I’d already read in its praises, but that’s totally what did it. I hadn’t climbed aboard the retro shooter craze at all – and I *am* old enough to get in on the nostalgia, I grew up on the really old stuff and for a long time Return to Castle Wolfenstein was my all-time favorite game cus at the time it seemed like a technical marvel to me haha – but yeah, for some reason I watched like two minutes of some guy playing it and now I keep thinking about how much good old, unrestrained fun that looks like.