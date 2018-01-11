Stellaris: Apocalypse will let you kill planets

Too many worlds. That’s the problem with space. You develop interstellar flight and hope to find a big emptiness that you can coast around in until all of the stars fade to black, but there’s all this stuff scattered about. Planets and asteroid belts and big alien jellysquids.
Stellaris‘s upcoming expansion, Apocalypse, will let you clear out some of the clutter. It brings planet-destroying weapons into the game, along with new Titan capital ships, massive orbital installations and marauding space nomads, who can be recruited to your cause, but can also trigger a new late-game crisis. There’s some non-violent stuff as well for the gentler souls among you.
Apocalypse is coming soon – “early 2018” – and as you might expect it is mostly about blowing things up. You’ve got bigger ships, planet-killing weapons, defensive installations that blow up the things that are trying to blow you up, and those marauders flying around and blowing everyone else up.
Here’s the feature list:
That’s No Moon, neither is That One, That One Might be a Moon, Wait, No: Keep the local systems in line with fear of the new “Colossus” planet-killer weapon – a technological terror that eliminates entire worlds from the universe.
All Your Base Are Belong to You: New enormous “Titan” capital ships can lead your fleets to conquest, offering tremendous bonuses to the vessels under their command. Meanwhile, fortify key systems with massive orbital installations and secure your homeworld as an impenetrable bastion among the stars.
Pirates of the Constellation: Watch out for Marauders – space nomads who raid settled empires and carve out their lives on the fringe of civilization. Hire them as mercenaries in your own conflicts, but take care that they don’t unify and trigger a new late-game crisis!
Some Non-Violent Features: New Ascension Perks and Civics are added in the expansion, along with new Unity Ambitions that provide new ways to spend Unity and customize your development.
As is the norm with Paradox expansions, there will be a free upgrade released simultaneously, in this case bringing Stellaris to version 2.0. You can read all about the changes that’ll bring in the Apocalypse dev diaries. Everything in parts 1-8 is part of the free patch.
There’s also more detail on the specific forms of planet-killing you can enjoy in the expansion itself:
World Cracker: Shatters a planet, leaving behind a broken debris field that can be mined for resources. Available to non-Pacifists.
Global Pacifier: Encases the planet in an impenetrable shield, permanently cutting it off from the rest of the galaxy. A research station can be built to study the planet afterwards.
Neutron Sweep: Destroys most higher forms of life on the planet but leaves the infrastructure intact for colonization. Available to non-Spiritualist, non-Pacifist empires.
God Ray: Converts all organic Pops on the planet to spiritualist and destroys all machine/synthetic pops, as well as massively increasing spiritualist ethics attraction on the planet for a time. Available to Spiritualist empires.
Nanobot Dispersal: Assimilates all Pops on the planet, causing it to defect to your empire with its newly cyborgized population. Only available to Driven Assimilators (and thus requires Synthetic Dawn as well).
I haven’t played Stellaris for a while and an expansion is as good an excuse as any to spend another few weeks building space empires. Big softy that I am, I can’t imagine I’ll be killing any planets. But maybe someone will kill one of mine, just so I feel like I got my money’s worth.
11/01/2018 at 15:52 Faldrath says:
I haven’t read the details yet, and while some of it looks interesting, the Titan ship baffles me a bit. So many complaints about doomstacks being the only way to wage war, and now they’re basically creating an even bigger one? I do hope I’m missing something.
(it is nice that they didn’t forget the Pacifists and Spiritualists when it comes to planet-busting, though.)
11/01/2018 at 15:57 pookie101 says:
Apparently the Titans are designed to be used as flagships for a fleet and you are limited in the number you can build
11/01/2018 at 16:18 Asurmen says:
The patch is also taking a swing at doomstacks.
11/01/2018 at 17:09 nitric22 says:
YAY. I loved my 30 hours or so in Stellaris until I had to fight people. Then…blah, the doomstacks indeed. I’ve been meaning to look into some combat mods etc. I’m excited to see how this DLC/patch combo shifts things.
11/01/2018 at 17:18 Rince says:
I’m starting to think that I’m the only who actually likes doomstacks.
11/01/2018 at 17:46 Viral Frog says:
I’ve got no problem with the combat in Stellaris. I wouldn’t say I’m a big supporter of the doomstacks, but I’m definitely not one to hate on them either.
11/01/2018 at 17:51 Asurmen says:
They’re good if you don’t enjoy micromanagement or dislike having to think about your battles and plans.
11/01/2018 at 15:55 Konservenknilch says:
Ah, memories of MoO2, when in the tedious endgame wiping up phase I just couldn’t be bothered to conquer planets anymore and went full scorched earth with my death star fleet.
11/01/2018 at 15:58 pookie101 says:
Apparently the world cracker can be used on uninhabited worlds to create a place for mining, etc
11/01/2018 at 16:00 Solidstate89 says:
The Global Pacifier one actually sounds the most interesting to pull off. I’ve had ways to destroy planets one way or another for a while now through mods but there were never any actual animations to show the consequences of it, so that’ll be nice to see. Also it’s good to see an actual Titan-class of ships as that’s another thing that’s been handled in mods for a while.
11/01/2018 at 16:12 Eraysor says:
Global pacifier is full Star Control
11/01/2018 at 16:25 bramble says:
I wonder if these super weapons and their use will impact war scores and potentially force a surrender. Think Japan after the atom bombs fell. Would give a thematic motivation for empires that weren’t insane dictatorships to use them as a way to prevent a greater loss of life.
11/01/2018 at 16:27 Mycenaeus says:
Hmm. This is all well and good, but they should remember to sprinkle every DLC with new narrative and story quests and plot points. Events that could possibly change the trajectory of your species.
But I guess since the theme of this DLC seems to be conquest (destroying planets, titan class ships) I will let it slide that there have been no new story/event content in any of the recent DLC’s. Hopefully, this changes soon. Complete conquest and domination victory is fun exactly 1 time. After that, it’s the new stories and events that keep us interested. It shouldn’t be hard to sprinkle in a few new narratives, even in a war-themed DLC.
11/01/2018 at 16:31 Asurmen says:
Did you miss Synthetic Dawn? That was one of the recent DLCs.
I also don’t think they will skip out on new events.
11/01/2018 at 16:37 Drib says:
I mean, conquering planets takes all of a minute. You just have transports following your fleet around and drop a bunch of guys, then take all but a few back up into space.
Why bother destroying usable planets instead? Sounds impractical.
11/01/2018 at 16:44 Asurmen says:
Because not all of them actually involve destroying a planet, and the one that does actually blow up a planet can be used on uninhabitable planets to potentially gain minable resources.
Some people like to roleplay as well, like making a militant xenophobic empire. Maybe they don’t want to use words occupied by aliens?
11/01/2018 at 16:52 Drib says:
“Because not all of them actually involve destroying a planet”
I mean, obviously I was talking about the one that does, then.
But yeah, RP reasons I guess.
11/01/2018 at 17:09 Asurmen says:
Well, as I said that one is usable on all planets for potential gains, and as modzero explains below conquering a planet isn’t necessarily as quick as before.
Maybe you want to just deny the planet to your enemy? Remember, how you own a system, and war goals and war score are also changing in this patch.
11/01/2018 at 16:45 modzero says:
Previous devnote covered changes to armies and ground combat. Seems like it won’t be as easy anymore.
11/01/2018 at 17:01 Bracknellexile says:
Planet destruction? Excellent. Gotta take out the odd planet if you want to build a hyperspace bypass.
But will the new expansion include the requisite paperwork, signed in triplicate, sent in, sent back, queried, lost, found, subjected to public inquiry, lost again, and finally buried in soft peat for three months and recycled as firelighters?