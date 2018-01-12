Best PC gaming deals of the week

It’s a brand new year and we are hurtling through January quicker than previously thought possible. We’ve even had our first ‘here’s an old game we’re remastering’ announcement, so the year is well and truly underway at this point. With that in mind, we’ve got another batch of the week’s best PC gaming deals to check out, so let’s go ahead and do that.

As we tear our way through January, GOG’s New Year’s Resolutions sale rages on, with new deals being added every couple of days. GOG staples like The Witcher 3 GOTY, Divinity Original Sin 2, Tyranny and Ruiner are all up for grabs with up to 90% off.

There’s a Winter Sale going on over at the Humble Store right now, featuring thousands of games with some nice discounts. That sale is set to end on January 25th, so you’ve got some time, but here are some highlights from what’s available right now.

They Are Billions for £17.09 / $22.49

Grand Theft Auto 5 for £19.99 / $29.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY for £13.99 / $19.99

Hollow Knight for £7.25 / $9.89

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for £19.99 / $29.99

Stardew Valley for £8.24 / $11.24

Broken Age for £3.99 / $4.99

Undertale for £3.74 / $4.99

Tekken 7 for £19.99 / $29.99

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ for £2.99 / $3.74

Assassin’s Creed Origins for £34.99 / $41.99

Watch Dogs 2 for £15.29 / $20.39

Head over to the Humble Store this week and you’ll be able to pick up a number of titles from Plug-In Digital with up to 90% off. This includes games like 2Dark, The Next Penelope, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, A Normal Lost Phone and Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter.

This month’s Humble Monthly subscription will get you instant access to a copy of Civilization 6 as well as two DLC packs for the game. That’ll cost you £10 / $12, and you’ll still get a stack of other games once the month is over.

At GamersGate, you can pick up a Steam copy of Dark Souls 3 for only £10 right now, which is about 75% off its regular price. That’s the UK cost, though it should be roughly the equivalent in your local currency, wherever you are in the world. That deal is set to end in two days.

If you’re in the US, you can check out a whole range of Seagate hard drives (both the external and internal kinds) with discounts, with varying levels of severity.

