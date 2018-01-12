Have You Played… Streets of Rogue?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Accidental death simulators are wonderful. In Streets of Rogue, you can slip on a banana peel and set off a land mine. You can hack a computer and get caught by a policeman, who’ll cave your head in. You can set a bunch of stuff on fire but then run into the fire and die in the fire because it is a fire why did you run into that?
It indulges you with silliness. Procedurally-generated quests keep you busy as you explore multiple floors of a futuristic city block that cares only for chicken nuggets and mayhem. Playable characters include an investment banker who needs to take cocaine just to keep himself alive, a gorilla who is hated by scientists but who will free and gather other gorillas into an army of primates, and a tiny naked man with red eyes who can jump into other people’s bodies and control them like a skin suit, using their skills and attributes at will. Honestly, it’s got a better cast than Overwatch.
It’s still in development, with creator Matt Dabrowski mulling over future features such as a final encounter (this is a roguelite romp, after all) and more environmental hazards. If the new Deus Ex games were too po-faced and limited for you, this is one of the cheapest and most cheerful antidotes available. A roguelite that takes the immersive sim and covers it in clown make-up.
12/01/2018 at 15:40 Dominic Tarason says:
I forget who said it, but I saw someone once compare Streets of Rogue to the little-known Shadowrun game on the Megadrive/Genesis.
They’re dead on the money. It feels a lot like a slightly more anarchic version of that, and as such, I love it.
12/01/2018 at 16:18 geldonyetich says:
It’s pretty good, I like that the developer has tried to offer you creative options to complete objectives, and yet he managed to keep it fairly balanced.
Needs a kid-safe mode for the young nephew. I think the cartoon violence is alright, but I keep stumbling across cocaine pickups for power-ups. Not exactly the first impression about illegal narcotics I want to instill in a grade schooler.
12/01/2018 at 16:28 John Vakmos says:
I wonder if someone could mod it to replace all the illegal drug related words with legal ones. Like instead of cocaine it’s sugar.
12/01/2018 at 16:30 Paul Debrion says:
I feel like Streets of Rogue the most enthusiastic expression of “Immersive Sim” qualities in a non-first-person game.
I would even go so far to say that it expresses some of those qualities better than many of the games more commonly associated with the genre.
12/01/2018 at 17:07 Flangie says:
My sons (11 and 8) love this game, and have played it for more hours than I can guess. When I bought it I didn’t realise about many of the ‘quirky’ character traits like the cocaine thing, and that it wouldn’t be particularly child friendly in terms of tone. But the incredible potential to cause havoc in unexpected ways is just too much fun to stop them from playing it now lol.