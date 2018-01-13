Bungie outline 2018 plans to salve Destiny 2’s wounds

It feels like public opinion on Destiny 2 plunged headlong off a cliff in the final two months of 2017. While fundamentally solid, the loot-heavy FPS’s brief first expansion left many dissatisfied, and controversies over XP-throttling and Bungie’s seeming obsession with pushing loot crates as the primary means of character customization left many with less-than-kind things to say about the game.
In an attempt to head the worst of the PR off at the pass, Bungie released a broad development road-map this week, detailing their plans for new content and reworking of existing systems from here until late 2018. I attempted to decipher some of it for those not already neck-deep in weird immortal space-knight lore.
Most immediate of the planned changes is a patch coming on January 30th, which is set to add the Masterwork equipment rarity tier to armor, after the community seemed to react positively to its introduction on weaponry. Masterwork armor’s most immediate advantage over the regular sort is a boost to overall damage reduction when using your Super ability, but there’s an additional slot for random stat bonuses that can be re-rolled. You can also use Masterwork Cores to upgrade favorite pieces of lower-tier gear to the new rarity. A more long-term plan for the game is to introduce Masterwork perks to existing Exotic gear, too.
The January update will also rework Raid rewards. Now, doing the most demanding content in the game will reward you with unique equipment mods with perks specific to the raid in which it was found. If you don’t get the exact drops you want, you’ll be able to buy both Leviathan and Eater Of Worlds gear directly using Raid Tokens after a few laps through the grinder. This is apparently the start of Bungie’s plan to de-emphasize the loot-box Eververse store and put specific rewards on each activity or set of activities.
Across the rest of the year, there’s plenty more coming. PvP will be expanding to 6v6 matches (I’m hoping for 8v8 with vehicles still), public chat is coming to The Tower, fully custom competitive matches with friends will be introduced, and Bungie hope to overhaul the item stash system, and as part of their de-emphasis plans regarding Eververse, Ghost skins, ship hulls and rare Sparrows will be added to the reward lists for various activities starting mid-February. There’s quite a bit more besides this, but these seem to be the most important of the upcoming tweaks and changes.
Destiny 2’s patchy content release schedule and the worrying brevity of the Curse of Osiris expansion make me realize just how spoiled I’ve been by the semi-episodic expansion structure of Guild Wars 2 and Final Fantasy XIV. Both games receive massive paid expansions every now and then, but fill the intervening time with free (in the case of GW2) or standard-with-subscription (FFXIV) episodic updates, each easily equivalent in size to a Destiny 1 or 2 expansion. If Bungie want to play with the big kids in the MMO playground, they’re going to have to step up their game.
On a more immediately positive note, this week in Destiny 2, you can visit the mysterious wandering shopkeeper Zur this week to trade in some of your legendary shards for The Colony, one of the new expansion weapons; a grenade launcher that spits out homing spider-drones instead of boring bouncing explosive charges. It’s the kind of gun that makes me wish I had an 8-slot weapon selection wheel, and the kind of thing I’d love to see more of in the future of the game. You heard me, Bungie More spiders!
13/01/2018 at 09:44 Lurid says:
Meanwhile, at activision, a man looks at this roadmap and asks the Bungie rep: “Okay, but how can we suck more money out of players?”
13/01/2018 at 11:24 woodsey says:
Supposedly Bungie were the ones to emphasise the use of lootboxes to Activision.
13/01/2018 at 10:41 Chris says:
The decision to go scrote deep down the monetisation hole was Bungie’s, not Activision’s.
13/01/2018 at 14:26 ColonelFlanders says:
Are you sure about that? Activision who published Call of Duty, Overwatch, and owns the changes in WoW, not the driving force behind microtransactions? Activision who is run by Bobby “I hate all my customers” Kotick?
13/01/2018 at 17:46 montorsi says:
There are those who – despite all the lying going on – think that this one kernel of information is above reproach. What else were they going to say exactly?
13/01/2018 at 18:14 Freud says:
It’s not like developers are against the concept of maximizing revenue. They aren’t the white knights fighting against evil publishers.
13/01/2018 at 18:21 mitrovarr says:
Well, to be fair to Overwatch, it has one of the less unethical implementations of lootboxes out there.
13/01/2018 at 11:10 Ghostwise says:
I thought that RPS had firm, uncompromising, resolute, steely-gazed policies against spiders in videogames.
13/01/2018 at 12:05 Matchstick says:
I personally feel it’s fair to draw a distinction between spiders as anatogonists (bad) and spiders as ammunition (good)
13/01/2018 at 12:30 Darth Gangrel says:
And spider drones aren’t half a s creepy as actual spiders.
Also, Dominic writing “wish I had an 8-slot weapon selection wheel” made me think that perhaps he wants exactly *8* slots, because spiders have 8 legs. Or is it just coincidence?
13/01/2018 at 13:15 Dominic Tarason says:
Not intentionally, but 8 spider-themed weapons…
There’s a game concept there, I can feel it.
13/01/2018 at 14:10 Horg says:
Right, so in true FPS tradition you have a basic melee weapon, which is hitting stuff with a large spider. Then you have a low damage but accurate sidearm, lets say an 8 barrel revolver that shoots small spiders. Next we need a shotgun that fires slugs containing spiders. Not cartridges, actual slugs. After a few levels you find the first explosive weapon, hand held spider egg sack clusters, and the first rapid fire weapon, a tommy gun with the drum replaced by a jar of spiders. For the end game stuff we need a sci-fi prototype weapon, so an organic / metalic hybrid venom spray with under barrel web launcher. No FPS is complete without some form of RPG, so we need a launcher that fires a grenade attached to a trained spider who pulls the pin. Lastly we need a special weapon attack. I propose the Phobia-bomb, an aerial call down of a crate containing one of every spider species on earth. Pre-shaken to make them extra bitey. Name pending, working title; Arach-narok.
13/01/2018 at 15:49 Greg says:
I don’t see how any video game media service like Rock, Paper, Shotgun could gush over Destiny 2 at this point. It’s a real mystery. With all the “sorrys” the player base has been getting in between blatantly shady tactics designed to milk more money, it’s not a surprise that players are demanding the closure of the Eververse (ingame store – the one gaming component that Bungie Activision/Blizzard have perfected). It’s almost disrespectful to players to ignore their grievances and boast about some new currency/money making scheme.
13/01/2018 at 17:25 Ghostwise says:
If this article met your definition of “gushing”, I fervently hope that you’re not a plumber.
13/01/2018 at 18:20 Dominic Tarason says:
Funny thing is that the article was going to be even more negative, but I had to cut some things for brevity, such as my complaints regarding masterwork gear, and how I’d rather they’d just stuck to the less grindy mechanics of the launch version.
I don’t think I was especially positive about anything other than the spider-gun, otherwise?
13/01/2018 at 18:09 Eponym says:
I can understand the hate of this game as a hardcore gamer, but I’ve been having a lot of fun with it as a casual gamer. It was free with my 1080ti and it’s been my go to FPS for the past two months. Guess some players want the fastest shiniest things yesterday, and knowing that’s an option with money infuriates some…