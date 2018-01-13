What are we all playing this weekend?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I hadn’t planned to be playing Pictopix but that’s exactly what’s going to happen. John’s re-review
of the picross puzzle game, following a big anniversary update, convinced me to give it a shot despite my aversion to puzzles… and it’s very good. Perfect for clicking on while listening to a podcast.
Also Bloodborne because all of this Dark Souls: Remastered news makes me crave some From Software goodness, and I’ve rinsed every bit of pain and pleasure out of the actual Souls’ games but never finished their gory gothic sibling. It’s AMAZING. I am very sad that it isn’t on PC because the very fact that I’ve mentioned it here may be cause for a severe flogging.
Alec:
IN-LAWS. That is all.
Alice:
I’ve been ill all week so I intend to sleep a whole lot then commit a few GTA Online crimes. While my crimechums have invested in giant crimebusinesses, I’ve been blowing my money on clothes. The game just has so many great customisation doodads, more than any ‘real world’ game I’ve played, and I’m loving trying new looks. And besides, my needs are met. I have a motorbike, solid guns, and some great outfits. Running a business just sounds like hassle and responsiblity. Nah, I’ll keep freelancing for pals.
Brendan: [Brendan is simply away, not fired -ed.]
Graham:
It’s 12 days into 2018 and I already feel like I have too many games to play, thanks to some early pre-release code. I have The Red Strings Club, which is a cyberpunk adventure game from the makers of Gods Will Be Watching; I have Way of the Passive Fist, a side-scrolling beat-’em-up entirely about blocks and parries; and I have The Iconoclasts, the tighter-than-tight platformer I think I first played a build of about six years ago. I have no idea which of these I’ll play this weekend – it depends largely on whether my kid stops vomiting.
John:
If I can grab the time, I’m going to be playing some Subnautica
over the weekend. My poor three year old has been shut out of the study this week as I’ve been playing age-inappropriate stuff, so I’m looking forward to not making him cry for a change and having him sit alongside me as I play.
Katharine:
Having finished the excellent if mildly mind-melting Zero Time Dilemma earlier this week, I now face the horrifying, paralysing decision of what to play next. Right now, I’m leaning toward Grow Home
as I picked it up cheap in the Steam sale and it doesn’t involve an extended lecture on the philosophy of multiple timeline theory, but who knows. The world is truly my backlog oyster right now.
Matt:
After enjoying getting back into the RTS genre with Northgard, I’ve picked up The Are Billions
. I haven’t had the energy or the willpower to start climbing what looks like a steep learning curve on any evening this week though, so I’m hoping tomorrow’s lie in will leave me refreshed enough to tackle the zombie hoards.
Or maybe I’ll just spend all weekend shooting Nazis in Sniper Elite 4, the epitome of the 7/10 action game.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
13/01/2018 at 10:37 Imbecile says:
Death of the outsider for me,though I also have Edith finch and nioh waiting in the wings. What should I go for next?
Also rocket league and battlefield for the multiplayer kicks. Nobody was fired!
13/01/2018 at 15:23 phuzz says:
Edith Finch is great, and will probably take you an afternoon or so to play though.
13/01/2018 at 16:49 ChloePratt says:
13/01/2018 at 10:38 Morte66 says:
I’m supposed to be playing “just do my daily 5 minute Guild Wars 2 stuff and spend the rest of the weekend studying for a professional exam”. But who knows what will really happen…
Maybe a quick bit of some STALKER mod.
13/01/2018 at 10:42 Ghostwise says:
I *might* be able to return to my Shardlight playthrough.
13/01/2018 at 10:44 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
After trying this Humble Monthly malarkey for the first time, I’ll be trying this Civ 6 malarkey. If it’s anything like the rest of the series, there won’t be time for any other games this weekend.
*writes self reminder to actually go to bed at some point*
13/01/2018 at 18:45 dahools says:
Steam says I have played 20hrs, I am still in my first game just reaching the atomic era. If people said the mid game was lacking in V game then VI has gone the polar opposite. There is almost too much to manage and place and research and allocate almost every turn. I just want to see my wonder finished 3 turns to go. That will be 15mins then
13/01/2018 at 11:10 dangermouse76 says:
As I am currently dividing time between my 6 week girl and……….wait just her,I will mostly be catching moments with Osmos during the evening on the projector.
She finds the music soothing and loves staring at the balls slowly moving around the screen.
13/01/2018 at 14:52 BeardyHat says:
Six weeks? She’s mostly sleeping, you’ve got time! Crack out Divinity: Original Sin 2!
I have a three month old, so I feel you. Mostly what I’ll be playing is Road Redemption with the wife, when the baby has some sleepy time and we both feel like putting some time into gaming.
13/01/2018 at 15:51 poliovaccine says:
Ohhhh duh it’s a *kid,* haha… I thought he was talking about a girl he’s been dating a whole six weeks now, I was thinking Whoa there cowboy, six weeks isn’t very long at all…! Plus that made the comment about watching the balls move around the screen sound weirdly condescending haha… but yeah, that makes a lot more sense. Ahem.
13/01/2018 at 11:11 Chaoslord AJ says:
I should probably play the Christmas sale leftovers like Elite or the new Path of Exile season but find myself playing modpacks in Minecraft 1.12.2 endlessly instead.
At least I can now suspend my planned Dark Souls replay until the remaster is released in may.
13/01/2018 at 11:22 Mi-24 says:
I’ll be dipping in and out of ac Oranges, which has an incredible open world and is quite nice to spend time in.
Other than that I’ve just started the bank heist mission in death of the outsider.
Oh and at some point I should do the programming assignment to make a client server system for a game at uni.
13/01/2018 at 11:29 Improper says:
Well, I’ll be playing Stardew Valley and wondering why I didn’t pick it up way sooner. It’s just super comfy and all around awesome. I will also continue Hand of Fate 2, still have the last two challenges to beat. I imagine I’ll spend quite a lot of time with it as well once Endless Mode gets implemented.
13/01/2018 at 11:42 Carra says:
Been playing Ass Creed Oranges these last few weeks so I’ll put a few more hours into it.
13/01/2018 at 12:00 dethtoll says:
Half-Life 2, using the Update mod, which is /really/ nice.
13/01/2018 at 12:33 dangermouse76 says:
I stalling now cheers.
13/01/2018 at 18:20 zigguratvertigo says:
I also hadn’t heard of this and am installing now. So I’ll be playing Half-Life 2.
13/01/2018 at 12:11 Darth Gangrel says:
Was finally able to trade me Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue (rarely goes on sale and no, I’m not paying 10 euros for it). Really liked the first, an actually funny game with actual fun gameplay. It’s funny how often funny games fail at being fun to play.
13/01/2018 at 12:44 Konservenknilch says:
Finally playing Torment Numenera. Almost done with the cliffs, really enjoying it so far.
13/01/2018 at 18:48 mmandthetat says:
That ended up being my dark horse GOTY last year. I just love the imagination and verbosity. It’s my anti-Skyrim (to me, the most boring game in the world), a relentlessly bizarre and unique alternative to dragons and chainmail.
13/01/2018 at 12:49 H. Vetinari says:
after setting up my WinXP laptop yesterday i began a game of Patrician; now I’m ballin in Lubeck and watching the peasantry run about.
#1% #ballin #Lubeck
13/01/2018 at 12:54 Jonfon says:
After getting some Stash management tips from people here Path of Exile has consumed me again. It’s amazing how one key shortcut can make things much less time consuming (ctrl click to move things between stash or to quickly sell things)
Worked through Act 5 and I’m loving how they’ve switched up the old “now do it all again but at a higher difficulty” by instead remixing into new content in Act 6 on. So resurrected my necromancer using a free respect I apparently had and with some of the newer skills and having a blast.
13/01/2018 at 13:16 Chorltonwheelie says:
Episode three of Life Is Strange. Hella slow but intriguing and pretty on the eyes.
Then onto Wolfenstein II to relive my Rock Against Racism days….”En garde baldy”.
13/01/2018 at 13:29 mcdreamer says:
Fire Emblem Warriors on Switch. It’s completely crazy and I have no idea what’s going on but it seems fun.
On the PC side I’ll spend some time with vanilla Street Fighter V before Arcade Edition drops next week.
I’ll also spend a few more hours working on my new platformer, for which I’m using the excellent love2d (would be perfect if there was a C++ version!).
13/01/2018 at 14:52 TillEulenspiegel says:
SFML is pretty good if you want something like LOVE in modern-ish C++.
13/01/2018 at 13:39 wraithgr says:
Someone get Matt a spell checker!
If I get any gaming done this weekend it is very likely going to be Warframe and/or *gasp* Nintendo Switch
13/01/2018 at 15:54 poliovaccine says:
A spell checker would still register “The Are Billions” as correct, though… Now, a *grammar checker* might actually highlight it, but not for it being a misspelling of the title, it’d just be because it didn’t like “the are,” it would see a missing subject at least.
13/01/2018 at 18:24 Imbecile says:
The spell checker also wouldn’t work on hoards, but then I guess these are dashed off sharpish with a bit of reluctance as the weekend approaches.
13/01/2018 at 14:53 Ben King says:
Katharine, I really enjoyed Grow Home, the pc’s chirps and whirs plus the floating and gliding mechanics are delightful. It always takes me a bit to nail down simply WALKING but if I envision the robit as a heavy ball bearing i’m rolling around i tend to keep their feet under their head a bit more reliably.
I’m doing some more playtesting for a beautiful puzzle game, but hope to put a bit of time into both deus ex MD and Invisible inc. I’ll probably spectate my GF playing Skyrim strolling through he Blackreach, and rolling some dice in a home brew D&D campaign.
13/01/2018 at 15:16 Cyrus says:
Maybe get back to my XCOM 2 campaign with the expansion. Been on a little bit of a hiatus the last week or so. Also need to finish Titan Quest.
13/01/2018 at 15:26 phuzz says:
More Mass Effect Andromada, which I’m starting to think is much closer to ME1 in a lot of ways than the second two.
Driving the Nomad around is almost as much fun as the Mako.
13/01/2018 at 17:28 Ghostwise says:
Nothing could be as fun as the Mako ! The Mako is the most fun you can have with your pants on and without a greased nug !
13/01/2018 at 17:58 Ninja Dodo says:
Personally I enjoyed the Nomad much more than I ever did the Mako. It is definitely more like ME1 in some ways, including the often repetitive side missions. Though at least the landscapes are interesting this time and even at its most MMO-ish the side quests are still more varied than the copy/paste side missions of ME1.
13/01/2018 at 18:45 malkav11 says:
Yeah, Andromeda is a real throwback to ME1 in a lot of ways, which is why I liked it so much. And unlike ME2, it actually fixes a lot of ME1’s mechanical flaws without throwing out the baby as well as the bathwater. In particular, thanks to the added mobility and more open arenas, combat feels as fast and fluid as ME1’s did (as opposed to the more dull stop-and-pop cover shooting that characterizes 2 and to a lesser extent 3) but retains a lot of the mechanical improvements from 3 especially. Also, while I would have liked to be able to equip six powers still, I was very very happy to see them with individual cooldowns again. And I liked the Nomad a heck of a lot more than the Mako or planet scanning either one.
13/01/2018 at 15:32 teije says:
Caves of Qud. Such a great little gem, and the dev updates it every single week!
And maybe a touch of my Long Dark playthrough. Loving the new custom difficulty setting – now I can amp up the survival settings to max and tone down the wolves.
13/01/2018 at 15:48 subdog says:
Finished Night in the Woods last night. What a great, unique gem.
I’m about halfway through Hyperlight Drifter, but the difficulty curve is only getting steeper. Will probably cut that with some Norwood Suite throughout the rest of the weekend.
Also picked up the new Rusty Lake for the iPad- something to disturb myself before bedtime.
Edit: my badge! Time to re-up my subscription.
13/01/2018 at 15:49 fish99 says:
Been playing quite a bit of the first Project CARS. Wish I hadn’t listened to the naysayers, it’s a really solid sim, and with VR, a G27 and all the (right) settings cranked it offers a very immersive experience. Also started Robo Recall which is a solid VR wave-based shooty game.
As for non-VR I might be nearing the end of the seemingly endless Forza Horizon 3. Got all the festival sites to 5 and done all the showcases. It’s fun and stunning to look at, but repetitive. It’s like the game has 400 races but only 40 ‘tracks’ which is lazy in an open world game where making a track is no more effort than plonking down a few checkpoints.
13/01/2018 at 15:58 Don Reba says:
The Talos Principle: Road to Gehenna. I will finish it someday!
13/01/2018 at 16:20 darrrrkvengeance says:
almost through Rusty Lake Paradise. after that i’ll probably return to Wasteland 2, unless i get the urge to knock some shorter games off my backlog (e.g., Virginia).
13/01/2018 at 17:04 darrrrkvengeance says:
oh, and i may also return to the Dark Souls of sitting in a cauldron and propelling myself up a mountain with a sledgehammer. as one does.
13/01/2018 at 16:22 SaintAn says:
Playing Fallout 4. Just got Curie and upgraded her with the Automitron DLC plus the Robots/++ mod to turn her into a monster with the Android phone logo’s head, which is super adorable. I think I’m going to do one more quest I haven’t done before in past playthroughs then quit, because there aren’t many side quests in this game, and if I do them all I’ll never play it again because I’ll know everything.
Not sure what my next main game I’ll focus on will be. Considering replaying Sleeping Dogs or playing Jade Dynasty for the first time since its almost Chinese New Year, and if I wait until next month during the actual Chinese New Year the Overwatch Chinese New Year event will force me to play nothing but Overwatch. So I should probably get to playing one of those while I have the time.
Also playing through the Dragon Quest series for the first time. So far I really love the first one, I can see why it’s so popular. And ever since playing FFT WOTL I’ve been a sucker for old English dialogue.
13/01/2018 at 16:32 EgoMaster says:
My Dark Sun: Shattered Lands and Tachyon: The Fringe playthroughs didn’t finish yet. Though I doubt Tahcyon will last much longer. I finished the Bora scenario and passed the half way mark in GalSpan.
What I’ll be mainly playing is The Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet. It’s a point and click game without any pointing and clicking. Mouse support is somewhat limited and playing with keyboard is easier. The horror aspect of it is lost in translation (it’s 25 years old) but it seems to have aged gracefully. I’m hooked.
13/01/2018 at 16:46 Stellar Duck says:
Been playing Dark Souls 3 so far, getting a boss done.
Will be playing some Aviary Attorney as well and I’m downloading Dirt Rally, which I’ve been told is the Dark Souls of driving games which means I’ll be awful at it. I don’t know the first thing about rallies.
13/01/2018 at 17:16 FlyingWhales says:
After keeping my eye on it for a while, I decided to finally pull the trigger and pick up DUSK. I must say, despite the higher price point, I’m thoroughly glad I did. If I manage to finish the available episodes this weekend, I feel some Brutal Doom is in my future.
13/01/2018 at 17:20 juan_h says:
Still playing Street Fighter IV. I mostly play Arcade Mode, but I’ve begun dabbling in online matches. I wasn’t sure what to expect, given that Street Fighter IV has been out for eight or nine years and Street Fighter V has been out for two. I guess I figured that matches would be scarce and that if I did manage to find one it would be against a much more experienced player leading to a quick and humiliating defeat. It hasn’t quite turned out that way. As it happens, the game lets you request matches against people “At [Your] Skill Level”–though I have no idea how it calculates these things–and the people I’ve ended up fighting have been, on average, only a little better than me. I’ve been stomped flat a time or two, but most matches are reasonably close. I’ve even won a couple, which is nice. Even better, I’ve only had one match where connectivity was a serious problem. I generally don’t bother playing games against strangers over the Internet, but I think that Street Fighter and similar games are probably darned near perfect for it. Matches are pretty short and there just isn’t much scope for obnoxious behavior.
13/01/2018 at 17:29 aepervius says:
Star trek online and SWTOR *cough*. I am trying finally to get one captain on level 50 , and finish at least one class story (now that they cut the cruft I think I will manage before getting bored).
13/01/2018 at 17:47 poliovaccine says:
Recently downloaded Warframe and I’m finding I do enjoy it, actually, in that I’ll play a bit, wrap up and saunter off, go to work, and several hours later realize that I’m daydreaming about the fast, fluid motion – it just *feels* good to play.
But I’m not always in the mood for something fast-paced. For the more methodical end of things I’ve got Darkwood, which I’m slowly savoring my way through to completion, between necessary breaks to mentally recuperate.
Also, not sure how I missed Endless Sky for so long, but I promptly began adoring that the other day. That’s also a contender for my downtime.
Oh, and so far Echo seems criminally underrated.
13/01/2018 at 17:50 Ninja Dodo says:
More Egyptian Sassins. Still quite good.
13/01/2018 at 18:01 Freud says:
Fire Emblem: Awakening.
It’s probably always going to be a Nintendo exclusive series but PC gamers would love the deep gameplay of Fire Emblem.
13/01/2018 at 18:29 particlese says:
I have “play 2 games which aren’t Lawbreakers” on my inviolable to-do list for this week but haven’t yet checked it off, so I think I’ll check out something VR (possibly Compound again, or Firebird: La Peri again for something even more refreshingly different from my usual, or maybe start Xing or something), and I will get back into Echo. I’m looking forward to the latter especially, as it’s been a really good time so far but is a game I’ve been neglecting due to the holidays and the ongoing novelty (for me) of competitive multiplayer.