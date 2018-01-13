What are we all playing this weekend?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I hadn't planned to be playing Pictopix but that's exactly what's going to happen. John's re-review of the picross puzzle game, following a big anniversary update, convinced me to give it a shot despite my aversion to puzzles… and it's very good. Perfect for clicking on while listening to a podcast. Also Bloodborne because all of this Dark Souls: Remastered news makes me crave some From Software goodness, and I've rinsed every bit of pain and pleasure out of the actual Souls' games but never finished their gory gothic sibling. It's AMAZING. I am very sad that it isn't on PC because the very fact that I've mentioned it here may be cause for a severe flogging.

Alec: IN-LAWS. That is all.

Alice: I've been ill all week so I intend to sleep a whole lot then commit a few GTA Online crimes. While my crimechums have invested in giant crimebusinesses, I've been blowing my money on clothes. The game just has so many great customisation doodads, more than any 'real world' game I've played, and I'm loving trying new looks. And besides, my needs are met. I have a motorbike, solid guns, and some great outfits. Running a business just sounds like hassle and responsiblity. Nah, I'll keep freelancing for pals.

Brendan: [Brendan is simply away, not fired -ed.]

Graham: It's 12 days into 2018 and I already feel like I have too many games to play, thanks to some early pre-release code. I have The Red Strings Club, which is a cyberpunk adventure game from the makers of Gods Will Be Watching; I have Way of the Passive Fist, a side-scrolling beat-'em-up entirely about blocks and parries; and I have The Iconoclasts, the tighter-than-tight platformer I think I first played a build of about six years ago. I have no idea which of these I'll play this weekend – it depends largely on whether my kid stops vomiting.

John: If I can grab the time, I'm going to be playing some Subnautica over the weekend. My poor three year old has been shut out of the study this week as I've been playing age-inappropriate stuff, so I'm looking forward to not making him cry for a change and having him sit alongside me as I play.

Katharine: Having finished the excellent if mildly mind-melting Zero Time Dilemma earlier this week, I now face the horrifying, paralysing decision of what to play next. Right now, I'm leaning toward Grow Home as I picked it up cheap in the Steam sale and it doesn't involve an extended lecture on the philosophy of multiple timeline theory, but who knows. The world is truly my backlog oyster right now.

Matt: After enjoying getting back into the RTS genre with Northgard, I've picked up The Are Billions . I haven't had the energy or the willpower to start climbing what looks like a steep learning curve on any evening this week though, so I'm hoping tomorrow's lie in will leave me refreshed enough to tackle the zombie hoards. Or maybe I'll just spend all weekend shooting Nazis in Sniper Elite 4, the epitome of the 7/10 action game.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?