Sundays are for getting back in the saddle. And so after an extended Christmas break, the Sunday Papers returns with a roundup of the best writing about videogames from across the week (and beyond).
Game developer and founder of the studio who made Hand of Fate, Morgan Jaffit, wrote this past week about the cost of doing business. That cost is online abuse, which Jaffit argues has become normalised. It’s hard to disagree and I think a lot about how what we write here at RPS can better shape the discussion that surrounds videogames.
Yet there’s a striking difference, in 2018 at least. In the last twelve months a single topic has come up every time I’ve spoken developer-to-developer either in person or online : abuse. The difference between my Grandfather and I is that he did his work in peace. While there were surely frustrated punters, the chance of one of them calling my Grandfather lazy to his face was small. None would pull him up to call him greedy, stupid, ignorant or bad at his job.
Yet every game developer receives these messages daily.
Supreme Commander Forged Alliance is the best real-time strategy game ever made, so of course I was interested to read this Making Of about the base game. There’s lots of quotes in there from the game’s lead designer, Chris Taylor.
Today, Taylor is working on a brand new RTS which he hopes to talk more about in 2018. “My goal is to take the experience to a whole new level and break the genre out of the rut it’s been in for what seems like an eternity,” he says. Having already done that twice with Total Annihilation and Supreme Commander, we should have high hopes the designer can achieve his objective. “With SupCom, we knew there were a few ambitious and silly features in there that we could have cut – but we didn’t know they were like that until we implemented them. And why even bother making games if you’re shy about something being useless or unnecessary in a game? You have to take chances, try things and see what works, especially if you want to push the boundaries and create something new and unique. People who do that truly love to explore the unknown, and those are the types of people that worked on Dungeon Siege and the SupCom games.”
I liked US Gamer’s list of indie games to watch out for in 2018. There’s a few things on there that weren’t previously on my radar, and a few I’d forgotten about.
Before I was officially writing about games, back when I was still just a lowly intern, one of the first news stories I remember writing was about a new teaser trailer for Knuckle Sandwich, the fanciful RPG from game developer Andrew Brophy. While some may compare it fondly to the likes of Earthbound, Knuckle Sandwich takes the cutesy pixelated RPG formula to, uh, low-poly Pokemon battles against Garfield-type critters, exploring the woes of living in a new city, and it’s somehow laced with even more eccentricities. With a guaranteed release window of this year, I suspect Knuckle Sandwich will be the game to take players by surprise.
I enjoyed this profile of MDickie, the independent developer best known for clunky, bizarre work like The You Testament, who has now hit it big as a mobile game developer.
Dickie said he’d been working all day, every day on games and it no longer appealed financially, creatively, or personally. So at the depths of his despair, frustrated by the lack of critical acclamation for his games, Dickie stepped away from the hobby that he wanted to turn into a career. He started developing educational apps alongside being a teacher, a move that coincided with a big drive in the UK education system to integrate technology such as interactive whiteboards and iPads into the classroom. Nine years of work had come to an end—and he never planned to return to game development.
Final Fantasy 12’s remaster is coming to PC. That news prompted someone in the RPS Slack to dig up this post by Robert Yang from last year which i) celebrates the efficient use of texture memory in the original PS2 release and ii) criticises the remaster for what it does to the environment textures.
As efficient as it is, there are a few drawbacks to this technique. Symmetrical UV mirroring means you want to avoid noisy high frequency details, and make sure your textures are relatively clean or homogeneous — it would look weird if you had symmetrical scars on your face, or symmetrical patterns of dirt on both of your arms, etc. I think this symmetry explains why the Final Fantasy 12 skin tones are so boring and flat, and why Vaan’s abs looked so weird — it has to look flat in order to look consistent.
Also at Eurogamer, Chris Bratt’s Here’s A Thing series tells the story of the pitch that convinced Shigeru Miyamoto to back Mario vs. Rabbids. There’s a text version of the story for those of you who hate moving images and noises.
Davide Soliani isn’t just your typical Nintendo fan. 15 years ago, upon finding out that legendary Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto – the man that had made him want to create video games in the first place – was going to be visiting Italy to promote a new Zelda game, he decided he had to meet him in person.
I haven’t found the time yet to play Battle Chef Brigade, and so I have contented myself by reading lots about it. This, in which developer Tom Eastman talks about the game’s design, is good.
There was a multitude of prototypes. Another one was all about taste and texture profiles, and so we’d work through like, this ingredient has this percentage savory, this percentage sour, this percentage salty, and the judge wants a percentage set and a texture set, like from mushy to crunchy, like three more of those. And each ingredient would that coming in, if you fried, baked or boiled it, all those values would change in ways unique to that ingredient, but that was getting little too “chemistry set.” (laughs)
Tim Sweeney created lots of features for the Unreal engine because he thought, based on screenshots he’d seen, that other engines already had those capabilities.
Carmack had written this really advanced editor on the NeXT. I’d read all about it and I had seen screenshots of it, but I never actually used it. At the time, I thought to myself “Holy shit, Carmack wrote a real-time BSP editor!” What I didn’t realize was that it wasn’t actually real-time, there was this re-build process and all this other offline stuff. I didn’t know that, and so I thought I had to create a completely real-time thing, and so I did. [laughs]
A handsome chap wrote about the stories revealed by Plunkbat’s new replay mode over at Eurogamer. What?
Leather coat, hockey mask, need the rest – m4w (Erangel)
You, kitted out in black, running towards your buggy near the southern coast. Me, wearing a T-shirt, shooting hopelessly in your direction from 400 yards away. Our eyes met across the grassy field, but then you were gone. What I’d do for another chance…
–Man it turns out you murdered three minutes later
This is the best article about a shade of red I’ve ever read.
Falu red was made from the byproducts of the mining process; the pits weren’t dug for the sake of paint. The copper mined in Falun would be used to fund Sweden’s military advances throughout the 17th, and 18th centuries, including the Great Northern War. (The country even tried to switch over to copper currency for a time, a failed experiment that ended with a public beheading that “greatly pleased the Swedish people.”) Many would die in the Falun mines, suffocated, crushed, or burnt alive. Their bodies would be found later, preserved by the same hard mineral matter that they were seeking to excavate, dark red mummies covered in sulfate crystals, their muscles seemingly turned to stone. The most famous example was a man named Fet-Mats who was discovered in 1719, over 40 years after he drowned in a poorly placed tunnel. His former fiancée identified the body. For decades, Fet-Mats was displayed in a glass case in the Stora Kopparbergs Church like some plebian version of Sleeping Beauty. The poor guy reached his final resting place in 1930, nearly 300 years after his death, but not before inspiring a folk ballad, a short story, and a Wagner libretto.)
Music this week is… Have I linked this before? It’s Kuj Yato by Clap! Clap! Also available with a video on YouTube.
14/01/2018 at 12:21 Merus says:
“It’s hard to disagree and I think a lot about how what we write here at RPS can better shape the discussion that surrounds videogames.”
I’m still quietly fuming (well, as of now openly fuming) over that time John Walker opened an interview by accusing his subject of being a pathological liar. While the subject was Peter Molyneux, who had made a career out of, essentially, making grand promises instead of describing actual goals, it’s still astonishing to jump from there to accusing someone of having a mental sickness as an opening feint, and then have the rest of RPS’s staff give it the all clear to run as a bit of straight talk.
The timing’s right for RPS to have contributed to legitimising abuse as a method of communicating to devs you disapprove of; I appreciate that RPS, when it got to that crossroads, at least did not take the same path as shouty men on YouTube.
14/01/2018 at 12:38 LuNatic says:
Given Peter Molyneux’s track record, I think the liar comment was fair. Calling someone out on their bullshit, when said bullshit is a matter of public record is fine.
The problem is all the anonymous internet ‘tough guys’ telling people to kill themselves, or sending death threats, or rape threats, or doxxing, or swatting etc. Those are the real cancerous behaviours that need to be addressed.
14/01/2018 at 17:10 AimeePorter says:
I just got paid 9k dollar working off my laptop this month. And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $15k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do… Click Here And Start Work
14/01/2018 at 14:55 Ghostbird says:
I think I’d argue that – to choose a real example – people making and distributing fake RPS screenshots of John Walker’s reviews to direct outrage against him is rather different from a combative interview with someone known for exaggerated claims, though I agree journalists need to be mindful.
14/01/2018 at 16:19 jonahcutter says:
Absolutely dead on.
That piece by Walker was not only a pisspoor piece of Bill O’Reilly-level “journalism”, but a direct contradiction of RPS now assuming for themselves the position of arbiters of decorum in online discourse. And it was approved by RPS staff and lauded by many RPS regulars who would decry the very same behavior if it was directed at a favored developer.
14/01/2018 at 16:41 YogSo says:
link to rockpapershotgun.com
(Emphasis mine)
(Emphasis mine)
One of these things is not the same as the others.
14/01/2018 at 17:05 Ghostbird says:
Convenient to pretend they are, though, for a certain kind of person.
14/01/2018 at 18:47 Vinraith says:
Very convenient. The first defense of the abuser is to try to confuse the hell out of the issue.
14/01/2018 at 17:40 malkav11 says:
Yeah, I think people are misunderstanding what pathological means. And frankly, considering Molyneux’s track record, it’s not an unreasonable question. Rude, for sure, but not unreasonable.
14/01/2018 at 17:37 Babymech says:
Like most people here I read that interview quite differently, and think that you’re willfully misreading it. Walker asked if Molyneux believes he might be a pathological liar. He didn’t accuse him of anything – we know Molyneux repeatedly tells untruths, so that’s not an accusation – the question is if his behavior could be pathological. Not necessarily by a clinical definition – neither man is qualified to assess that – but from the vernacular sense: is Molyneux unable to help himself when it comes to grandiose untruths, even if lying does him no good at all? To me that’s a fair question, given Molyneux’s track record, and not poor online decorum.
14/01/2018 at 18:35 Beanbee says:
That was a watershed moment for myself with RPS as well. Feeling that it was done under the banner of consumer protection, or in other words protecting me as consumer, was heartbreaking. While it’s indisputable that the language of the Dox-a-lots is far more vile, it still doesn’t invalidate that for at least several people that interview sprang immediately to mind.
14/01/2018 at 13:49 welverin says:
Hey people look, Graham gave two sources for the music this week, just like you asked!
14/01/2018 at 14:00 Kollega says:
Ah, Supreme Commander. It’s a game that I have fond memories of, despite not being old enough at the time to properly get a hang of it and truly master the gameplay. It was interesting to read about the decisions that motivated its creation, but sadly, the article was a little too short to really dive into the nitty-gritty. I would much prefer a vast retrospective covering the game in great detail – because it’s unlike any RTS before or since.
And this brings me to how I didn’t buy Supreme Commander 2, after simply playing the demo. Because seriously, even the demo felt like the game tossed out everything that made SupCom 1 a unique and enjoyable game, and instead decided to go full Starcraft. I actually have SupCom and Forged Alliance installed right now, though I haven’t visited them in a long while, but SupCom 2? I don’t even bother to remember that exists. But I do wonder if I’m entirely right to do that… was it really as bad as the demo made it out to be?
14/01/2018 at 14:37 fuggles says:
No, it’s okay. Very streamlined, very dumb, in a good way. I like the launch unfinished options, that was good.
The problem is it is a woeful sequel to supcom2. On its own terms it’s fun.
Nice article, but come on, the story is crap.
14/01/2018 at 14:29 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
The main disagreement I have with the article about abuse (which is otherwise spot-on) is how it’s framed as a problem around gamers. I think people getting excessively angry & really very unpleasant on the internet is a much broader thing in the last few years, especially with the recent big political topics on either side of the pond, but also on many small topics which you wouldn’t expect people to get so angry about. It’s getting to the stage where I feel the “problem website” isn’t This Website or That Website (fill in your own favourite and “enemy” website, folks), the problem website is Twitter. That’s the common denominator every time there’s some internet shitstorm, and that’s where all the unpleasantness really happens. So, yeah, saying there’s a subset of gamers who are horribly abusive is true, but kind of missing the whole picture.
14/01/2018 at 14:43 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Yes, I agree. I’ve given up on Twitter as it really seems to be the distillation of the worst of human behaviour with little or no consequences. Though the steam communities can be almost as bad.
That said I cannot understand the vitriol and death threat people throw around, or the other abhorrent behaviours like swatting which lead to that man’s death in Kansas. It almost makes me want to write off the entire Internet as a terrible idea.
14/01/2018 at 15:06 ffordesoon says:
Well, the author is a game developer. It’s natural for a game developer to be concerned with the abuse of fellow game developers above other forms of online harrassment.
14/01/2018 at 15:36 Ghostbird says:
I think there is a wider problem with the way social media fosters abuse, but I also think there’s a particular knot of toxic entitlement and unexamined privilege around the idea of “gamer” as an identity. Combine that with “by gamers, for gamers” marketing that tells fans of AAA games they’re nearly as important as the developers and you get a vast reservoir of fanboy rage ready to be directed at anyone who suggests that might not be true.
14/01/2018 at 15:59 DEspresso says:
I am unsure myself to the reason as why it happened but it seems the loudest part of the net has lost the ability to reflect before posting. The vomiting of opinions/emotions without any kind of filter or reflection became unbearable in the last few years.
We, as in society, are to blame at the end. Instead of changing this behaviour, like the moderated discussion of the 90s Internet Forums, we ignored it on the ‘new’ social media. It got even worse when another vocal yet loud minority decided they could decide the ‘correct’ narrative and censure different opinions by using vile insults. Unsurprisingly this stance and tactic got adopted by extremist opinions soon thereafter and here we are.
Sometimes I wish there was a delay to posting where after some minutes a calm voice would read back your drivel and after a pause would ask the heavy question.
‘Do you really want to post this?’
/ I just tried this and deleted a whole paragraph, so maybe onto something..
14/01/2018 at 17:45 Face In The Punch says:
I agree, there is a great xkcd covering this (as there always is)
14/01/2018 at 16:58 Scare Tactics says:
Solution to online abuse? Grow a pair. The internet was always like this and it will always be like this. Anonymity and faceless communication brings out the best in some. If you can’t handle some teenagers hormones going batshit insane over a completely arbitrary and unimportant point then maybe..I dunno, write books.
Though doxxing and swatting are new, I agree. These are easily avoided by not giving out your real adress and, to an extent, try to communicate anonymously. I don’t care if game dev XY posts stuff under a nickname instead of his real name. Privacy? Nah, because I don’t have anything to hide ™. So y’all wanted Twitter and Facebook instead of companies/indies having their own forums where they could easily moderate incoming feedback. Delivered as requested.
14/01/2018 at 17:36 Ghostwise says:
Well, that was remarkably dumb.
14/01/2018 at 17:38 cakeisalie says:
Wow, how ignorant can you be!
14/01/2018 at 17:40 Babymech says:
“The internet was always like this and it will always be like this.” The mainstream use of the internet isn’t even thirty years old. It is way, way too early to say what it will ‘always be like’ – the internet of today is radically different from what we had five, ten, or fifteen years ago. In the future it might be more toxic, less toxic, more thick-skinned, more thin-skinned – but to pretend that we know what it will always be is just silly.
14/01/2018 at 17:42 malkav11 says:
And it’s worth pointing out that it is like this and that it shouldn’t be, and trying to figure out ways of at least tamping it down some, even if it may never be wholly solved.
14/01/2018 at 18:17 Captain Narol says:
Blaming the target’s lack of balls rather than the agressor’s unacceptable behavior is totally wrong and makes you part of the problem.
Get civilized and educate others to learn respect, rather than playing the archaic and out-of-date manly card, so that we can collectively evolve in the right direction as a human group.
14/01/2018 at 17:43 malkav11 says:
MDickie is definitely an…interesting… developer. I’m happy for him that he’s seeing success and getting to live his dream, even if I’m not necessarily a big fan of his work.
14/01/2018 at 17:54 Ghostwise says:
I was all set to disagree with Mr. Yang (I have a bit of a fetish for HD textures) but given his examples, he’s right again.
That reminded me of early mod packs of HD textures. Except that the persons doing the automated, batch-based process for mods do it for free, and almost always go “this is just an automated processing pass to hold the fort whilst other modders do real texture work.”
14/01/2018 at 18:17 Ghostwise says:
(Double comment achievement unlocked)
Also, Tim Sweeney’s comments about Frostbite in the excellent Gamasutra article do ring awfully true after the ME: Andromeda semi-debacle.
(Okay, back to work).