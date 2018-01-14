Mount & Blade/World Of Tanks hybrid Tiger Knight relaunches on Steam

Somehow, the original release of Tiger Knight flew completely under my radar. I’d have expected the blend of historical Chinese warfare, familiar siege and mounted combat mechanics and massive-scale PvP warfare (7v7 matches, each player leading a regiment of up to 30 AI soldiers) would have caught my eye, but apparently not. I even missed the game shutting down last year.
Thankfully, 2018 is set to be a year of new beginnings, and Chinese publisher NetDragon Websoft have dusted the game off for a second, international-geared release via Steam. It’s a bit patchy, but might be worth a look, given its free-to-play nature.
While undeniably a little on the rough side (feeling almost like a throwback to the early days of Korean-led free-to-play gaming), the couple rounds I’ve played cooperatively against bots have been enjoyable enough, in an awkwardly familiar kinda way. Tiger Knight is a freakish frankengame, assembled from components of other, more popular titles and while it may not be more than the sum of its parts, it has a lot of parts to add together.
The setting is Three Kingdoms-era history (with ancient Roman soldiers playable as well, just to add to the hodge-podge feel of the game), the combat mechanics are shamelessly lifted from Mount & Blade, and the progression systems and game structure are copy-pasted from World of Tanks, right down to requiring you to fill out an individual troop type’s research tree before you can progress to the next unit type.
The translation is more than a little rough, admittedly, but it’s at least accessible enough for English-speakers. Players who got in on the older version of the game are apparently being rewarded for their loyalty with a stack of currency and items in-game. Right now there’s no difference in content between the original (failed) beta and the current playable build on Steam, but the developers do have plans to work on new content over the coming year, assuming players decide to stick around.
Personally, I’m just glad to see a multiplayer game get a second chance, after seeing so many games fizzle out and shut down over the past few years, and in this case, I feel the odd melange of ingredients might just result in something worth keeping around long-term, assuming they can polish it up a little further.
14/01/2018 at 09:59 StAUG says:
‘like WoT’
I hope it doesn’t have game breakingly powerful real-money-only units for sale like WoT does.
14/01/2018 at 11:43 Mangalo says:
I implore people to give this one a shot. It’s a very interesting game, very much a frankengame, but plays really well. Each set of units performs differently, and there’s a lot opportunity for micro management and tactical teamplay, you can really coordinate between players without saying a word. Hit them on the approach with an archer team, tank the damage with the shield wall then counter attack with your DPS units, lots of high level stuff.
Also makes you feel like a badass as you hack down dozens of troops as your commander, then come face to face with another and duel it out amoungst the chaos of an ever evolving battle.
14/01/2018 at 11:46 zagibu says:
Shamelessly lifted from Mount and Blade? I hope they have a deal with them, because this game is basically a Mount and Blade total conversion. It still uses many of the original animations for example.
14/01/2018 at 13:05 Smaug says:
The new Mount and Blade also has a multiplayer mode where you command a group of AI soldiers.
14/01/2018 at 13:54 Kohlrabi says:
Looks more like War of the Roses to me. That is like M&B without the shit combat.
14/01/2018 at 14:44 Captain Narol says:
I’ve give it a try and it’s quite a good brainless fun even if it requires lots of grind.
I just wish they add more civilizations of that era than just Chineses and Romans (it’s on the roadmap) to add some variety !
14/01/2018 at 15:09 Tim James says:
You know there are too many games when they are released, shut down, and re-released all before you’ve ever even heard of them.
14/01/2018 at 17:52 Tuco says:
This has to be the third Mount & Blade clone I saw coming from China, and not even the most blatant… Which makes me wonder if the original is somewhat popular there or if these clones are all they ever got.
14/01/2018 at 18:28 Stevostin says:
3rd person view k thx bye
14/01/2018 at 18:38 Dominic Tarason says:
Do you play Mount & Blade first-person? Wouldn’t that be super awkward?