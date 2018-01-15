BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle crashes BlazBlue into Persona 4 Arena and more

Arc System Works, the Japanese face-punchers behind the BlazBlue games and the surprisingly rad-looking Dragon Ball FighterZ, are bringing yet another of their fighting games our way. They’ve confirmed a PC release for BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, a tag-team fighting game which throws together characters from BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena (Arc’s fighting game based on Atlus’s magic teen RPG), French-Bread’s Under Night In-Birth (which Arc publish on PC), and… Rooster Teeth’s web cartoon Rwby? How curious! I’m still left wishing Persona 4 would come to PC but hey, at least we finally have The Man’s approval to make Chie kick faces on PC in some form.

Cross Tag Battle will bring these four worlds together to kick the dickens out of each other. They’re tag-team battles, so pugilists will be able to swap in and out mid-fight and team up for mega-attacks. I have high hopes for big fancy combos. I’m awful at fighting games but I do like Arc’s style of face-puncher and people who know far better than me do tell me they are solid.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle is coming to PC via Steam on June 5th. Arc spent a few years catching up on PC, bringing old games over late, but this is due on the same day as consoles.

“That’s all good and well,” you may ask, “but can I buy DLC?” Oh buddy, you can DLC your face off. The game will launch with twenty characters then Arc plan to release another twenty as DLC. Good grief.

Go on Chie, give ’em a good kicking.