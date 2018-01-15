Have You Played… The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Hurry! Everything collapses!
If you’ve played the surprisingly good hack and slash Return of the King game, I bet you’ll remember that line. It’s at the start of an infuriatingly difficult section where you have to escape from a crumbling tomb, and I’ve heard it so many times that the words “everything collapses!” still spring to mind at the slightest sign of structural instability.
This is one of those games from my childhood that I’ve returned to every now and then just to check if it’s actually great, or if the critical faculties of my 10 year old brain didn’t realise I was merely playing a solid 7/10 movie cash in.
It’s been a few years since I last booted it up, but I’m now convinced it’s more than that. The combat system is smart, weighty and precise, with combo attacks and parries that rewards skill over button mashing. Your multiplier goes up as you chain together attacks without being hit, which earns you xp that can be spent on new combos at the end of each level.
Even in fantastic brawlers like Devil May Cry, I often feel like I’m learning a new combo for the sake of variety and style rather than because it’ll make me better at the game. In RotK, most combos feel like they have specific use: this one knocks over and instakills an individual enemy, this one breaks shields, this one’s good for small enemies – and so on.
It’s obvious now, but back when I first played it I simply couldn’t work out why the co-op option was greyed out on the main menu. This was before the internet became my port of call for solving such problems, and so I phoned up the game’s help hotline. Bizarrely, the man I spoke to told me I needed to complete the entire game as Gandalf in order to unlock it.
That must have taken me about a dozen hours, and it turns out all I needed to do was plug in a controller.
15/01/2018 at 15:48 Sartharina says:
One of the best movie-based games I’ve played. Fun to play with friends (Can’t remember how many players it allowed), but beating the game and then being able to play any mission as any character was great.
15/01/2018 at 15:54 Zorgulon says:
Good memories of this one. I also got stuck for a long, frustrating time on that tomb collapse at the beginning.
15/01/2018 at 15:58 Solidstate89 says:
Playing as Gandalf in this game was a god damn treat.
15/01/2018 at 16:00 Slazer says:
I think I was always stuck at the tomb king each time and re-installed the game, and the solution was to level up your chars in the multiplayer mode as you could not play a single-player level twice with one character.
That meant I was controlling the 2nd player’s movement with my feet while I had to work really hard keeping him alive with my main.
Anyway, the game was amazing and Legolas is the best (along with Gandalf, who didn’t work in multiplayer). They also had additional unlockable characters like Faramir, Merry and Pippin once you completed the game
15/01/2018 at 16:10 Menthalion says:
Bounced off so hard at the unskippable intro and general instability on more modern PCs that I never played it for long.
Did play The Lord of the Rings: War in the North to completion three times thanks to the superior online coop and despite the dwarven crossbow AoE skill(PC)/ goblin shaman Fireball(NPC) attacks being 10x the intended damage.
15/01/2018 at 16:13 Slazer says:
Played War in the North with a friend, hoping it would come close to this game.
It didn’t
15/01/2018 at 16:34 Menthalion says:
Wish I could have done the same, but I never had the patience to sit through 5 minutes of intro after crashing within 5 minutes of gameplay. Made even more fun by the game having a single save point at the end of every level.
I consider WotN also one of these 7/10 games so there couldn’t be that big a difference.
15/01/2018 at 16:14 woodsey says:
I remember having to replay Aragorn’s opening couple of levels over and over, hoping I could accrue enough XP to get to level 4 before facing the King of the Dead, because I sure as shit couldn’t beat him at level 3.
I also remember how strangely excited I was to unlock Faramir as a player-character. Faramir.
15/01/2018 at 16:24 Eightball says:
I thought the Two Towers one was better on the whole, especially Helms Deep.
15/01/2018 at 16:53 Lawlcopt0r says:
I recently rediscovered this game but it won’t install on Windows 7 :/ Anyone have a workaround? I think I was too bad at it to apprechiate it as a child, but looking back the combat system was definitely above average, especially for the time
15/01/2018 at 16:55 welverin says:
“This is one of those games from my childhood”
God damn kids.
15/01/2018 at 17:29 davebo says:
I played this co-op on PS2 and one thing I remember is it having great sound. Really engineered for Dolby ProLogic to mix the stereo sound to 5.1 channels, it was excellent for its time.
15/01/2018 at 17:55 JakeOfRavenclaw says:
One of my favorite games of all time, no kidding. I remember spending ages grinding out The Southern Gate to level everybody up (to my delight, it was in fact possible to kill all of the seemingly endless orcs on that level). I never did beat the Palantir levels (Horde Mode, essentially), which seemed utterly impossible at the age I was then. Such a fun game.
I do wonder what people who first played this as adults would have thought of it–if it came out today I suspect it would be trashed for a lack of content, but at the time it was exactly the game I wanted. Battle for Middle-Earth was fun, Lego Lord of the Rings was charming, but this is *the* definitive Lord of the Rings video game for me.
15/01/2018 at 18:21 oWn4g3 says:
I remember how we didn’t manage to finish the level shown in the header image. After slaying everything with Aragorn and Legolas, playing the Hobbits was too hard for us younglings.
Still one of the best local coop games I have ever played.
15/01/2018 at 18:31 Papageno says:
I played the heck out of this on PC when it came out. It definitely needs an updated version with some tweaks (that stupid “escape the collapsing caves level” especially).
Is it available on GOG or the like?
15/01/2018 at 18:46 awrc says:
This might be the nostalgia talking, but I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed a co-op game more!