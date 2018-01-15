Steam Charts: Variation Edition!

Sorry to frighten the more sensitive reader, but, goodness me, among the miserably common entries, this week’s chart welcomes a fair few newbies and indies! Are customers about to get better at buying? Or will we just see these games in the charts every week for the rest of the year? STAY TUNED!
9. Slay The Spire
Adam’s favourite deck-based game sneaks its way into the charts this week, and rather splendidly there’s no special reason why. It’s just getting more popular! The early access card-led roguelite has weekly updates, but that’s nothing new, and there’s been no price discount recently.
Perhaps someone who isn’t me, and didn’t murder that mysterious crone’s dog in a car accident, and hasn’t been cursed to write the Steam Charts every week for the rest of their unnatural life, doesn’t find this quite so interesting. But for me it’s quite the treat to see a game get popular by selling regularly priced copies to an ever larger audience. This is my life now. Send help.
8. Northgard
Northgard can make no such boasts. It just cheated. By lowering its price by about 25% last week. The cads. They didn’t even add an interesting new update. They just sat back and said, “MARKET FORCES, FILL OUR POCKETS WITH GOLD!” And you idiots fell for it.
Anyway, so yes, two nice decent indie games in a row to start us off!
7 & 10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
You may have been wondering what happened to #10 this week? Well, it slipped. Tom Clancy’s ghostly form continues to make updates for Siege, as it enters its third year of quite incredible success. “OoooOOOooooOooo!” he said to the team, “DepploooOOOooy the Mid-Season Reinforcements updaaaaAAAaaate.” And so they did, off the back of some tidy sales during the holidays.
In fact, it’s the game itself that was at #10, while the Year 3 season pass gets the #7 slot. And what’s in that? I haven’t a sodding clue. Honestly, I just read about it on Steam, and it’s impenetrable. Just reams and reams of guff about operations and skins and a “0.3% Alpha Pack Boost”. What merry hell is this, where the game’s vocabulary has become unfathomable to outsiders? I promise I’m not making it up when I say it contains these words:
“If you missed the Year 2 Pass, don’t worry! You can still get the 8 Y2 operators in the Year 2 Operators bundle, available in the in-game shop for 2400 R6 Credits.”
6. Grand Theft Auto V
A new series to fill the gruesome space beneath the wearyingly inevitable appearance of this 400 year old game: What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?
What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?
This bouquet of plush unicorns.
5. Divinity: Original Sin 2
Remember when I said DOS2 would drop out of the charts for the foreseeable unless they had the sense to lower their prices? Well, I SHOWED THEM, EH? Showed them how I’m a stupid wrong idiot.
I’m really delighted to be wrong. DOS2 is one of the best games in the last forty-twelve squillion years, and I love that just its innate brilliance alone is enough to see it trotting back into the charts. I also love that they’ve priced it at £30, and not the current grim trend to push this up to £40/£50, excluding vast swathes of their potential audience who can’t afford to spend a week’s food shopping on a single game.
4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
yawn.gif
3. Human Fall Flat
Look at this! We solved the mystery from last week, about how this quite decent physics puzzler from two years ago is suddenly flying off the shelves – they added multiplayer. And apparently what everyone was waiting for was multiplayer Human Fall Flat. Getting to #3 is amazing, and what a wonderful belated win for developers No Brakes Games.
Honestly, I’m not sure why they didn’t just press the Add Multiplayer button sooner!
2. They Are Billions
Officially replacing Quake as the Brownest Game Ever Made, They Are Billions continues to sell a squillion copies of its zombie horde sim.
Sidetrack: one of my favourite arguments to have with my friend Stu is over the number billion. He, a very, very old man, understands a billion to mean 1,000,000,000,000. A million million. A trillion, he continues, is a million million million, 1,000,000,000,000,000,000. And despite absolutely no one else on planet Earth using these numbers this way, he still does. How? I’ve no idea. A trillion, by this understanding, has absolutely no useful context. In his world, a billionaire has more money that most of the nations in the world added together. But despite the incredible uselessness of it all, he insists, won’t budge, and starts flapping on about Latin origins. He would be most dissatisfied by the relative paucity of zombies in this game.
1. Plunkbat
Feeling in a Busdriver mood this week, so let’s go back a good ways to my favourite video of his, Me – Time:
15/01/2018 at 13:45 AndreasBM says:
Actually, in Denmark we agree with Stu. 10^6 is a million, while 10^9 is a “milliard”, and so on with billion, billiard,…
It turns out that your system is called “short scale”, Stu’s system is called “long scale”, and that most of continental Europe uses the latter, see link to en.wikipedia.org
15/01/2018 at 13:58 Carighan Maconar says:
Germany uses numbers the same way, btw. Million -> Millard -> Billion, etc.
15/01/2018 at 16:35 RachelLynch says:
15/01/2018 at 18:38 Carra says:
Same in Dutch, it’s miljoen, miljard, biljoen, biljard,…
And I think this is one of the few cases where the American system is better. It’s certainly easier to use.
15/01/2018 at 13:59 Nelyeth says:
As a French, I concur. It’s a tad tricky at first (especially when we’re talking about billions of pounds, gallons or other nonsensical units), but you get used to it.
15/01/2018 at 14:05 AbyssUK says:
You are all wrong as I am an actual scientist, its megapound and gigapound or 1 bitcoin.
15/01/2018 at 14:09 Dewal says:
The good thing is, nobody use the long scale “billion” in everyday life. When you get to these kind of numbers you’re probably talking about scientific stuff and you’re better of using scientific notation at this point.
So the english “billion” is instantly translated to “milliard” when I’m reading or hearing it and there’s no real confusion.
But yeah, you should tell your friend Stu that he’s not alone, just in the wrong country.
15/01/2018 at 14:09 John Walker says:
This is the only argument for Brexit.
15/01/2018 at 15:57 Rorschach617 says:
Nope.
One thousand million is still known in the UK as an “American Billion”, as opposed to the “British Billion” of one million million.
Hence the fantastic day a few years ago when a BBC researcher querying the latest UK Government debt figures asked a Treasury official “Is that £800 billion figure counted using the British or American Billion?” and got the answer “British billion, of course!”
The panicked Treasury mandarin called back twenty minutes later to say “American billion! American billion!”
15/01/2018 at 16:43 Scare Tactics says:
How many meters is a Scotland Yard? (I’m sorry…)
15/01/2018 at 14:11 Kefren says:
I think of a billion as a million millions too. (Presumably I was taught that in an English school.)
It’s crazy that something that should be as language-independent as numbers is just as caught up in different definitions as normal words.
15/01/2018 at 14:12 ThePuzzler says:
Britain used long-scale too, but in 1975 the Chancellor announced that we’d be adopting the American system, and within twenty years, most of us had. Officially this was to avoiding communication error in international English. But I think the real reason was that it was fun to say “billions” more often.
15/01/2018 at 15:12 AmazingPotato says:
And here in Colombia, a thousand is known as a ‘mil’ whereas a million is ‘millón’ and billion is ‘mil millones’, so it gets rather confusing. Also, this means a billion is ‘a thousand million’. WHAT.
15/01/2018 at 15:46 Shacklestein says:
Mandatory Numberphile link
15/01/2018 at 16:40 Rikard Peterson says:
I was expecting this link: link to youtube.com
15/01/2018 at 16:05 RuySan says:
Your friend Stu is right, and by saying this:
“And despite absolutely no one else on planet Earth using these numbers this way, he still does.”
You probably think The World=UK+US
15/01/2018 at 14:04 EvilMonkeyPL says:
Oh man, The Getaway.
It had this amazing self-cleaning suit. If you got shot, and you would, cause you’re a gangster, you’d get blood all over your expensive suit.
But worry not, rest for a bit and your mobster suit will clean itself and close all open bullet wounds in your abdomen.
15/01/2018 at 19:00 Rizlar says:
I bloody love that game. Fond memories of blasting my way through a yardie ganja farm then dual-wielding mp5s in double denim as the filth.
15/01/2018 at 14:27 Faldrath says:
This is false advertising :( The words in the little red box (I’m sure there’s a technical term for it) say “ALL CHANGE AT THE STEAM CHARTS”, but #1 is the same as always! This is outrageous! Unacceptable! Unthinkable! I’m really bad at fake internet rage! Why oh why!
15/01/2018 at 14:41 John Walker says:
You can thank Adam “Wrongface” Smith for that, who changed my much cleverer slug.
15/01/2018 at 15:00 Ghostwise says:
He’s only following the orders of the crone’s zombie dog, mate.
15/01/2018 at 14:33 chuckieegg says:
I was hoping for an entry for Yorkshire Gubbins after RPS’s glowing review. Gutted :(
15/01/2018 at 16:18 hausser0815 says:
A billion is a bi-million, 1000000² … and heres why link to youtube.com
15/01/2018 at 18:15 caff says:
Slay the Spire is excellent and deserves more attention. Someone in RPS comments pointed me at it. So here I am pointing someone else at it.