Xbox’s giant joypad for mega hands is coming to PC

Have you got thumbs the size of two large chorizos? Well good news, sausage hands, the original Xbox pad, aka The Duke, aka the only videogame controller that has ever fit snugly into your colossal claws, is seeing a re-release in March. It has seen a few small changes but the dimensions remain chunky and challenging. And like it’s modern counterparts, it’ll be usable on PC.
The differences seem minor. Two small shoulder buttons have been added and the clear plastic bauble in the middle of the pad is now an LED display that shows the old Xbox startup sequence (but nothing else). It’s a USB wired controller, not wireless, so no sitting over there. Only over here, yes, on the beanbag.
This is all thanks to the original Xbox designer Seamus Blackley. In 2016 Blackley tweeted a photo of the old controller on a whim and so many people responded with nostalgia that he decided to see if it was possible to re-release it, according to an interview with Cnet in which he talks about the controller and how its revival came about. He got the blessing of Xbox chief Phil Spencer to remake the pad, roped in peripheral manufacturer Hyperkin, and has been showing off prototypes at game shows since June last year.
The Cnet interview also goes into some fun hardware history, such as the reasons why the controller was so massive in the first place. This is a fun tidbit:
Blackley takes the blame for the original Duke being the size it was.
“I’d taken my eye off the ball when it came to the controller … and the circuit board was given out to a vendor who was a friend of somebody or a brother of somebody. So the circuit board they came up with was the size of a dinner plate,” he half-jokes.
“My good friend and industrial designer had to get a controller around this damn thing, so she did … she was in tears and I was the person who had to deal with it.
“I had physical things thrown at me as a result of this controller,” he says.
Previous showings of the revamped controller have confirmed it would be usable on Windows 10. Hopefully, there’s no reason it shouldn’t function on other versions of Windows, even if that means fiddling with the device manager and doing the usual sacrifices and incantations.
It’ll be out at the end of March this year, says Blackley, and will cost $69.99.
15/01/2018 at 16:06 chope says:
yass. hopefully it’ll have a better dpad
15/01/2018 at 16:31 RachelLynch says:
I get paid over 85 bucks per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. This is what i do… Click Here And Start Work
15/01/2018 at 16:14 Asurmen says:
I liked the pad, and I have small to average hands. It had a comforting weight to it, and I could reach everything.
15/01/2018 at 17:31 Jalan says:
It and the Dreamcast’s controller were heaven in handheld form.
15/01/2018 at 16:17 wraithgr says:
Wow, I can’t imagine the amount of nostalgia it would take to buy this at the listed price over an Xbox 360 controller, or any 3rd party controller for that matter.
15/01/2018 at 17:30 Ghostwise says:
About $40 of nostalgia, I reckon.
15/01/2018 at 16:23 Cim says:
I love The Duke controller, it fits my over-sized hands perfectly… but why they had to go include an OLED screen on it has me scratching my head. Makes it feel like something you’re supposed to put a shelf for collectible purposes rather than actually use.
15/01/2018 at 16:29 Risingson says:
I really believe it’s the most comfortable gamepad I’ve ever tried, but the OLED screen? That price?
15/01/2018 at 16:30 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Seems a bit superfluous, since lots of 360 pads came with a converter for OG Xbox, and I imagine that converter could turn most Duke pads into PC pads with x360ce.
Still, the Duke pad is pretty cool. I could see using it for 6-button fighting games nowadays.
15/01/2018 at 16:35 stringerdell says:
Are there really that many people crying out for a £50 giant xbox controller?
15/01/2018 at 16:39 Scare Tactics says:
The PS controller is still vastly superior. I don’t get why MS designed the joysticks with a bulge instead of a mound. My thumbs hurt every time after a longer play session because they mostly make contact with the small “crater”like edge. Also its less precise imo. But then again, what good has MS produced yet..
15/01/2018 at 16:45 TychoCelchuuu says:
This was always my favorite console controller. I have weird tastes I guess – the Playstation controller has always been nigh unusable for me. I’m fairly happy with the 360 controller I have, but it’s getting long in the tooth, so if this thing is a winner maybe I’ll grab it.
15/01/2018 at 16:50 melerski says:
I had my “duke” connected to my PC back in the day. Big hands and I loved
it for all the buttons. Used it for IL-2 Sturmovik, GTR, Colin McRae,.. I remember the triggers were a bit hard to hold down for long periods of time though. The cable is nice and long with a neat break plug. A solid piece of hardware, just like the OG XBox.
I read a rumour that the original XBox controller was supposed to have a screen, which kind of makes sense because the Dreamcast controller had a screen too. Maybe that’s why they are putting in a screen now. I don’t understand why else they would do it, it’s 1nsane.
15/01/2018 at 16:58 melerski says:
Would also explain why the logo was so damn huge too.
15/01/2018 at 16:51 welverin says:
One more thing to shake your confidence in humanity.
15/01/2018 at 17:03 HiroTheProtagonist says:
This is just another nostalgia bait, only instead of repackaging the 0s and 1s from 2 generations ago they’re now repackaging the hardware from 2 generations ago.
15/01/2018 at 17:35 Risingson says:
So please smart guys, is there any pad out there as good for big hands as this one?
15/01/2018 at 17:36 grimdanfango says:
I have a distinct memory at the time of Microsoft proudly spinning a huge PR yarn about how several million dollars of research and development had been poured in to refining the design of just the controller for their glorious debut console. (And subsequently everyone taking the piss out of them when the result of those millions was revealed)
So this was the truth of the matter?