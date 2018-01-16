Assassin’s Creed Origins adds new quest leading into next week’s paid DLC

Now that everyone’s had a few months to wander and stab around Ancient Egypt in Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ubisoft are ready to share new sights and new murders. Today they announced the first paid expansion, named The Hidden Ones and set four years after events of the main story, will launch next Tuesday, January 23rd. While you’re drawing daggers in your calendar (bonus points: use a red pen for cool blood drops), you can also note that the educational sightseeing Discovery Tour mode will arrive on February 20th, then the second big story DLC on March 6th. Before all that, a new quest that’s a prelude to The Hidden Ones hits the game for free in a patch today.

So, DLC! The Hidden Ones will send the fledgling murderclub into Sinai to scrap with the Romans, also bringing new weapons, outfits, and mounts, as well as a level cap boost to 45. Then in March, The Curse of the Pharaohs will be weirder. It explores another new region, Thebes, and brings more weapons, levels, and whatnot, but tells quite a different story. Ubisoft explain, “The Curse of the Pharaohs focuses on Egyptian mythology, pitting players against famous pharaohs and Egyptian beasts, as they investigate the cause of the curse that has brought the dead pharaohs back to life.” Right you are then.

The season pass costs £35/€40/$40, which seems expensive to me but it’s your money. That includes some other cosmetic odds and ends too.

Discovery Tour is an interesting addition, and that one will be free. It offers guided tours and lessons from proper people who do history for a job, and will also have a free roam mode letting players explore without having to stab or be stabbed. A few other free bits and bobs are coming too.

Hit the version 1.2.0 patch notes for more details on today’s update.

What’s Asscreedo like anyway? Check out our Assassin’s Creed Origins review for the official word, though our John will tell you that it’s just “fine” even as he gets distracted by taking photos and swimming.