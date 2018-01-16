Civ VI: Rise and Fall’s new features explained

I get knocked down, but I get up again, you’re never gonna keep me down. That’s what I’ll be singing when I play Civilization VI‘s upcoming Rise and Fall expansion. There are loads of new features but the unifying theme is, as the title suggests, success, failure and recovery. That means dark ages that come with hardships but also bring about the possibility of a renaissance into a heroic age. All of that, and much more, is explained in the brand new video below.
Rise and Fall should introduce more fluctuations in the flow of the game. Eras will be more distinct, so that the mightiest empire of the classical period might not be quite so dangerous by the time feudalism rolls around. The video explains it all quite clearly, but for those who have not or cannot watch, the sequence looks a little like this. At the start of each era, you choose a dedication, setting goals for your civ, and then your discoveries, decisions and achievements receive a score. As an era ends, your progress is judged and you might end up in a Golden Age if you’re particularly successful, and kept to your Dedication, or fall into a Dark Age if you’re at the other extreme.
Dark Ages are troublesome but they’re also the gateways to Heroic Ages, which I’m guessing are like that moment when you survive a really bad hangover and peel back the curtains for the first time in hours and then strut to the local shop determined to buy nothing but health and goodness in your quest to never be that person ever again.
The other major addition, as far as I’m concerned, is Loyalty. Again, there are more details in the video, but essentially it raises the possibility of people defecting from your civ and becoming free cities.
There’s loads of other stuff, including a nifty historical timeline that gives you a neat summary of the good times and the bad, and Emergencies. These sound great. They’re triggered when one civ does a bad thing, like annexing a city state or dropping a nuke, and they allow other civs to form a temporary alliance to deal with the problem.
While you chew over all of that, you can see the new civs and leaders that’ll be introduced in Rise and Fall below. I haven’t included the Cree Nation because I’ve written about them here.
Meh. Civ 6 felt weak as hell and the dumb AI (which at this point is a hallmark of the series and also something NO GAMING WEBSITE SEEMS TO NOTICE) meant there was little to no challenge except on very high difficulties when the AI cheated.
Too often have I given firaxis my money for sub-par 4X games. No more!
Wait. Your thesis is that no gaming website has ever noticed the weaknesses of Civ’s AI ?
Are you, perchance, the President of the United States of America ?
He has a point. Every new iteration of Civ always receives high marks from review sites, with little to no mention on the state of the AI.
I would like to know what 4X or even just strategy game has decent AI? The AI in the Endless series has been pretty poor in my experience. One of the chief complaints of every Paradox game (after their DLC policy) is about the AI. Warcraft and Starcraft have always been poor to my memory.
Unless I’m mistaken the only games where AI is seen as good are Chess and Go, which is only because major corporations spent billions to build supercomputers to solve them.
Expansion looks great. Can’t wait to play!
Oh hey, an optimist! It’s nice to see you, please don’t leave.
I’m looking forward to this expansion, I think it injects a lot of features that will make a lot of aspects of the game more compelling, particularly the golden/dark age mechanic.
Also a healthy injection of new and interesting civs to play is always welcome – there’s a glimpse of an unannounced South-American-looking leader around the 03:20 mark.
I hope you don’t mean this guy?
No, that’s an announced leader.
There’s also a portrait that does not resemble any we have seen, around the 3:20 mark, right next to Poundmaker’s.
People are speculating that it represents the Mapuche civilisation.
The third from the right on the top diplomacy portraits?