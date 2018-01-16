Final Fantasy XV due March 6 on PC, supporting mods and HDR

The anime boyband roadtrip of Final Fantasy XV will swing by PC on March 6, developers Square Enix have announced. Noctis, Ignis, and the rest of the boys have been rolling around consoles since November 2016 and I am delighted they are finally coming to our town. Our version will be fancier than the plain old console version too, coming with bits including mod support, a new royal boat to sail and go fishing with the lads, everything from the console DLC season pass, and a new first-person camera view. Splendid!
The base PC version is what Square Enix are packaging up for consoles as the Royal Edition. It’ll include–deep breath!–a driveable boat to explore and fish (with new fish to catch and cook), new quests and enemies in the Insomnia City Ruins area, a first-person camera, the three season pass expansions, over a dozen other bits of DLC including weapons and car skins, a new item to power up for the Armiger Unleashed attack, extra ‘Cosmogony’ lore stories and a new Archive in which to read ones you’ve collected, and a quest to improve the Regalia Type-D monster truck.
Square Enix don’t say anything about the scale and scope of potential mods, but do say the game features “ongoing mod support” so… something, officially. The game’s director, Hajime Tabata, has talked before about wanting to support mods but now that intent is written in black and white in marketing materials, and everyone knows you have to tell the truth in marketing.
Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will cost $50, coming via Steam, Origin, and the Windows Store.
Squeenix also confirmed the system requirements. They’re fairly straightforward but with one quirk: Squeenix specifically talk about SSDs when detailing hard drive space requirements. They’re not small demands either. Presumably it’ll still run on a plain old drive but not at a speed Squeenix recommend. Weird. Anyway.
Minimum specifications
CPU: Intel Core i5-2500 (3.3GHz or higher) / AMD FX-6100 (3.3GHz or higher)
Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon R9 280
RAM: 8GB
Screen resolution: 720p
OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit
Hard disc free space on SSD: Over 100GB
Recommended specifications
CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4GHz or higher) / AMD FX-8350 (4.0GHz or higher)
Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon R9 280
RAM: 16GB
Screen resolution: 720p
OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit
Hard disc free space on SSD: Over 100GB
4K HDR specifications
CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4GHz or higher) / AMD FX-8350 (4.0GHz or higher)
Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
RAM: 16GB
Screen resolution: 4K (2160p) HDR
OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit
Hard disc free space on SSD: Over 155GB
While Squeenix don’t recommend a spec for it, they do say game will support 8K resolutions too. Big, big displays. Me, I think I need a new SSD for this one.
16/01/2018 at 10:38 Yachmenev says:
No mention of Denuvo?
Since it’s Squeenix, I assume it will have.
Guess I will have to wait and see. Denuvo directly affects the price I’m willing to pay for a game.
16/01/2018 at 12:23 platypusfool says:
I’m curious, it’s been a while since I read anything about Denuvo apart from comments like this – what noticeable difference does it make in a game, these days?
I mostly buy via Steam and don’t pay attention to what other forms of DRM might be present. I haven’t noticed anything impacting my experience, so maybe I’ve just been lucky to not own a game including it.
16/01/2018 at 14:38 Mokinokaro says:
Denuvo is the current anti-DRM bogeyman because of a few reasons:
1. It has online activation requirements
2. It has been behind some rare, but extremely serious, performance issues in a few games due to a mix of how the DRM works and poor optimization by the developers themselves.
3. It isn’t a DRM layer on its own, but is a protection scheme layered on top of the actual DRM and some devs (see #3) use it protect much more intrusive techniques.
MOST of the time you won’t even realize you have a Denuvo protected game installed. It’s just those times when you have performance or activation issues that it becomes an annoyance.
16/01/2018 at 15:14 Yachmenev says:
Denuvo comes with additional server depencies, so you’re game might stop functioning if you’re offline to long, and there was an incident a couple of weeks ago when two Denuvo games on Steam stopped functioning because of server issues.
And your continued access to your Denuvo game is in the mercy of the Denuvo developers, them keeping some random Amazon servers up, and not breaking anything with updates.
Not sure why Rock, Paper, Shotgun stopped caring about DRM like they have now.
16/01/2018 at 16:15 Scare Tactics says:
Because they want to keep getting preview games?
16/01/2018 at 16:03 Tannhauser says:
On another note, I don’t believe it is unreasonable to be anti-DRM as a matter of principle. The Witcher 3 has amply proven what sales heights a game can reach without DRM, on the basis of being a great game alone. DRM is an anti-consumer measure to assuage corporate paranoia. Even if invisible, it is reasonable to resent its presence and potential for harm or just to get in the way.
It wasn’t that long ago that there were games came with limitations on the number of times you could install them and you’d have to fool around with deauthorizing the game when you uninstalled. Or the whole mess around the end of GfWL and the games that used that misbegotten system. There have been a number of terrible DRM schemes that can sour people on the concept permanently.
And hey, maybe you don’t care and if so okay. But there are people who do care, and it isn’t on the basis of some insane viewpoint.
16/01/2018 at 18:39 Mokinokaro says:
What I found more interesting is that CDPR really isn’t full anti-DRM like they claim.
Witcher 3 had DRM protecting PC disc copies pre-launch through encryption and online activation. Disc copies released post launch have it removed and the day one patch renders it inert except for it of course still sitting on the disc.
(They also bundled a GoG key with the discs so you still got a DRM free copy.)
Add the abusive work environment claims and you just have to pick your poison when it comes to non-indie game buying.
CDPR and GoG are somewhat better than most, but they are no angels.
16/01/2018 at 11:31 Cronstintein says:
The mod support is surprising to me, I’ll be very curious to see what that’s like.
16/01/2018 at 14:59 Janichsan says:
Nude mods. Tons of nude mods.
16/01/2018 at 12:09 Solidstate89 says:
Arriving right on my birthday.
16/01/2018 at 12:50 Megatron says:
Seeing the name “Noctis” just makes me sad the old DOS game of the same name was never updated. And that the name of something so magnificent is now also associated with an Anime Boy Band member from the king of JRPGs.
Feels curiously like disrespect.
16/01/2018 at 13:24 Phantom_Renegade says:
First and foremost, your log-in system is still utter dogshit, and there’s really no excuse for it on a pc enthusiast site.
Secondly, holy shit at that SSD requirement. It’s not like ps4/xb1 has that, and 100 gigs? Insanity.
16/01/2018 at 16:23 that_guy_strife says:
What’s wrong with it ? I logged in to ask you, and clicking the username box brought mine up (as well as the password, since I had it saved). The ”Prove you’re human” addition was a simple … addition, hit Login, voilà.
Many things are broken on RPS, but I never had issues with the login.
16/01/2018 at 13:33 Addie says:
It takes up how much SSD space, now? Man alive. And I thought Doom / Wolfy / MGS:V were appalling space-hogs.
Am also concerned that if there 55 Gb of HD textures, then there’s maybe 15 Gb of SD ones, and so about 80 Gb of prerendered movies ~ 30 hours or so at DVD quality. Is that about right, anyone who’s played it on console? Or will it just have every language known to man stored uncompressed in the audio files.
16/01/2018 at 14:41 Mokinokaro says:
There’s actually less prerendered scenes than in previous installments. Can’t be more than a couple hours worth at most.
The giant size is mostly, as you suspect, textures and extra voice tracks. Most of the voiced FF games on steam shove the Japanese language track in the download even if there’s no official access to it in the West. In Asia, they’re forced to download both tracks but only can access the Japanese. It’s a licensing thing.
16/01/2018 at 16:26 that_guy_strife says:
Exactly this. At an obscenely high bitrate, at that. You’ll be able to simply delete a third or even half of that 155 GB.
16/01/2018 at 14:35 Laurentius says:
100 GB hard disk space? What?
16/01/2018 at 15:59 Azhrarn says:
High resolution textures, high fidelity (and likely uncompressed) audio, that stuff adds up quick.
Wolfenstein The New Order was nearly 70GB, Andromeda was well above 60GB, Doom is around 65GB, all high fidelity games, that needs a ton of space to store, simple as that.
16/01/2018 at 16:24 that_guy_strife says:
155. And a third or even half of that will be Japanese audio at obscenely high bitrate that you can just delete.
16/01/2018 at 18:42 Mokinokaro says:
155 is for 4K+ only. So there’s 55 GB’s that’s mostly textures and maybe some fancier shaders.