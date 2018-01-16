Final Fantasy XV due March 6 on PC, supporting mods and HDR

The anime boyband roadtrip of Final Fantasy XV will swing by PC on March 6, developers Square Enix have announced. Noctis, Ignis, and the rest of the boys have been rolling around consoles since November 2016 and I am delighted they are finally coming to our town. Our version will be fancier than the plain old console version too, coming with bits including mod support, a new royal boat to sail and go fishing with the lads, everything from the console DLC season pass, and a new first-person camera view. Splendid!

The base PC version is what Square Enix are packaging up for consoles as the Royal Edition. It’ll include–deep breath!–a driveable boat to explore and fish (with new fish to catch and cook), new quests and enemies in the Insomnia City Ruins area, a first-person camera, the three season pass expansions, over a dozen other bits of DLC including weapons and car skins, a new item to power up for the Armiger Unleashed attack, extra ‘Cosmogony’ lore stories and a new Archive in which to read ones you’ve collected, and a quest to improve the Regalia Type-D monster truck.

Square Enix don’t say anything about the scale and scope of potential mods, but do say the game features “ongoing mod support” so… something, officially. The game’s director, Hajime Tabata, has talked before about wanting to support mods but now that intent is written in black and white in marketing materials, and everyone knows you have to tell the truth in marketing.

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will cost $50, coming via Steam, Origin, and the Windows Store.

Squeenix also confirmed the system requirements. They’re fairly straightforward but with one quirk: Squeenix specifically talk about SSDs when detailing hard drive space requirements. They’re not small demands either. Presumably it’ll still run on a plain old drive but not at a speed Squeenix recommend. Weird. Anyway.

Minimum specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500 (3.3GHz or higher) / AMD FX-6100 (3.3GHz or higher)

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon R9 280

RAM: 8GB

Screen resolution: 720p

OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit

Hard disc free space on SSD: Over 100GB

Recommended specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4GHz or higher) / AMD FX-8350 (4.0GHz or higher)

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / GeForce GTX 1050 / AMD Radeon R9 280

RAM: 16GB

Screen resolution: 720p

OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit

Hard disc free space on SSD: Over 100GB

4K HDR specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4GHz or higher) / AMD FX-8350 (4.0GHz or higher)

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

RAM: 16GB

Screen resolution: 4K (2160p) HDR

OS: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 64-bit

Hard disc free space on SSD: Over 155GB

While Squeenix don’t recommend a spec for it, they do say game will support 8K resolutions too. Big, big displays. Me, I think I need a new SSD for this one.