InnerSpace now flying through the guts of demigods

Until someone tells me otherwise, I shall assume that new exploratory flying game InnerSpace is set inside guts. InnerSpace may not be based on the 1987 Martin Short movie Innerspace, at least not officially, but when I see that little ship zipping through landscapes resembling vertebrae and celia-fringed tunnels I think: guts. Not that I object to guts, mind. Whatever it is, the game launched today and it looks lovely. See:

Because oh my god Alice stop talking about guts, I’ll turn you over to developers PolyKnight Games for an official description:

“You are the Cartographer. In the final days of the Inverse, you must help the Archaeologist recover the last remaining memories before they are lost forever. Fly through ancient skies and abandoned oceans to discover the lost history of this fading realm, where entire civilizations have vanished, yet their gods still wander.”

I guess I’ve just got guts on the brain. I had a tooth removed yesterday–twisted right out my jaw with a remarkable squeaky wrenching sound–and the lingering taste of blood means my insides are even more insides-y than usual, I suppose. BUT OH, HERE’S POLYKNIGHT AGAIN:

“We want to reward exploration, both in terms of storytelling and the mechanics of flight. If you’re expecting a traditional flight sim with aerial combat, this might not be for you. If you like the idea of a plane that transforms into a submarine, then dives inside the belly of an ancient demigod, you’re in the right place.”

GODGUTS!

Always bet on guts.

InnerSpace is out now for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It costs £15/€20/$20 on Steam and two quid more on the Humble Store. PolyKnight had partially funded InnerSpace through crowdfunding and here it finally is, albeit two years later than initially planned – Kickstarters, eh?