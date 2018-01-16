New digital store Robot Cache will use blockchain to let users resell games

Being able to sell used copies of digital games is an idea that gets kicked around every so often, and now it’s back with a web 3.0 digital cyberpyramid blockchain cryptocurrency twist. New digital store Robot Cache will let people resell games and receive 25% of the cash back – in cryptocurrency. Yes, of course it’s built on cryptocurrency, because everything is now. “Quick, get in on Muttoncoin while you can!” they tell me. “Clarksoncoin is going nuclear,” I’m warned. It does sound like Robot Cache are running screaming after the latest Silicon Valley fad but: 1) used digital game sales is still an interesting idea; 2) the company is co-founded by Brian Fargo, the founder of Torment: Tides of Nuemenera devs inXile Entertainment.
So! Let’s skip over the technical guts for now. Robot Cache is due to launch later this year, some time from April to June, and sell games in that digital games store way. People will be able to sell games they own, though they’ll only receive 25% of the sale back–and only in the store’s own cryptocurrency, not real money–as the rest will go to the developers and the store. They’ll then be able to spend this cybercash on other games from the store.
Robot Cache don’t name a lineup of devs whose games they will sell and that does seem a fairly vital part of whether this store is interesting or not. If no games you want are on it, who cares what you can get back for a game? Robot Cache are trying to woo devs with solid-sounding terms, letting them set their own sale and resale prices then receiving 95% of proceeds from new game sales, which is far more than most stores, and 70% on used sales.
The idea of using a blockchain to track copies of games changing hands (I assume tied to some form of DRM from the store? dunno) is an interesting one.
Let’s get very slightly technical: a blockchain is sort of a publicly-shared digital ledger which tracks ownership as cyberthings change hands. You might have heard of the tech as the foundation of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Burstcoin, BlackCoin, Vertcoin, Zcash, Electroneum, Titcoin, PotCoin ZetaCoin, Coinye West, Catcoin, Feathercoin, Primecoin, Gridcoin, Emercoin, Peercoin, and Swiftcoin. This cybercash is earned essentially by spending money on your electricity bill, ‘mined’ by running intense calculations on a computer. We can now add Robot Cache’s own Iron to the ever-growing list of cryptocurrencies.
If you resell a game on Robot Cache, you’ll be paid in Iron, which can be spent on more games on Robot Cache. Or you can mine for more Iron through the client, slowly buying it with electricity.
Actually, if you want to know more about cryptocurrencies, The Guardian have a primer and they’re hardly the most intimidating technoheads.
I am pulling dismissive faces and making “Pssh!” noises because whacking cybercash on an existing idea is a hot and wholly ludicrous trend these days. Everything is Bitcoins and blockchains, even though half the people urging people to invest can’t explain what any of it is or what you can even spend it on. Bitcoin has become mired in damn nonsense and hype which mostly serves to make investors wealthier. The fad is daft enough that a drinks company saw its share prices quadruple after announcing plans to rename itself from Long Island Iced Tea Corp to Long Blockchain Corp.
Blockchain and cryptocurrency tech can be genuinely useful but it’s such early days and there’s so much nonsense that I’m wary of any company shouting “We have a cryptocurrency too!” It seems especially irresponsible considering that the Bitcoin network alone reportedly uses as much electricity as all Denmark. But I’m happy for Robot Cache to prove me wrong.
Either way, Robot Cache is still worth pointing out. The idea of digital used game sales drifts around but rarely seems to get anywhere, so here’s your update on the latest crack at it. Digital store Green Man Gaming hardheartedly tried trade-ins a few years back, before switching mostly to selling Steam keys, but Robot Cache are certainly going for it.
16/01/2018 at 16:21 Oakreef says:
You had me at resale, you lost me at cryptocurrency.
16/01/2018 at 16:27 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Can someone please explain the draw of “used digital games”? I mean sure, the price would arguably be cheaper than new (though the distinction seems incredibly arbitrary, especially when digital games are easier to pirate and the creation of “new” copies negates manufacturing), but I can’t see how this would seriously outpace the normal pricing structure of most digital storefronts in existence, that already drop prices within months or even weeks of launch.
Not only that, but they mention that the client can be used for mining, but wouldn’t that mean you’d have to negate some of your PC’s performance to mine Iron/wouldn’t that simply lead to hardware degradation within a few years?
16/01/2018 at 16:35 Halk says:
What’s the point if it only works with their store? They could simply reassign the game to a different account. Absolutely no need to document the transaction in a public blockchain.
Also, why the hell should they get any money? If I resell a game I own, I should get 100%, just like with physical copies.
Now legally reselling DRM-free games using a blockchain-based smart contract that enforces that the seller must delete all his copies would make sense. The blockchain would allow making the resale completely independent of the original store. Of course that would require that even the original sale is a transaction that took place using a smart contract. But that’s just a nice idea, I don’t see how it could be implemented in practice (just like I cannot imagine any other actually useful use for smart contracts).
16/01/2018 at 16:40 phuzz says:
“Also, why the hell should they get any money? If I resell a game I own, I should get 100%, just like with physical copies.”
If you sell it directly yourself, sure, but the biggest secondhand market used to be through games stores who would buy cheap from you and then add a markup before selling it on. This part isn’t so different from that.
16/01/2018 at 17:31 Halk says:
OK, I see your point.
Not sure why anyone would agree to that either, but then there are people who sell used cars to dealerships instead of privately selling them, so I guess there are people willing to participate in a scheme like this.
In any case not a solution to the general problem of ownership rights for digital goods. Because if these ownership right were properly in place you could sell privately and at 100% (possibly minus a small transaction fee if the transaction requires the use of someone else’s infrastructure).
16/01/2018 at 18:18 Sin Vega says:
I knew a guy once who sold a console and dozens of games within about two months of buying them (because one of his friends said, out loud, that said brand of console was… and I have not enough cringe in my body for this… ‘teh suck’).
At a conservative estimate, he’d paid about £900 for them. He sold them back to the same shop for £400 worth of other goods, and showed off because they also gave him £100 in cash, and therefore he came out on top.
Never underestimate idiocy.
16/01/2018 at 17:41 Ghostwise says:
Now let’s all wonder why we can’t tell which cryptocurrency names are real and which were made up by Alice.
16/01/2018 at 18:07 Slazia says:
Wow, Coinye is actually a thing:
link to en.wikipedia.org
16/01/2018 at 18:00 LewdPenguin says:
It’s an interesting concept for sure, but even ignoring the huge hurdle they face of getting developers/publishers on board the fact that I, as a notional seller, would only get 25% of a price that I can’t even set pretty much kills this immediately as a workable idea for me. Yes I know they need to wave cash under the noses of those developers and publishers to have any chance of them signing up, but such a low return that also comes tied to their platform seems near worthless for jumping through the hoops, and if you’re someone that buys and churns through enough games fast enough that you’d actually be getting a notable amount back you probably have enough disposable income to not care anyway.
16/01/2018 at 19:13 Cut says:
So when they say “Cryptocurrency“, they really mean “Store Credit“.
When they say “Blockchain“, they actually mean “Private company records“.
And when they say “Now you can resell digital games!“, a more accurate description would be “Your purchase now comes with an optional future discount which we will have baked into the original price anyway“…
Ok.