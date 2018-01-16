Rumour: Cyberpunk 2077 to be shown at E3 2018

I half expected Witcher devs CD Project Red to be trolling us with the solitary ‘beep’ from the Cyberpunk 2077 account last week, and that we wouldn’t hear anything from them for another 5 years. I mean, of course it was trolling – but Polish site GRYOnline have reported fresh rumours for the RPG, claiming certain information has arrived with them courtesy of two independent sources.
If the rumours are to be believed, Cyberpunk 2077 will have a public trailer at E3 2018, and there’ll be a private, playable demo for the press.
GRYOnline don’t disclose those sources, but being one of the largest Polish games sites does lend the site some credibility. What’s more, as VG247 point out, CD Project Red could be following a similar plan to their E3 strategy from 2013 when they first showed off The Witcher 3. The public got a gameplay trailer, and the journos got to watch a demo in private.
I can’t think of a game I’m looking forward to more than Cyberpunk 2077 – I stuck it on our list of games we’re excited about for 2018 despite knowing that chances of it coming out this year are practically nil. After the spellbinding Witcher 3, the prospect of exploring a similarly fleshed out sci-fi world makes me giddy.
Just as that game was built from the world of the Witcher books, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the same world as tabletop RPG Cyberbunk 2020. Adam got to chat with the creator of that RPG last year, where they discussed his role in helping CD project stay true to the genre.
“At core, unless you have the meaning behind the black leather and the neon, you lose what cyberpunk is. That’s the problem with getting Cyberpunk made as a videogame; people don’t get it. They think it’s about action heroes quipping as they take down corporations.”
He’s a Witcher fan, too:
“I think Geralt is a little bit cyberpunk and I hope we can sneak something in 2077 that relates to him without the fans immediately catching on. He does what he needs to do, he doesn’t necessarily get any joy out of it – he just makes sure that what needs to go down does go down. It’s a combination of fatalism and romanticism. That’s cyberpunk.”
It’s a wide-ranging interview that roams from discussions about reliance on technology to the use of faceless villains in Blade Runner, and is well worth a read.
16/01/2018 at 12:44 Michael Fogg says:
Can’t wait for more cyborg ladies in nighties
16/01/2018 at 14:00 Earl-Grey says:
Do cyborg ladies in nighties dream of electric sheep?
16/01/2018 at 12:45 cardigait says:
Don’t bother, the real release date is in the title
16/01/2018 at 13:17 Celcos says:
2018? Sweet!
16/01/2018 at 15:02 Orazio Zorzotto says:
I’m genuinely curious as to why so many people think this is vaporware. Sure, it was announced early but considering their ambitions for a new IP (to videogames) and their standard of quality an 8 year Dev cycle seems fair. Witcher 3 was 5 years. And I much prefer the radio silence, knowing they’re working hard in the background, than a Star Citizen type blow up .
16/01/2018 at 13:16 skyturnedred says:
!RemindMe six months
16/01/2018 at 14:52 Mr. Robot says:
!RemindMe six years
16/01/2018 at 13:33 shaydeeadi says:
If anyone hasn’t read it, the Pondsmith interview is fantastic, I don’t get too hype about games anymore but will be booking a week off to session this once it finally drops.
16/01/2018 at 13:50 KingFunk says:
This might just be the game that gets me to upgrade to a PS4 Pro (since by the time it comes out I likely still won’t be able to afford/justify a rig powerful enough to max it out…)
16/01/2018 at 14:12 lordcooper says:
If you think the PS4 version will look and perform the same as the PC version ‘maxed out’ then you’re gonna be sorely disappointed.
16/01/2018 at 15:01 Ghostwise says:
Real cyberpunks will play this on a hand-made cyberdeck using illegal neural jacks, anyway.
16/01/2018 at 15:03 Orazio Zorzotto says:
Real cyberpunks will play it on a Nintendo 64 emulating an Xbox One X.
16/01/2018 at 15:36 Don Reba says:
Real cyberpunks will play it wearing VR goggles and thermoptic camouflage.
16/01/2018 at 16:05 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Excuse you, REAL cyberpunks will be playing this in the Metaverse at exclusive clubs where only the chosen few can experience the true, authentic vision CD Projekt has for this game.
16/01/2018 at 18:16 KingFunk says:
I am under no such illusions, but it will definitely look better than on my stock PS4 and I’m pretty sure my PC won’t even run it.
16/01/2018 at 15:44 toshiro says:
I think hype is by definition bad. And I think that following a wonderful creation as Witcher 3 with something as wonderful is practically impossible. Witcher 3 hit the nail. It is very very very unlikely that they will do it twice, especially with all the commotion surrounding it. I think for this to have any chance to not disappoint, they should make it very clear that it is not Witcher 4: cyberpunk. I dunno. Maybe it will be great. Hope it will be. But I strongly dislike this rumor-based journalism thing youre doing right now RPS.
16/01/2018 at 18:12 Sandepande says:
In my books they have every chance of making it better than Witcher 3, if only because I keep bouncing off that game.
16/01/2018 at 19:11 Machocruz says:
Since they are using a well established pen and paper system, this has a very good chance of eclipsing The Witcher 3 in many ways. That game is not the end all be all of the genre. No party, no character creation, no choice in classes, so-so character development system. Cyberpunk 2020 is detailed and intricate, although it remains to be scene what portion of that will make it in, this being a AAA game. Frankly, I think it can only be better, unless you think CDPR will lose it’s storytelling and scene rendering chops, which was what the Witcher games having going for them the most.