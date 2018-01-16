Rumour: Cyberpunk 2077 to be shown at E3 2018

I half expected Witcher devs CD Project Red to be trolling us with the solitary ‘beep’ from the Cyberpunk 2077 account last week, and that we wouldn’t hear anything from them for another 5 years. I mean, of course it was trolling – but Polish site GRYOnline have reported fresh rumours for the RPG, claiming certain information has arrived with them courtesy of two independent sources.

If the rumours are to be believed, Cyberpunk 2077 will have a public trailer at E3 2018, and there’ll be a private, playable demo for the press.

GRYOnline don’t disclose those sources, but being one of the largest Polish games sites does lend the site some credibility. What’s more, as VG247 point out, CD Project Red could be following a similar plan to their E3 strategy from 2013 when they first showed off The Witcher 3. The public got a gameplay trailer, and the journos got to watch a demo in private.

I can’t think of a game I’m looking forward to more than Cyberpunk 2077 – I stuck it on our list of games we’re excited about for 2018 despite knowing that chances of it coming out this year are practically nil. After the spellbinding Witcher 3, the prospect of exploring a similarly fleshed out sci-fi world makes me giddy.

Just as that game was built from the world of the Witcher books, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in the same world as tabletop RPG Cyberbunk 2020. Adam got to chat with the creator of that RPG last year, where they discussed his role in helping CD project stay true to the genre.

“At core, unless you have the meaning behind the black leather and the neon, you lose what cyberpunk is. That’s the problem with getting Cyberpunk made as a videogame; people don’t get it. They think it’s about action heroes quipping as they take down corporations.”

He’s a Witcher fan, too:

“I think Geralt is a little bit cyberpunk and I hope we can sneak something in 2077 that relates to him without the fans immediately catching on. He does what he needs to do, he doesn’t necessarily get any joy out of it – he just makes sure that what needs to go down does go down. It’s a combination of fatalism and romanticism. That’s cyberpunk.”

It’s a wide-ranging interview that roams from discussions about reliance on technology to the use of faceless villains in Blade Runner, and is well worth a read.