A new Fable game is reportedly in the pipes

A couple of weeks back, rumours started spreading that a new Fable game was in the works. That seemed odd considering Microsoft shut down Lionhead, the studio that made the Fable games, nearly two years ago. According to Eurogamer, those rumours were on the money: new Fable is coming, and it’ll be “a story and character-focussed open-world action RPG” made by UK developer Playground Games.
They’re the chaps that made Forza Horizon, so we can all look forward to zooming around Albion in Venom GTs and Camero ZL1s.
Playground recently expanded massively, opening a new studio. Officially, all we knew is that they’re working on an “open-world RPG”.
Fable co-creator Simon Cartor revealed “slightly mixed feelings” when he spoke to Eurogamer about the fate of the series:
“On the one hand it’s great for the UK games industry, and very pleasing that Fable isn’t dead; indeed, it will be lovely to play one as a punter, without coming out in hives. On the other hand it is a little curious to get rid of the team that is uniquely expert in making Fable, and then try and make Fable. Fable is a weird game, and a tough one to deconstruct for a new team. That said, the team in question is very talented, and I’m sure they’ll do a fantastic job.”
Despite the closer, some ex-Lionhead folk did manage to salvage their spin-off card game Fable Fortune. While the planned free-to-play RPG Fable Legends died along with the studio, Fable Fortune survived in the care of a team within Lionhead that became the studio Flowing Fowl. It’s currently in early access on Steam.
I have to confess, my only experience with the series is playing a few hours of Fable 3 on a friend’s Xbox and packing it in when I got too annoyed at the expressions system. At the time I found it offputtingly goofy, severing any connection I felt to the world or its characters. Should I have persisted, gang?
17/01/2018 at 17:52 Freud says:
Can’t wait to get a “+1 to naughty” in a lootbox.
17/01/2018 at 17:58 Blowfeld81 says:
Fable 1 was great, went downhill from there.
I would wish for Fable to return to what has made it great, but I am quite sceptical whenever I read the words “new” and “fable” in direcet combination…
17/01/2018 at 19:43 Chaoslord AJ says:
Fable 1 was really good, not the whole moon promised by Molyneux but fun regardless. “3” was utterly soulless beside a great premise.
17/01/2018 at 18:03 woodsey says:
I don’t know what it is about Fable, but I’ve never actually believed anyone who’s said they like it.
17/01/2018 at 18:06 Yachmenev says:
No, you should not have continued with Fable 3. It’s an awful mess of stupid ideas, that doesn’t work together. Escort missions require you to hold hands with grown up people, you haggle for prices by dancing, and the reputation system gave you points for anything, so that you could be declared the hero of the village by flipping off the children.
It might sound silly, dumb and fun. But it really is just dumb.
Fable 1 was flawed, but had some really good ideas, and both that and the sequel had some of the more interesting quests in the genre, that wasn’t as much as good vs evil, but rather heroic/unselfishness vs egoistic/cowardly.
Fable 1 and 2 are games to learn from in a good way. Fable 3 is just an example of where everything went wrong. And as an added bonus, the PC version of Fable 3 was sold on Steam with both Games for Windows Live and Securom included.
17/01/2018 at 18:06 Ghostwise says:
Are these two blokes chasing the bloke with the hat because they think his pterodactyl cosplay is terrible ?
17/01/2018 at 18:22 playzintraffic says:
Yeah, you left too early. Each game had its merits, but it was kind of like Mass Effect in the sense that each time a game tried to fix the flaws of its predecessor, it failed even worse.
Fable 1 was a great story. But the gameplay got monotonous after a while, and the zones suffered from that problem linear games have when they try to act like they have an open world – it looked dressed up and fake.
Fable 2 felt like it threw away a lot of 1’s world-building and started over from scratch. The gameplay was better, and more varied. The zones were a lot more open, but the idea that a handful of regions could be packed into big circle-shaped zones was a bit hackneyed. But they sure packed a shit ton of stuff into those regions! The biggest problem was the plot. If it was a movie, it was one of those zombie scripts that gets rewritten 60 times by 5+ different writers. Huge time jumps, equally huge plot holes. In some respects, it was artistically very bold, but it ultimately fell flat as that does sometimes.
Fable 3 had a really interesting concept that could have been done way better. The zones reached a good balance between linearity and openness, without being crammed into neat circles. The gameplay and progression was the absolute best of the three. The systems balanced easy to learn with difficult to master. The plot had fewer major holes, and the biggest one was half-believable, even if it could have been solved with a few lines of dialogue. But BOY did the last-act shift of the whole game format really get screwed up. It felt truncated and punishing; it felt like the game failed to communicate some very simple mechanics that could have made the whole thing easier just because they wanted it to feel difficult and create artificial drama – which was insulting, because you should be able to create drama through real difficulty, not just neglecting to mention some important shit.
At any rate, for all their flaws, I’d say these three games are super important for any gamer to play. It’s an emotional journey that doesn’t try to preach at you like so many games these days do.
17/01/2018 at 18:29 MikoSquiz says:
I don’t believe we’ll ever have a second good Fable game. The first Fable was the last one worth noticing.
17/01/2018 at 18:34 Solidstate89 says:
Sure, just set it back in the original Fable era that actually had the Hero’s Guild. Maybe even set it during the era of the founding of the Hero’s Guild.
Everything past the first game was crap in not just the gameplay but the era/setting as well.
17/01/2018 at 18:41 HiroTheProtagonist says:
Wait, Fable isn’t already dead?
Pretty much every piece of news I’ve heard post-3 was “Lionhead is out of ideas”, “Wow this new Fable-based game sucks” and “Lionhead Studios has shut down”. The fact that they’re planning to make another strikes me as sisyphean.
17/01/2018 at 19:29 asnakeofjuly says:
Why not make it a new game with some FABLE influence? I enjoyed the first fable and had some fun with the sequels but MS has already squeezed its franchises dry.
Gears 4 was fun but you have an entirely new team with new talents, just make a shooter with some gears feel to it but have it be a totally new experience. Same with Halo5.
New things MS, give us new shinny pretty things to play with.