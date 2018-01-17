Have You Played… Kingdoms and Castles?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
I spent a long, lazy weekend with Kingdoms and Castles and it was one of the most purely pleasant gaming experiences I had in 2017.
K&C is a town management game in which you place down homes, farms, and storage buildings, then defend yourself against occasional and mostly ineffectual viking raids and dragon attacks with castle walls and archer turrets.
Like the old Settlers games, the primary satisfaction of K&C for me wasn’t combat but growing my town. The simple, blocky art style is cute and colourful, and I spent a lot of time just swooping the camera in close to watch the peeps wander back and forth while they collected crops, visited pubs and walked home at night.
There’s none of the complexity of a citybuilder like Cities Skylines here, aside from a very basic happiness mechanic that’s partly informed by building adjacencies. Thank goodness. I love Cities Skylines but I’m glad to have an alternative. K&C is the citybuilding equivalent of a warm bath.
17/01/2018 at 15:38 Drib says:
I enjoyed this game. I found the combat got too difficult too quickly, if I recall correctly, but it was fun to plop down little houses and watch the people bop about.
17/01/2018 at 15:48 Someoldguy says:
I enjoyed a weekend with it but haven’t felt the urge to go back since. I probably should.
17/01/2018 at 16:07 AmazingPotato says:
It definitely condenses a city builder sim down to its fundamentals, but makes it enjoyable and fun. I class this as a good ‘chill out just before bed’ game; the only downside is there isn’t much longevity once you’ve played it for a few hours, other than starting a new town. Maybe this could be a game for RPS (and me, obviously) to revisit after another update or two?
17/01/2018 at 16:40 KDR_11k says:
It’s nice but gets stale after a while. Even on the hard map it’s barely different outside of the happiness mechanic becoming a potential game ender. With random events hitting that number you can’t really control it much (the only short term measures you can take is reduce taxes or hold a festival, construction takes way too long to counter those events) though I haven’t lost yet.
Like plague hits, get an instant happiness penalty regardless of your healthcare situation. Dragon falls on a house, get instant penalty for having homeless people because rebuilding takes time and you cannot have spare houses since all houses automatically fill up to the maximum.
17/01/2018 at 18:15 AngoraFish says:
One of my more disappointing crowd funding experiences. There are free to play mobile builders twice as complex than this. Seriously, there’s just so little here it’s almost shovelware.
When the game was released into early access I figured that it was early days, but we’d see a couple of years of iteration and expansion. Instead, it just popped into full release after seven months with barely anything extra beyond what was shown as the current state of the game in the crowd funding campaign.
For the life of me I have trouble imagining why people’s standards are so incredibly low as to give this game any kind of a passing grade.
And while I’m on a rant, what’s with the practical impossibility of planting new trees?
17/01/2018 at 19:09 KDR_11k says:
The Lord Levi statue spawns new trees.
I think it’s the clear style and easily understood mechanics. Similar to Astroneer, that’s also built around style and simplicity.
17/01/2018 at 18:19 kitten says:
What I really want is a more ambitious Banished. Unfortunately, K&C is not it. It was nice for a couple hours, but I won’t be revisiting it anytime soon.