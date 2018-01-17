Surreal claymation RPG Hylics 2 looks amazing

Mason Lindroth’s 2015 RPG Hylics is a game I want people to see. I want you to warm you eyes with its surreal and meaty clay-ish world, fill you ears with its warbling guitar, tingle your brain with its frozen burritos and ablative holopleather, move your hands in sync with the spellcasting gestures, and chill your spine with the claymation flesh melting off your weird crescent head when your fella dies. Encountering it is a delight. And now aw heck, come on, come watch this new trailer for the sequel I’d forgotten was coming. What a treat to be reminded of Hylics 2!
Amazing scenes.
Hylics resembles a JRPG: you engage in turn-based combat, collect items, level up, gather party members, move your fella around an overworld map, and all that. It also does not remotely resemble a JRPG, being built from clay, digitised video (I think?), and other media.
God, Hylics 2 looks gorgeous. Its surreal style also makes everything surprising because it’s so far beyond the genre’s usual terminology and visual language. Who knows what a Poolman enemy will do? And what should I expect from the Poolwine ability where I see my character’s leather-clad hands swirling a glass of wine? I have no idea but am excited to find out.
The sequel seems more elaborate too. I am delighted by everything I see. What a game!
Hylics 2 is due out some time in 2018. In the meantime, you can follow Mason Lindroth’s progress on his dev blog and the first Hylics is £2/€3/$3 on Steam and Itch.
17/01/2018 at 14:29 Drib says:
These things make me feel like a grumpy old man. You damn kids with your purposefully ugly garbage, and your lolsorandumb humor. Get off my lawn.
17/01/2018 at 14:43 Chuckaluphagus says:
I am nearly a grumpy old man, and I thought the trailer was fascinating and weirdly pretty. Do kids never encounter psychedalia anymore?
17/01/2018 at 14:55 Drib says:
Well I can’t watch videos here at work. But the screenshot is a bunch of ugly nonsense and wackiness. Like I said, I’m a grumpy old man and I just don’t get it.
17/01/2018 at 15:06 durrbluh says:
If you were the sort of grumpy old man who avoided the psychedelic media of the 60s and 70s, you might not have a nostalgia twinge upon seeing the trailer. But in the event that you were exposed to some of that and have fond memories as such, it’s worth watching the trailer when you’re not at work. I’m not sure I’d enjoy the game, but I’d probably enjoy watching a youtube video of a playthrough (sans commentary, of course, being a grumpy old man myself).
17/01/2018 at 16:07 milligna says:
Doesn’t look remotely like anything psychedelic from the 60s or 70s. 80s and early 90s surely.
17/01/2018 at 16:35 poliovaccine says:
I donno man, to me it definitely reminds most immediately of something like Fantastic Planet or Yellow Submarine or The Point! and other psychedelic cartoons from that older school of animation… To be fair the header image does look more like a 90s music video haha
17/01/2018 at 17:08 subdog says:
Yeah, definitely getting Rene Laloux vibes from this. Fantastic Planet especially. 1970’s all the way. Maybe early 80’s.
17/01/2018 at 15:16 blankname says:
The trailer sells it better. It’s more of a Dali vibe than randumb.
17/01/2018 at 17:10 subdog says:
Maybe watch the video next time before shitting on something you don’t understand?
17/01/2018 at 16:31 poliovaccine says:
Oh believe me, they still do if I can help it..!
17/01/2018 at 14:49 Alice O'Connor says:
You’re right: this is a grumpy reaction.
17/01/2018 at 15:58 wraithgr says:
If “gorgeous” can apply, then so can “ugly”. I think it is ugly, and would not want to play it. Not begrudging or begrumping anyone who would want to, but that mess is definitely not getting anywhere near my “lawn” (as in, my PC screen, at least not while I am playing)
Edit: ok, having watched the trailer I have to add it is not as ugly as I thought, more the endearing kind of ugly like a bulldog or bull terrier. The music is grating though, so still wouldn’t play it.
17/01/2018 at 15:30 K_Sezegedin says:
Pretend its made by a dadaist, and the guy you’re ordering off your lawn is a 130 year old man, but give him plenty of time to vacate ’cause he’s probably most definitely dead – that’ll make you feel young.
17/01/2018 at 16:30 GunnerMcCaffrey says:
There’s an ambitious and seemingly well thought-out, consistent aesthetic going on in the video. As a somewhat grumpy middle-aged person, could I suggest you wouldn’t have got it when you were 20, either? :) Which is totes fine, by the way. Just… it’s not as though surrealism was invented recently.
I know this wasn’t your intention, but offhand comments like this are a small part of what helps keep mainstream gaming hostile to people trying anything remotely experimental or challenging.
17/01/2018 at 14:51 clarpus says:
These games look awesome, thanks for the heads up. What other surreal games are out there that I shouldn’t miss?
17/01/2018 at 15:10 plugmonkey says:
Dead End Road is a fun trip.
17/01/2018 at 15:36 b00p says:
dujanah has a similarly bizarro lo-fi vibe
17/01/2018 at 16:11 R. Totale says:
SPACE FUNERAL
BLOOD
BLOOD
BLOOD
17/01/2018 at 18:58 ChatterLumps says:
If you want to go the more surreal art collage route, you may want to look into Middens, Gingeva, and Where They Cremate the Roadkill (all by the same developer).