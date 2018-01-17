Overwatch is off to Blizzard World next week

The next Overwatch map will launch on January 23rd, Blizzard World have confirmed. It’s taking the gang to the magical kingdom of Blizzard World, a theme park based on Blizzard’s other games, from the StarCraft rollercoaster ‘Journey to Airu’ to the ‘Snaxxramas’ restaurant. Us, nah we’re not having fun, we’re going there to shove a payload around. After a stretch on the test servers, Blizzard are now confident that they’ve jacked the saltiness of fries high enough that people will become parched and need to buy a drink but not high enough to vomit, so they’ll set the map live on the main servers next Tuesday. New costumes based on characters from other Blizzard games are coming too.
Blizzard World is an Assault/Escort hybrid map, where attackers need to capture a point then escort a payload through the park. It’s jammed full of Blizzard bits, as you would expect from a Blizzard theme park, all references and in-jokes and whatnot.
Leaning into that, some of the new skins Blizzard are adding will let players dress up as other Blizzard characters. Disappointingly this doesn’t include a job wandering around the park, waving at children and goofing off. You could appoint yourself that job, I suppose, though your teamies might prefer you get on the damn payload oh my god Nova.
17/01/2018 at 13:12 Hartford688 says:
“They’ve jacked the saltiness of fries high enough that…”
Lack of saltiness has rarely been an issue on Overwatch servers.
17/01/2018 at 13:27 Morat Gurgeh says:
Ha! Nice one.
17/01/2018 at 13:31 Zorgulon says:
As someone who hasn’t really played any Blizzard game apart from Overwatch, I’m not the most enthused about this new map. It seems a little bit like self-congratulatory fan service to me. Ah well, so long as the map is fun to play it doesn’t really matter.
The Reinhardt and Mei skins from the short are nice additions, mind, and Barbarian Zarya looks pretty good too.
17/01/2018 at 13:53 Seafoam says:
I do see where your’e coming from with the whole “self-congratulatory thing”.
But the way I like to see it is that they wanted a Disney World type of map, since Blizzard has been established to exist in Overwatch universe from the beginning they can just use their own pre-existing IPs instead of creating new fictional ones.
Although it is a bit self-congratulatory I do admire their resourcefulness on the matter, even if more Overwatch lore would have been neat.
17/01/2018 at 15:58 dethtoll says:
Blizzard being self-congratulatory is their whole schtick.
I like Overwatch but I think I’m gonna skip logging in next week.
17/01/2018 at 17:10 JarinArenos says:
Torb yelling “For the Horde!” makes this video for me.
17/01/2018 at 18:25 CheeseFarts says:
“My life for Airu”