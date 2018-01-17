Overwatch is off to Blizzard World next week

The next Overwatch map will launch on January 23rd, Blizzard World have confirmed. It’s taking the gang to the magical kingdom of Blizzard World, a theme park based on Blizzard’s other games, from the StarCraft rollercoaster ‘Journey to Airu’ to the ‘Snaxxramas’ restaurant. Us, nah we’re not having fun, we’re going there to shove a payload around. After a stretch on the test servers, Blizzard are now confident that they’ve jacked the saltiness of fries high enough that people will become parched and need to buy a drink but not high enough to vomit, so they’ll set the map live on the main servers next Tuesday. New costumes based on characters from other Blizzard games are coming too.

Blizzard World is an Assault/Escort hybrid map, where attackers need to capture a point then escort a payload through the park. It’s jammed full of Blizzard bits, as you would expect from a Blizzard theme park, all references and in-jokes and whatnot.

Leaning into that, some of the new skins Blizzard are adding will let players dress up as other Blizzard characters. Disappointingly this doesn’t include a job wandering around the park, waving at children and goofing off. You could appoint yourself that job, I suppose, though your teamies might prefer you get on the damn payload oh my god Nova.