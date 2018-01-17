Someone’s beaten Getting Over It in under 2 minutes

Poise. Skill. Patience. Calm.
Those are just four of the attributes that speedrunner ‘Distortion2’ possess, and I am sadly lacking – at least when it comes to ascending a mountain as a man stuck in a cauldron using only a hammer (a sentence that never stops being fun to write). Ok, so you read the headline, you know what you’re about to witness: Getting Over It has been completed in less than 2 minutes. If you don’t mind seeing the later sections before you’ve reached them yourself, then this is one speedrun you won’t want to miss.
Firstly: wow. Cripes. Forget nuclear fission, the moon landing or that time I managed to peel a tangerine in one go. Who’d have thought humanity’s single greatest accomplishment would end up embedded in a news post on RPS?
Secondly: There’s a lot to learn here. I mean that both in terms of the specific ways Distortion navigates some of the sections, and more generally in how he alternates his technique between overhead swinging and jackhammer jumps. It turns out that sticking your hammer in the ground and pushing downwards can propel you waaaay further than I thought.
The numbers at the top right show that this is far from the fastest possible ascent. If Distortion had managed to complete each segment in the fastest time he’d ever achieved, then his total run time would have come in at 1:33 – shaving off a full 25 seconds. Don’t expect that to happen anytime soon though, seeing as that uninstall at the end probably wasn’t just for show. According to one of the comments, he’s always said that he’d quit once he managed a sub 2 minute run.
As a side note, I really dig that end game screen that makes you promise you’re not streaming or recording before you get to see what waits atop the mountain. Any thoughts I had about looking up the ending have vanished, replaced by a renewed desire to hike up myself. I’m sure that will vanish in turn the next time I fall and undo hours of progress, but that mountain isn’t going anywhere. Maybe I’ll have climbed it by the end of the year.
Oh, and if you’re wondering why Distortion has a fancy gold cauldron, it’s because he’s reached the top 100 times.
Here’s Speedrun.com’s Getting Over It scoreboard, in case you want to keep an eye on it.
17/01/2018 at 11:33 Henke says:
Jesus Christ he’s fast. Take a look at his neurokinetics, they’re way above normal!
17/01/2018 at 11:38 Ghostwise says:
I was hoping that we’d dodge this.
17/01/2018 at 12:58 dagnamit says:
When we’re ready, we won’t have to.
17/01/2018 at 17:31 Ninja Dodo says:
Because there is no cauldron?
17/01/2018 at 18:10 Ghostwise says:
What good is a phone cauldron, Mister Anderson ?
17/01/2018 at 13:21 Dewal says:
But are his biometrics off the charts ?
17/01/2018 at 11:46 Godwhacker says:
Can’t help but feel like a baby bird eating chewed up food while watching that
17/01/2018 at 12:23 poliovaccine says:
This game will bring PEACE
17/01/2018 at 12:44 Turkey says:
I wonder if the voice over bits spazz out if you go that fast.
17/01/2018 at 13:48 Fachewachewa says:
It gets queued. When the game released on steam bennett added a speedrun mode which would deactivate VO if like 5 or more different lines got queued up, but he removed it because people who didn’t want the voices / subs could just deactivate it in the menus.
17/01/2018 at 13:46 Fachewachewa says:
The golden cauldron is just after 50 times not 100 :) (it gets more & more golden each time you get to the top)
17/01/2018 at 13:54 LessThanNothing says:
Time to uninstall! Haha the ending was amazing
17/01/2018 at 14:30 Addie says:
Apparently, there’s some randomness in the physics, which means the same inputs won’t always produce the same results, and that a tool-assisted speed-run cannot be made. Although apart from the bit where he scuffed it above the anvil, that video almost looks like a TAS anyway.
17/01/2018 at 16:14 zind says:
Wow. My one and only time to the top was a little over 4 hours, and my second run is currently at somewhere around 2 hours, but I’m finally past the hard part.
I really want to know the mouse settings people use for these speedruns, and/or have a camera showing their mouse hand. I’ve fiddled endlessly with my DPI and sensitivity settings and it’s always a struggle to get enough oomph to make that shortcut jump while still having the fine control needed to not randomly fling myself in the wrong direction.
17/01/2018 at 16:33 Fachewachewa says:
The only real thing to do is enable trackpad tuning in the option to get rid of mouse acceleration and make everything more consistent. It helped me a lot to get sub 10 times (I’m now aroud 4:30 and my first run was 8h :D)
Also, the different jump & pogo don’t really need fast movement, even the skips. It’s all about angle, not speed.
17/01/2018 at 17:22 Vandelay says:
I can’t even get past that vertical climb with the two lamps on the wall. I want to hear the rest of the commentary, but that bit seems to be ridiculous. The video shows him doing it really quickly, so maybe that is the only way.
17/01/2018 at 19:09 ThinkMcFlyThink says:
That’s the first really hard bit. The way to do it is to plant yourself on the small rock ledge at the bottom right of the vertical shaft. Wedge your hammer against the left side of the shaft (it will be pointing at about 10:30, if thinking of a clock face), and keep yourself pressed against the right-hand side of the wall. Slowly rotate yourself up that right side of the wall while your hammer is still wedged on the left, then quickly shift your hammer right to catch the first lamp. It gets easier once you can do that.
17/01/2018 at 17:49 Freud says:
After spending 235 hours on the game, I would say he’s explored most of what it has to offer.
17/01/2018 at 18:11 ObiDamnKenobi says:
A dude in a bucket with a hammer?? wtf is this game??
Also, he has 2x as much time in a silly game than I have spent on anything else on Steam, wow.
17/01/2018 at 19:25 Talahar says:
I’ve already spent more time with this game than I would have liked, and I haven’t played a single second of it.