Xcess, xplain, xcacerbate, xpire. Those are my 4 Xs. What are yours? Oh, it’s the boring ones. The kind you’d find in grand strategy sci-fi game Endless Space 2. Well, it might xcite you to learn that the space race between space races is getting an xpansion featuring the Vaulters, a crowd of godly ne’er-do-wells who’ve feature in previous Endless games, such as Endless Legend. This is the first proper expansion and it’s coming out on January 25. Here’s a cinematic about a sad robot.
That was like Wall-E but with zero jokes. I don’t know much about the Vaulters or their in-game powers or specialties, being a complete Endless ignoramus. But they look a bit like space Vikings. Here they are during what I’m informed is a “mood ritual”.
I like that! But it isn’t very helpful, I admit. Here’s what developers Amplitude Studios say about the neon axe-wielding warriors:
“A new civilization means a new way to play, the Vaulters will have the ability to teleport and use the Argosy – their legacy super colonizer ship featured in the Prologue video. They will also have their own heroes (including the famous Opbot), technologies, buildings, a new starting special node, the Sisters of Mercy minor civilization that they brought with them from Auriga, and of course, a brand-new main quest. Will they discover the truth about their Gods? Will they find a new home to start all over? Will they save their people that stayed on Auriga?”
They really do mean what they say in the first line there. If there’s one thing that makes Amplitude’s games stand out from the pack, it’s the way that each faction uses a radically altered version of the game’s base rules. Whether it’s the all-consuming Cravers or the ship-bound vampiric Vodyani, playing with a new faction involves relearning most of what you already know. The expansion also includes new combat features like the ability to board and hijack spaceships, as well as letting you do some diplomacy with pirates.
Fraser liked Endless Space 2 very much, saying that it was “simultaneously confident and experimental, finding new ways to spice up a genre that can too often be bland”. Adam also blathered on about its weird aliens during one of our early podcasts and he loves him some strategy. The game has been updated a little since release. One time it got some fighters and bombers, and this other time it got some smartified AI. There’s a “community challenge update” alongside this expansion too, which includes a bunch of stuff you can learn about here.
The Vaulters pop out of their pods out on January 26, like I already told you jeez, and will cost £8.99.
18/01/2018 at 15:53 zulnam says:
I gave this a miss, seeing as Stellaris filled my space-4x itch, but i think it might be time to give it a shot. After all i found Endless Legend pleasantly refreshing.
18/01/2018 at 17:31 mouton says:
These games are considerably different. Essentially, a sandbox vs a narratively driven asymmetric experience. Both are great games and I think it is unfortunate that Endless Space 2 was not as successful.
18/01/2018 at 17:58 dontnormally says:
I enjoyed ES1 significantly more than ES2, but am still hoping it fleshes out a bit. I was less pleased with the new combat than I thought I would be.
18/01/2018 at 16:18 morganjah says:
I can see how their minor civilization would be a great vision thing for when you don’t see me. The Vaulters must be driven like the snow to flood the galaxy and turn this corrosion into Dominion! Stuck between a rock and a hard place above a black planet, will they walk away and never land?
No time to cry, Marian! I was wrong, but you could be the one to save them from this detonation boulevard. You must think of something fast. They have put the torch to our colours. First and last and always, amphetamine logic dictates that we must take possession from some kind of stranger, cutting him to ribbons, or take the long train for more blood money, or maybe choose the poison door, live on the wire, and have to bury me deep, like we did Lucretia my reflection and our ‘Doctor’ Jeep in 1959.
18/01/2018 at 17:33 Ghostwise says:
And rue ! Hell, rich approval is yours.
18/01/2018 at 17:39 KillahMate says:
Good Lord. Are you OK? That looks like it must’ve hurt.
18/01/2018 at 18:20 morganjah says:
Did I miss one?
18/01/2018 at 18:50 Ghostwise says:
I don’t know why you gotta be so undemanding. I want more.
18/01/2018 at 19:08 morganjah says:
Ha! I think that one is my favorite.
18/01/2018 at 17:31 MisterFurious says:
You got the wrong game. The Sisters of Mercy are a minor faction in “Endless Legend”, not “Endless Space 2”.
18/01/2018 at 17:34 Erithtotl says:
I haven’t played for awhile. How good were the AI updates? To me its the biggest knock on the Endless 4x games, they are brilliant in so many ways but the AI is super passive.
18/01/2018 at 17:51 Zenicetus says:
It’s better but still needs work. You need to play on one of the higher difficulty levels to get a good fight and more interaction. It can feel like you’re playing all by yourself at the lower levels.
There are still some other problems, like the way political power is shifted by things you can’t avoid. Beef up your military to deal with pirates, which really can’t be avoided, and now you’ve got a militaristic government. I’m not a fan of how that works, but it looks like they want to keep this system in place.
18/01/2018 at 17:45 Zenicetus says:
The mechanics sound fascinating. I just wish it wasn’t another human faction, because Amplitude does a good job of making aliens feel truly alien. Only a third of the factions are now non-humanoid derived aliens.
There will probably be at least one more DLC faction during the ES2 run, so I hope that one is another bizarro alien like the Unfallen or Riftborn.