Fallout 4’s New Vegas and Fallout 3 remake mods show off progress

One of the few certainties in this ever-changing world is: right now, someone, somewhere, is remaking an old Bethesda open-world RPG inside a newer game from that series. Fans are working on bringing several Elder Scrolls games to several newer Elder Scrolls games, while others are trying to put Fallout 3 and Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas inside Fallout 4. The teams behind the Fallout 3 and New Vegas mods have both recently shown more of their work so coo go on, let’s have a look.

First up is Capital Wasteland, the mod bringing Fallout 3’s wrecked Washington to Fallout 4. The team are focusing on the base game first, with all its quests and weapons and… it’ll be Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4, yeah? So a little prettier and slightly less janky. They do say they won’t copy over Fallout 3’s washed-out green filter, mind, instead trying to strike a similar tone through weather. And no, they won’t whack Fallout 4’s settlements in either.

When it will be ready? When it’s done. It’s made by a team of volunteers, named Road To Liberty, working in their spare time. Follow their site for more. For now, check out their progress in the new video released over the weekend:

The Fallout 4: New Vegas mod has only officially been in development since August, though parts of its team have come from a failed earlier mod attempting to do the same. Heck, you can even download some bits and pieces of their work for Fallout 4 right now, including ye olde Caravan Shotgun. They are planning to implement Fallout 4’s settlements, and might also make some New Vegas bits that Obsidian had cut from the original game.

It too is done when it’s done. See the mod’s site for more words and pictures. These here moving pictures from January 1st show progress on some of New Vegas’s gameguts:

These being huge projects, we don’t know when–or if–they’ll be finished but hey, remember that rare certainty.