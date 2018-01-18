Fallout 4’s New Vegas and Fallout 3 remake mods show off progress

One of the few certainties in this ever-changing world is: right now, someone, somewhere, is remaking an old Bethesda open-world RPG inside a newer game from that series. Fans are working on bringing several Elder Scrolls games to several newer Elder Scrolls games, while others are trying to put Fallout 3 and Obsidian’s Fallout: New Vegas inside Fallout 4. The teams behind the Fallout 3 and New Vegas mods have both recently shown more of their work so coo go on, let’s have a look.
First up is Capital Wasteland, the mod bringing Fallout 3’s wrecked Washington to Fallout 4. The team are focusing on the base game first, with all its quests and weapons and… it’ll be Fallout 3 inside Fallout 4, yeah? So a little prettier and slightly less janky. They do say they won’t copy over Fallout 3’s washed-out green filter, mind, instead trying to strike a similar tone through weather. And no, they won’t whack Fallout 4’s settlements in either.
When it will be ready? When it’s done. It’s made by a team of volunteers, named Road To Liberty, working in their spare time. Follow their site for more. For now, check out their progress in the new video released over the weekend:
The Fallout 4: New Vegas mod has only officially been in development since August, though parts of its team have come from a failed earlier mod attempting to do the same. Heck, you can even download some bits and pieces of their work for Fallout 4 right now, including ye olde Caravan Shotgun. They are planning to implement Fallout 4’s settlements, and might also make some New Vegas bits that Obsidian had cut from the original game.
It too is done when it’s done. See the mod’s site for more words and pictures. These here moving pictures from January 1st show progress on some of New Vegas’s gameguts:
These being huge projects, we don’t know when–or if–they’ll be finished but hey, remember that rare certainty.
18/01/2018 at 14:03 Spuzzell says:
Ah, someone is modding some gameplay into FO:4?
That’s a good idea.
18/01/2018 at 14:17 Turkey says:
It’s time to mix it up, folks. Why not recreate Oblivion in Fallout 4 or Fallout 3 in Skyrim? Get creative, people!
18/01/2018 at 14:20 frightlever says:
You could be on to something. Steampunk Morrowind in the FO4 engine could work.
Dwemer robots, Telvanni institute, BoS Empire, hmm..
18/01/2018 at 15:45 Moonracer says:
I remember post Skyrim/pre FO4 thinking the left/right hand combo mechanic of Skyrim would be interesting to implement in a Fallout game. Dual pistols?, pistol and melee? pistol and shield? or two handed rifle?
18/01/2018 at 16:34 TillEulenspiegel says:
I wanted to joke about recreating Fallout 4 in Daggerfall or something, but then I remembered that “demakes” are already a thing, so sure why not.
18/01/2018 at 14:20 N'Al says:
To pick up on the post’s first sentence: As a consumer, I’m finding these ‘remakes’ increasingly boring, although I don’t doubt they’re easy learning experiences for budding modders.
Still, not going to deny this is impressive stuff.
18/01/2018 at 14:42 Vilos Cohaagen says:
Likewise. I’ve played both the originals to completion and don’t really want to replay them or buy Fallout 4. I have so many unplayed games in my libraries that I don’t really have any interest in replaying games in general with one or two exceptions (System Shock 2 / Thief games for instance). Good luck to them, but definitely not for me.
18/01/2018 at 17:28 sosolidshoe says:
Personally I strongly disagree. I’ve found a lot of replay value in the Elder Scrolls and Fallout games(FO4 aside), particularly once you bring mods into the equation, but getting the older ones to play ball and look good is an onerous task. I’ve been wanting to replay New Vegas again for a while now but when I sat down and worked out what I’d need to do to make that happen in terms of mods – for graphics especially – and considered how stable the game would actually be with all that extra stuff layered on, it just seemed far too onerous to bother with.
Being able to go back and replay the older games with modern graphics and some of the more irritating mechanical quirks ironed out – Morrowind & New Vegas in particular but I could stand to play Oblivion and FO3 once more – sounds like heaven to me. FO4 had four good things about it(graphics, increased stability with mods, settlements((after a few mods tweaked it)), and the walking-tank Power Armour mechanic), so if they import the story and most other mechanics from NV into the FO4 and keep those four things I’ll be extremely happy.
All that said, I’m not allowing myself to get hyped for any of these mods, unfortunately there’s a good chance most of them will never be completed.
18/01/2018 at 19:44 ElGordoFreeman says:
Well, both SS2 and Thief orignal series have mods already for better textures and some gameplay changes. SS2 and Deadly shadows have a set of mods (deadly shadows has one to remove almost all city transitions making almost a single cohesive map of the city hub). Thief 1 and 2 have very interesting mods that only update the textures (the models are still the same sadly since is tied to the engine), both from the same guy, available on moddb. I highly suggest you check those out
18/01/2018 at 14:24 ZippyLemon says:
None of these is ever going to even approach release, is it?
How the SureAI guys manage it I have no idea.
18/01/2018 at 14:28 frightlever says:
You reminded me I haven’t played Enderal yet!
18/01/2018 at 14:29 Lupa says:
Not sure what people are complaining about. I think its fantastic, I’d love to roam around in both games in the better engine.
I admit its a big thing that’s holding me back from playing the old one’s is being introduced to a new engine. I used to mod the crap out of Fallout 3 and New vagas. But since fallout 4 dropped I just haven’t been able to.
And also doing oblivion in fallout game? That is a little restarted. They would have to rewrite the whole game, add magic, all sorts of shit. Basically impossible.
18/01/2018 at 15:18 dethtoll says:
While I have zero hope of these succeeding, it would certainly be nice to play Fallout 3 and New Vegas in an engine that isn’t awful.
18/01/2018 at 16:39 nimbulan says:
Yeah, and engine where first person gunplay actually works properly would be nice. I hated being forced to use VATS because of all the gun-related bugs.
18/01/2018 at 16:58 Grizzly says:
The thing I am mainly interested about is the cut content of New Vegas: When Obisidian developed New Vegas they had to cut a lot of stuff to both deal with engine limitations and the PS3’s memory limits. The latter can be restored, but mods that deal with the former (Freeside Open and The Strip Open), have a tendency to be buggy. Being able to work with an engine that does not have these limitations means that they should have an easier time restoring things, which excites me.
18/01/2018 at 15:51 TotallyUseless says:
It’s amazing how some people are extremely fanatical about the greatness of New Vegas.
18/01/2018 at 15:54 RuySan says:
I’d rather if someone made New Vegas into The Witcher 3 or something. It’s not as if F4 is that much better looking than F:NV.
18/01/2018 at 15:58 shagen454 says:
How hard is it to make these games isometric in the Fallout 4 engine?
18/01/2018 at 18:09 Peppergomez says:
why oh why try to mod a Bethesda game, using their **** engine? you can’t polish a turd.
18/01/2018 at 18:48 Red_Fox says:
Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit.
I’d really rather see 1 and 2 get remade though.