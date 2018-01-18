Fortnite Battle Royale overhauls map, adds new city

A big Fortnite Battle Royale update today re-landscapes the map in the free-to-play Plunkbat fan game that all the cool kids are surely calling Fibre. The world overhaul drops a new city into the world, along with a new mine, a few other new places, and more variety across the land thanks to different biomes. Other big changes in today’s patch include disabling friendly fire (for now, anyway) and improving performance.
The map update focuses on the western side of the island because there was naff all there before so players largely avoided it. Now the empty area has sprouted Junk Junction, Haunted Hills, Snobby Shores, and a few other little settlements. And the south-west gets the new Shifty Shafts mine. Here’s a snap of the new map layout, and here’s the old one for comparison.
You can see some of the new areas up-close in this video from Epic:
The V.2.2.0 patch notes also detail changes to the Scoped AR, UI changes, various performance improvements, bug fixes, prettier distant trees, voice chat in the pre-game lobby, and other odds and ends. As for disabling friendly fire, meaning you can no longer murder your chums, Epic say “This is exploratory and subject to change.”
It’s still wild to me that Epic spent almost six years working on Fortnite between announcing Fortnite and first releasing it, and it looked destined to quietly fade away until they quickly whipped up a new mode riffing on the latest hot trend. Not that Fibre is bad, mind, but jesus, six years. Six years! And then almost no one cares about the base game, only its Plunking. Fibre certainly has found the attention Fortnite couldn’t, with Epic claiming it has seen over forty million players. They say its record concurrent player count is over two million – short of Plunkbat’s numbers, but it’s not a competition and these are certainly numbers a free-to-play game can be proud of. The news is bad for Epic’s Paragon, though, as they have drafted some people from its dev team to help out on Fibre, making the MOBA’s future look even more grim.
If you fancy getting some Fibre in you, you can download it through Epic’s client.
18/01/2018 at 17:20 Meat Circus says:
Let’s call it foobar.
(Fobber is, unlike PUBG, actually good)
18/01/2018 at 17:38 Ghostwise says:
I’m pretty sure it’s actually Fobroy.
Though now that I think about it, FORBRO is also tempting. Bro.
18/01/2018 at 17:23 satsui says:
I’m still very interested in the other modes. This mode is fun and all, but the other ones seem fun too. However, they don’t seem like $50 worth of fun either.
18/01/2018 at 19:03 MikoSquiz says:
Wasn’t the other half of the game $20 for a while there?
18/01/2018 at 17:27 rymm says:
give me back my 50 vs 50 mode thankyou please.
i dont have firends to play with and my previous attempts at squad with randoms was grim, leading to me being instantly team killed a couple times in about 5 go’s
50v50 was just dumb fun and i liked it
18/01/2018 at 18:47 andregurov says:
Agreed. 50 vs 50 was great fun for us friendless wanderers in the FOBAR wasteland. It was also a great way to learn how to play and where the best stuff drops. Bring it back Epic!!!
18/01/2018 at 18:50 MikoSquiz says:
It’s almost a good game. They obviously can’t ditch the building at this point, but it badly needs some kind of nerf or fix.
The ability to instantly spam walls and stairs makes gunfights as much about slapping down cover at lightning speed as actual shooting, and the endgame is a crouching-in-a-rickety-tower competition every time.
A construction time before a building element exists as a physical object (instead of a cosmetic construction time afterwards), scaling with the hit points of the material in question, would help a lot to make building an element of the game instead of the focal point.