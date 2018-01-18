Wot I Think: Nantucket

My rotten sloop is wheezing into port, the decks slick with blubber and blood, and still it isn’t enough. The sea teems with life and before this day is done, I swear I will silence all of it. From our home port to the distant shores of Europe and Africa, the water will run red.
This is Nantucket, a strategic-RPG about the golden age of whaling. I’m hunting for Moby Dick but it’s a long voyage from lowly captain to vengeance and fate personified. Mostly, my time is spent stabbing tiny baby whales until they turn into piles of money and food.
To help me in my quest to vanquish the all-destroying but unconquering whale, I’m going to bring my friends from the band Mastodon into the room. Let’s see how their version of events, as told in the song Blood & Thunder from Moby Dick concept album Leviathan, matches with my experiences.
“I think that someone is trying to kill me
Infecting my blood and destroying my mind”
Here we have an immediate problem. As is their wont, Mastodon have gone off and done their own thing instead of following instructions. I explicitly told them to give me some feedback about the game Nantucket but judging by these lyrics I can only imagine they’ve picked up the wrong top-down ship-based management game. I’d bet you anything they’ve been playing Sunless Sea.
Moby Dick is a story about monomania though and the desperate ends to which it can lead. It’s about a lot of things but obsession is certainly one of them. While I didn’t expect Nantucket to go all in on sanity tests and the sort of sticky situations that Sunless Sea excels at, I do wish Moby Dick had more of a presence, as a metaphor or as an actual monster.
Instead, there’s a fairly standard structure, as far as this type of game goes. You start small, with a rubbish ship and a small, inexperienced crew, and you rise through the ranks, gaining prestige by completing delivery missions and finding new hunting grounds. As you and your crew level up, you can take on larger prey, and the resources gained from that prey allow you to buy bigger, stronger ships, and then you’re on the treadmill toward a boss-fight with the biggest fish (mammal, yes, but I’m sticking with the language of the time).
It’s too repetitive for my tastes, especially in the early stages when the range of jobs you can undertake is limited by your low prestige and the crappiness of your ship. I spent a lot of time just off the Eastern Coast, near Cape Cod, killing newborn narwhales for tiny amounts of blubbery loot.
I was being driven to distraction rather than to maniacal voyages into the maelstrom of my own fears and anxieties.
“No man of the flesh could ever stop me
The fight for this fish is a fight to the death”
Oh, Mastodon. Either you really haven’t been playing this game at all or you’re far better at it than I am.
Men of the flesh have stopped me several times. Pirates, specifically, looking to steal my haul of blubber no doubt. They might be after my money as well but they’re going to be sorely disappointed. I only ever keep enough around to buy the bare minimum of supplies (food, water, liquor, wood) for each journey.
Pirates aren’t the gravest threat in the game – that’d be the whales, rum-deficits and poverty – but they do offer a change of pace from the sometimes tedious labour of whaling.
Combat is built around a combination of dice, character skills and randomised weather effects. Until you’re facing off against the larger monstrosities of the sea (all the while keeping in mind that you are quite possibly a monster yourself), each battle is quite short. Killing a small whale only takes one harpoon strike and you won’t even need some of the nastier abilities until you’re confronting larger prey.
Abilities that allow you to tether yourself to a whale with hooks while you bleed it to death, for example. That kind of thing.
When an encounter begins, you choose members of your crew to hop into whaling boats and then the creature(s) play a token, telling you what they will do. Usually they’re going to spear someone or smash them or knock them overboard.
Depending on their skills, which are selected from several classes including hunter and scientist, crew members can choose which of several dice to roll. The more experience they have, the more faces of the die are useful. A successful roll might heal an ally, lob a harpoon or evade an attack.
It’s simple but enjoyable, and gives a real sense of progression when a character goes from expendable to essential. Unfortunately, you’ll be doing very similar fights over and over again, in a way that might make you think you’re playing a JRPG with random battles. You can automate them but one time I tried that and my best navigator got killed by a baby whale, something that had never happened when I took control myself.
“White whale, holy grail
White whale, holy grail”
Well, quite.
“What remorseless emperor commands me
I no longer govern my soul
I am completely immersed in darkness
As I turn my body away from the sun”
Returning to a previous point, the “remorseless emperor” that commands me as I play Nantucket is thirst and hunger and greed. A three-headed emperor. Sure, I want to find Moby Dick and settle that score, but really I’m just pottering about doing a job of work. And you know what? The longer I spend at sea working, the more I start to enjoy the job. It is repetitive, but less so now that we’ve upgraded our ship and can go hunting for beasties that have sent other sailors to a watery grave.
The flow of Nantucket is very odd. It begins, for narrative reasons, in the midst of a storm, all drama and chaos, and then strips everything back so that you spend the first few hours becalmed, waiting for something to happen.
“White whale, holy grail
White whale, holy grail”
All in good time.
“Split your lungs with blood and thunder
When you see the white whale
Break your backs and crack your oars men
If you wish to prevail”
They do split their lungs, the men. Or at least they belt out shanties every now and again as you sail around the map. It’s a lovely touch.
Nantucket is full of lovely touches actually. The map is a splendid thing, though it doesn’t have as many ports as I hoped it might, and the engraving-style images that accompany the little multiple choice moments that occur during voyages are fantastic.
The actual decision-making is great too. Depending on the traits of your captain and crew, various things can happen out at sea, and usually you can react in various ways. You’re always shown the possible consequences, as percentages, so you’re not going to end up with a bunch of mutineers forcing you down the plank because you refuse to share your grog. There’s always fair warning.
As well as shuffling around traits and providing cash or morale-boosting incentives, these choices give character to your crew and break up the monotony of whaling. And like the whaling itself, they become more involved as the game progresses.
“This ivory leg is what propels me
Harpoons thrust in the sky
Aim directly for his crooked brow
And look him straight in the eye”
Sid Meier’s Pirates! Is the closest thing to Nantucket that I’ve played. Both games involve moving from port to port trying to gather riches. Both have you dividing your takings among your crew. Both have an open-ended nature and can sometimes lack focus.
Nantucket should be held together by the hunt for Moby Dick, that desire to look the beast straight in the eye, but I’ve found it to be more like a version of Pirates with less mini-games and less possibilities. Despite that, I’ve found myself going back to it even as I was writing this review. Not to check facts and not out of any urge to prise a second opinion out of myself; I was playing because it has got its hooks and harpoons into me.
Even though being a whaler boils down into fairly basic and repetitive actions, there’s a texture to Nantucket that I appreciate. It’s a fine place to spend time, even if a lot of that time is spent against the grindstone. And the more I play, the more there is to do and see, I just wish it cut to the chase much more quickly.
It is, in fact, a perfect game to play in the background while listening to podcasts. Or perhaps while listening to the audiobook of Moby Dick, and add The North Water and Jamrach’s Menagerie to your whaling horror reading/listening lists as well, if you’ve got the stomach for them.
“White whale, holy grail
White whale, holy grail”
Reader, I harried him. I harried him from one corner of the world to the next, and I spent all of my coin on a ship grand enough to slay him once and for all.
But I have not slain the great white whale, and I fear I never will.
Nantucket is available for Windows via Steam and costs £13.99.
18/01/2018 at 21:14 R. Totale says:
There once was a man from…
18/01/2018 at 21:38 TimePointFive says:
Philadelphia.
18/01/2018 at 21:36 milligna says:
Ooo, wasn’t aware of this. Lovely illustrations, thanks for the write-up!
18/01/2018 at 21:38 Captain Narol says:
The game looks very nice but Whale Hunting is an absolute “No way” for me.
18/01/2018 at 21:38 TimePointFive says:
lol.
18/01/2018 at 21:48 pookie101 says:
Right there with you. Something I’ll be skipping no matter how nice it looks
18/01/2018 at 22:14 milligna says:
Save the imaginary whales! Hopefully this will lead to taking a strong stand against depicting murder in video games or something.
18/01/2018 at 22:15 Fleko81 says:
I ask this question 100% genuinely and with no intent to appear supercilious, but does your aversion to the content extend to people-killing in games too? I can understand why people might avoid a game based on its content – I am not presurposing this is you, but I would speculate that there are bunch of people out there who would cheerfully blow the heads off hyper realistically detailed pixel humans, yet would have an issue with clicking some buttons to harpoon a pixel whale. At very least I don’t think I have ever read a comment that says “interesting looking game mechanics,I just don’t like killing people”. Again, absolutely not intended as a slight or flame, I am genuinely interested in the psychology as it’s not some thing that immediately occurs to me.
18/01/2018 at 22:40 elvirais says:
I’ve been wondering about the same thing. Most people playing games are digital mass murderers of humans or intelligent outer space lifeforms, but someone kicks a dog or shoots an animal and that’s the bad guy?
Maybe because we got that indoctrination from so many Hollywood movies, where the only difference between the ‘bad guy’ and the ‘good guy’ is not number of kills but just, do they kick dogs or treat them well?
19/01/2018 at 00:00 mitrovarr says:
Most of the people you kill in games are either Very Bad People or, at least, are on the level of enemy soldiers during a war. I can’t enjoy games that have you straight up murdering civvies and I doubt I’m the only one.
19/01/2018 at 00:55 Sound says:
One possible response is to note that depicting whale hunting versus person killing is not a direct comparison. That for as many people-killing-sims we play, they don’t tend to normalize, protect, or pave the way toward actually killing people. Arguably.
But you cannot say the same thing about a lot of other morally & politically charged modern issues, such as modern whale hunting. Where the person-killing-sims reach a barrier is that this issue is(mostly, arguably) settled in our culture, and isn’t necessarily representing a risk of supporting something bad(arguably), the same is not true of whale hunting. Whale hunting is still actively practiced, and there’s still an active political/moral fight seeking to resolve this issue once and for all, where there is very real potential for backsliding.
In this view, it can be rational to draw a distinction, and not care as much about people killing sims compared to a whale-killing sim.
19/01/2018 at 04:00 Slaadfax says:
There’s also an argument to be made about the paradigm of “good vs. evil.” Much of the time the human (or human-like) foes are comfortably labeled “bad guys,” which serves as plenty of justification to slide past any feelings of discomfort in delivering violence upon them.
Even in games where you play the “bad guy,” the people you’re up against get labeled as “enemy,” again making them easier to murder, and half of the time are set up to be nastier than you anyway, making it easier yet.
Even through the abstraction of gameplay, it’s more difficult to brush off harming/maiming/killing something that defies good/evil classification in the eyes of gameplay, like neutral animals or bystanders.
I just recently played a non-lethal run of Dishonored, and even though you can kill the dogs without spoiling the non-lethal, and even though they’re annoying as crap, I still didn’t feel great about knocking a few of them off.
Finally, to belabor the point as much as possible, there’s an aspect to whaling that adds a layer of cruelty to the proceedings. When you add something like that to the mix, you can arrive at some discomfort even in clear cut good vs evil scenarios.
18/01/2018 at 22:16 SnallTrippin says:
…that is silly.
19/01/2018 at 05:33 TheBetterStory says:
That is totally fair. Some video game plots are always going to be dealbreakers for certain people. (I avoid anything with casual murder in it myself.)
19/01/2018 at 06:12 LennyLeonardo says:
I’m the same. I appreciate that feeling this way while being absolutely fine with most digital person-murder can seem like an absurd double standard. However, the depletion of whale populations at this time in history was a genuine tragedy, and it makes me very sad to be reminded of it.
18/01/2018 at 22:28 subdog says:
SPLIT YOUR LUNGS IN BLOOD AND THUNDER
edit: between this and the guy on the headset review asking how Hawkwind sounds, it’s a pretty rockin’ day at RPS
18/01/2018 at 22:33 TheBloke says:
I’ve been watching this game on YouTube/Twitch for the past week or so, and bought it today on day 1 as I’ve been looking forward to trying it. My impression from watching it is that it’s a fun, simple, pass-the-time sort of game. As Adam says, the sort of game to play while doing something else, and likely playing in short spells when one has a free moment.
And important for that goal, at least to me, it has autosaves; it doesn’t force the perma-death of a rogue-like/lite. You can play like that of course, but personally for this sort of game I don’t like to. If I have to keep starting over, I lose interest and it changes from being a pass-the-time game to something heavier, which I don’t expect Nantucket’s gameplay would sustain. The moment-to-moment gameplay is quite repetitive, so if one isn’t making regular progress I think it would wear out its welcome.
For those who’d like to see a few hours of its gameplay, I highly recommend the YouTuber “The Historical Gamer”. Here’s his Nantucket playlist: link to goo.gl. As the name suggests, he has videos for loads of other historical and strategy games too.
19/01/2018 at 05:57 Durgendorf says:
Leviathan.
Noice.