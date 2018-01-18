Podcast: The party podcast talks good local multiplayer

Aw, hey! I’m so glad you came. You know, I was saying to Alice, just a second ago I was saying to her: “I hope our favourite listener drops in” and now look here you are. That’s great, that’s so nice. YOU’RE nice. Ha ha. Have a drink. No thank you, I’ve had twelve. Look, there’s Adam. Watch out though, he’s gabbing on about Overcooked and those Jackbox Party Packs But never mind, Alice is outside by the paddling pool, talking some chumps into a game of Jelly Stompers. I also think she has a copy of Deadly Premonition with her for some reason. Brendan? He’s in the kitchen, probably boring somebody about Gang Beasts. Best stay here. With me, the Electronic Wireless Show.

Yes, it’s a party podcast this week and we’ve invited all of you. But don’t speak. Just listen. It’s a minigame special and we’ve got a new quiz called Pure Steamin’, in which two of us have to guess a game based on the odd titles of its Steam discussion threads. If that’s not enough, we’ve turned Patch Adam into Post Alice, in which we cross-examine our news editor on her old posts. That’s two whole interrogations. What a good party.

Links:

