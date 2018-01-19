Smashing shooter Crimsonland is free to play this weekend

This weekend, why not spend some time surrounded by creeping death that approaches from all sides in the form of horrid aliens and giant spiders? Sounds appealing, doesn’t it? What if I told you that you don’t even have to leave your house and that it won’t cost you a penny? SOLD, you’d say, and I’d patiently restate that you don’t need to pay anything at all.
Crimsonland, the top-down shooter that inexplicably doesn’t have a sequel (more on that shortly), is free to play via Steam right now and for the rest of the weekend. Hurrah! It’s great and you should definitely try it if you’re not allergic to Smash TV, monsters or the killing of monsters.
If you buy Crimsonland during the free weekend, which has already begun and ends Sunday evening, you’ll get an 80% discount. That makes it £2.12. You used to be able to buy a house for that in the eighties.
Now let’s turn to the subject of sequels, because the reason Crimsonland has become a freebie temporarily is part of a promotional campaign for the next game from developers 10tons. That’s coming next week and it looks very Crimsonland-y, which is to say, fast, chaotic and with lots and lots of monsters. It’s called Tesla vs Lovecraft and owners of Crimsonland get a 20% discount if they decide to buy it when it’s released on the 26th.
And they’ve made other top notch top-down shooters as well. Most recently there was Jydge, which John described as follows:
19/01/2018 at 18:13 davebo says:
Oh man, I used to love this game. I’d copy the install files from computer to computer over the years. I still have them but I might just have to rebuy it for the convenience of having on steam. I even love the Learn-to-Type mode. Way bloodier than Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.
19/01/2018 at 18:36 valuum says:
Double oh man, I have the exact same experience. I bought it on steam a while ago when it first came out to support them based on the hours and hours I spent back in the day. Too many games nowadays though, so I havent actually played it.
19/01/2018 at 19:15 Malkara says:
Wow, flash to the past, I remember playing a shareware? freeware? demo? version of this many, many years ago via a PCGamer demo disc.
19/01/2018 at 19:27 Urthman says:
This game can be so great at making the upgrades and the hordes crazier and crazier so you feel both overpowered and overwhelmed without feeling at all like it’s just jiggling hit point numbers to keep the game balanced.
And the balance will get off, you can get ridiculously swarmed and stomped to a pulp or grab the last few upgrades that make you able to clear the screen like a god, but both are hilarious or fun and then the level’s over and you go back to the beginning or on to the next one and everything’s reset so those are just fun moments rather than the whole game becoming too hard or too easy.
I think it’s easily the best Horde Mode game I’ve ever played.