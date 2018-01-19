The internet is currently aflame with hundreds of takes of varying heat levels based on Nintendo’s cardboard gaming venture, but that doesn’t concern us – unless, of course, some hardware company is working on something that involves stuffing your keyboard into a papercraft robot. This doesn’t mean there aren’t gadgets and games aplenty to salivate over in our little corner of the internet, though.
As always, we’ve gathered a batch of the best PC gaming deals of the week (UK, US and other places too) so far. This week: free Carmageddon, cheap Civ 6, gaming laptops, speedy SSDs and our 2017 GOTY.
UK & US Deals
GOG has not only gone and added the last two parts of the Carmageddon series to its vault – Carmageddon TDR 2000 and Carmageddon: Max Damage – but the former is available completely free for a limited time. Snap it up while you can, and you can still pick up the remaining games in the series with a 75% discount on each.
Carmageddon TDR 2000 for free from GOG
This coming week signals the end of Humble’s Winter Sale, so consider this one last recommendation for you to go over and check out some of the thousands of deals on offer from those folks. As of today, there’s brand new deals live from Sega, WB Games, Square Enix and more.
Last chance for Humble Winter Sale
Fanatical’s got a sale range up right now offering discounts on a batch of games all rated as ‘Very Positive’ or above on Steam – including our 2017 PC game of the year, Dead Cells. Whatever stock you put in Steam reviews these days, there’s no denying that some of these games are absolute essentials.
Very Positive Sale from Fanatical
This month’s Humble Monthly subscription will get you instant access to a copy of Civilization 6 as well as two DLC packs for the game. That’ll cost you £10 / $12, and you’ll still get a stack of other games once the month is over.
Civilization 6 with two DLC packs for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly
GamersGate is taking up to 80% off a range of Bandai Namco games on PC, including Tekken 7 for £20, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for £16, One Piece Burning Blood for £10, Get Even for £12.49 and even Ridge Racer Unbounded for £2, if you remember that one.
Namco Bandai Sale from GamersGate
UK Deals
If you’re looking to treat yourself to a brand new laptop anytime soon, not only can you get 0% finance for 12 months when you checkout using PayPal at Dell’s store, but you’ll also get an additional £120 off any Dell XPS or Alienware laptop when you enter the code SAVE120 at checkout. This offer is set to end January 21st.
Save £120 on any Dell XPS or Alienware Laptop with 0% 12 months finance using code SAVE120 from Dell
US Deals
If you’re looking to add more storage to your existing PC or your upcoming new build, you might want to grab this Samsung 850 Evo 500GB SSD while it’s discounted from $180. You can get an extra $10 off when you enter the code MYSTD18A at checkout, too.
Samsung 850 Evo 500GB SSD for $129.99 using code MYSTD18A from NewEgg
Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.
Did you know that Jelly Deals has launched a newsletter? It lets us bring the best deals directly to you each day. Subscribe here, if that seems like your kind of thing.
19/01/2018 at 11:59 Megatron says:
Okay, not to be all ‘NEGAtron’ about this latest act of generosity from GOG but I recently bought the latest in the series and was immediately reminded of how much of a chore the driving has always been in these games. At least at the start every car handles like a shopping trolley laden down with steel weights. For a game that thrives on anarchic happenstances it always seemed a bit of a disconnect that it’s principal gameplay mechanism was such hard work.
Still, I didn’t have TDR 2000 so I’m happy to receive it, hapless hoarder that I am.
19/01/2018 at 15:28 Someoldguy says:
I loved the absurdity of the first and got used to how the cars handled, but didn’t like the changes they made for the second. Still, I’m not going to argue with the bargain price of free.
19/01/2018 at 12:06 ZippyLemon says:
Total War Attila for €10. Don’t mind if I do.
19/01/2018 at 14:28 GrumpyCatFace says:
They Are Selling. Cardboard.
We are at peak gaming. It’s gonna be a rough year.
19/01/2018 at 19:43 Crafter says:
>They Are Selling. Cardboard.
And it sounds potentially awesome. Honestly curious to see how it turns out.
19/01/2018 at 15:25 Kunstbanause says:
Error Sorry, the promo code MYSTD18A you’ve entered is invalid.