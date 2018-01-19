The internet is currently aflame with hundreds of takes of varying heat levels based on Nintendo’s cardboard gaming venture, but that doesn’t concern us – unless, of course, some hardware company is working on something that involves stuffing your keyboard into a papercraft robot. This doesn’t mean there aren’t gadgets and games aplenty to salivate over in our little corner of the internet, though.

As always, we’ve gathered a batch of the best PC gaming deals of the week (UK, US and other places too) so far. This week: free Carmageddon, cheap Civ 6, gaming laptops, speedy SSDs and our 2017 GOTY.

UK & US Deals

GOG has not only gone and added the last two parts of the Carmageddon series to its vault – Carmageddon TDR 2000 and Carmageddon: Max Damage – but the former is available completely free for a limited time. Snap it up while you can, and you can still pick up the remaining games in the series with a 75% discount on each.

Carmageddon TDR 2000 for free from GOG

This coming week signals the end of Humble’s Winter Sale, so consider this one last recommendation for you to go over and check out some of the thousands of deals on offer from those folks. As of today, there’s brand new deals live from Sega, WB Games, Square Enix and more.

Last chance for Humble Winter Sale

Fanatical’s got a sale range up right now offering discounts on a batch of games all rated as ‘Very Positive’ or above on Steam – including our 2017 PC game of the year, Dead Cells. Whatever stock you put in Steam reviews these days, there’s no denying that some of these games are absolute essentials.

Very Positive Sale from Fanatical

This month’s Humble Monthly subscription will get you instant access to a copy of Civilization 6 as well as two DLC packs for the game. That’ll cost you £10 / $12, and you’ll still get a stack of other games once the month is over.

Civilization 6 with two DLC packs for $12 / £10 with Humble Monthly

GamersGate is taking up to 80% off a range of Bandai Namco games on PC, including Tekken 7 for £20, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for £16, One Piece Burning Blood for £10, Get Even for £12.49 and even Ridge Racer Unbounded for £2, if you remember that one.

Namco Bandai Sale from GamersGate

UK Deals

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a brand new laptop anytime soon, not only can you get 0% finance for 12 months when you checkout using PayPal at Dell’s store, but you’ll also get an additional £120 off any Dell XPS or Alienware laptop when you enter the code SAVE120 at checkout. This offer is set to end January 21st.

Save £120 on any Dell XPS or Alienware Laptop with 0% 12 months finance using code SAVE120 from Dell

US Deals

If you’re looking to add more storage to your existing PC or your upcoming new build, you might want to grab this Samsung 850 Evo 500GB SSD while it’s discounted from $180. You can get an extra $10 off when you enter the code MYSTD18A at checkout, too.

Samsung 850 Evo 500GB SSD for $129.99 using code MYSTD18A from NewEgg

