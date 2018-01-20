Genital Jousting’s final cut thrusts into the limelight with story mode

Everyone loves a good dick joke, but Broforce studio Free Lives’ Genital Jousting is something else. It’s bizarrely visceral and meaty in a way that comedy schlongs rarely are. It feels a world away from the twirling phalluses of Mount Your Friends, with meat slapping against meat with uncanny gusto, accompanied by some quite unsettling Foley work.
Free Lives realize this, to some degree, and have attempted to put fears to rest and defuse some difficult questions with an extensive Q&A. It’s a complex, thorny thing and one I’m not especially willing to deep-dive into. What’s less complex is that the game has left early access and properly launched, including a solo story mode, as unusual as that sounds.
Originally flopping on to early access as a purely multiplayer game, the long and short (although not very hard) of Genital Jousting has always been it’s anarchic, competitive online challenge mode. The meat and potatoes of gameplay involves slinging your digital Johnson around the screen, attempting to thrust the tip of your wang into the testicular anuses of other players. It’s easy to see how the game could be read as problematic (and due to its high tallywhacker quotient is already banned from Twitch), but the sheer absurdity of disembodied, anatomically baffling cocks hurling themselves at each other renders the experience more surreal than disturbing.
That said, the story mode seems to be an especially unusual addition to the package. You play as John, a penis in a world of penises. John must complete his morning routine; eat, drink, go to the toilet, get to work, complete chores and eventually find love, all through the time-honored means of hurling physics-driven objects around a computer screen until things fall into place long enough to look like an adequate solution. Plus, more thrusting of Tab A into Slot B. While more structured than the likes of Goat Simulator, it does seem to fall into the broad genre definition of ‘fumblecore’.
Genital Jousting is available via Steam and Humble for around £5/$7, although it seems to be somewhat cheaper via Humble at present. It is of absolutely no surprise to man nor beast that the game is published by Devolver Digital.
20/01/2018 at 10:14 Meat Circus says:
That Q&A is a masterpiece of self-important pseudery.
One does not need to justify the existence of knob gags.
20/01/2018 at 19:29 Lars Westergren says:
I appreciated that they had it there.
If people are uncertain that a joke is meant for them to laugh with or be laughed at, it’s nice of the creators to be explicit about “it’s laughing with, if you think we failed at it please let us know, we are listening”.
That’s not self-important, it’s being kind of awesome actually. The world needs more of that.
20/01/2018 at 11:14 stringerdell says:
That Q&A is really embarrassing, making a crass joke then writing a huge hand wringing essay on how you hope you did your part to deconstruct gender norms.
If your first thought upon seeing a bunch of floppy, gouraud shaded dicks bumping into each other is ‘its easy to see how this could be read as problematic’ you honestly might need to lighten up a bit.
20/01/2018 at 11:59 KingFunk says:
They should include a two player co-op mode called Your Cock-up, My Arse.
20/01/2018 at 12:24 Vanderdecken says:
*trumpets, confetti, awards*
20/01/2018 at 13:03 KingFunk says:
[bows]
20/01/2018 at 15:31 Scobie says:
Interesting that some of the dicks are circumcised and some aren’t. That’s attention to detail right there.