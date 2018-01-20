What are we all playing this weekend?

I realise it’s trite to talk about the weather but we had a great bit of snow this week. I live off a main road it’s common to hear drunk people walking past talking, singing, or shouting in the middle of the night – but snow magically calmed some this week. 2am, two people spend a while going on outside my window, one of those halfhearted drunk arguments, but when they suddenly go quiet I worry something has happened. I poke my head out the window and… they’re building a snowman. They’re rolling snowballs around, snapping stickarms off Christmas trees out by the bins, and very quietly building a metre-tall snowman. Eventually they left, and took the snowman with them in their arms. Magical. Thanks, snow. Anyway, something something video games?

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I'm playing Celeste, a pixelly platformer about climbing a mountain. It's beautiful and sad and difficult, and I love it quite a lot. I can say no more, but it's out next week and that is a very exciting thing to report.

Alec: Olly olly! I'm planning to finally get Oxenfree under my belt this weekend. I really need to give the Binding of Isaac a break, as I'm starting to see turd-piles in my dreams.

Alice: My GTA Online crime spree continues. Okay, so most of my first million dollars has gone on clothes, motorbikes, and tattoos, but with this next million I'll really build a crime empire, you'll see. I've also been using GTA Online to keep my fingers busy while listening to podcasts or the radio. I turn on Passive Mode then happily drive, cycle, and walk around, taking in the sights and investigating what other players are up to (crimes, mostly), enjoying this little crimeworld.

Brendan: I want to Slay the Spire, whatever the spire is. It's probably horrible, judging by everything else in this card game roguelike. Realistically, I'll probably end up playing the new Zelda on Nintendo's new giant gameboy. I won't be adding cardboard to anything.

Graham: [Graham is legitimately away so, while he's not fired, he is tasked with clearing out Adam's slop bucket for one week -ed.]

John: I've got a proper whole actual day of the weekend to spend playing games! Woohoo! And I intend to spend it playing nothing but Subnautica, because it's coming out next week, and it's completely brilliant. I will eat you, little fishies. Every one of you.

Katharine: Having got distracted by collecting every last crystal in Grow Home last week, my mission this weekend is to finally get that gloriously tangled star plant up to the goal of 2000m, save B.U.D's homeworld and make my onboard M.O.M computer proud. Then, if there's still time on Sunday after standing nose-to-nose with fellow train passengers for the better part of the day in order to attend a family dinner, I might squeeze in a bit of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 as well.

Matt: I finished the first episode of retro FPS Dusk last night, so I'm looking forward to tucking into the second one. There's a visceral thrill to tearing through the air while splatting cultists with a super shotgun that transcends the game's rudimentary graphics. I'm told the second episode gets much harder, which suits me seen as I've pretty much breezed through everything so far on the 'I can take it' difficulty mode. I've also just discovered you can tell your dudes in They Are Billions to patrol an area, which might let me survive longer than the piddling 5 days I've managed so far.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?