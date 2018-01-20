Ys VIII delayed on PC again to fix performance problems

For a second time, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana has been delayed mere days before it was due to launch on PC. Nihon Falcom’s JRPG had been due in September 2017 but was delayed one day before launch, and this new delay comes eleven days before the latest launch date. This time, publishers NIS America are being quite open: it’s delayed again because the game runs poorly and they haven’t managed to improve performance as much as they hoped, so they will hand the port to another developer, and they’re so sorry for all of this. They go into a surprising amount of detail with the technical problems, if you’re curious.
NISA announced last night that the game is delayed indefinitely – it’ll be ready when it’s ready. Company vice president Mitsuharu Hiraoka said in the statement, “we truly regret that we underestimated the severity of the issues that have surfaced (and how long it would take to resolve them)”, and apologised. But if you want to get technical…
“Low framerate issues and memory leak problems were apparent from the earliest PC builds we received. To help combat these, we looked into the drawing processes, which lead to an overall improvement in performance. However, we are still encountering framerate drops in specific circumstances. The systems regulating these framerate issues are heavily reliant on the architecture of the original PlayStation 4 version and, as such, are not existent in PC architecture. The memory leak issues are somewhat less complicated and expected to be resolved this weekend. But in order to solve these issues, we have determined that we must modify the core level of data in the game.
“As the PC version of the game was originally envisioned as a port, we avoided touching the core programming as much as possible and focused on PC performance optimization. However, in light of the feedback of those who have participated in the second beta test, we have concluded that we cannot avoid modifying the core programming.
“Once the changes from the relocalization efforts have been implemented at the end of this month, we will be moving development to an entirely different developer who will primarily focus on frame rate improvements as well as other PC optimizations. Once that process begins, we will monitor the progress and determine the release schedule.”
While NISA seem bad at planning, they do seem determined to do the PC version right for technoheads. Last year they got Peter ‘Durante’ Thoman–the fella famous for his tools making Dark Souls and Deadly Premonition less wonky on PC–to consult on the port for a bit, and this latest statement is more open and in-depth than pretty much any I’ve heard from a publisher before.
When the PC version of Ys VIII does arrive, it’ll also include the new localisation which is fixing up a lot of terrible writing from the initial English release on consoles.
20/01/2018 at 16:29 Addie says:
The difference with the PS4 architecture is that the CPU memory and the graphics card memory is shared, but fast. So there’s certain things that you can do on the PS4:
– sending a complete new set of graphics drawing instructions
– mutating graphics geometry on the GPU
– using the CPU to modify the framebuffer
…which are fast enough to do every frame on the consoles, but absolutely trash performance on a PC. They need to be translated to the right programming idiom (using shaders to make the changes right on the graphics card, doing CPU operations on the previously-rendered frame, …) in order to have okay performance on the PC – anything else just causes massive stalls while memory is copied around. The PC mostly sits idle, but is only doing very few fps.
20/01/2018 at 16:43 AmyFraser says:
20/01/2018 at 17:17 Pich says:
Now i know how NISA got their reputation.
20/01/2018 at 18:05 Ghostwise says:
For starters, the fiked their linding on the Moon.
20/01/2018 at 17:40 bilstar says:
I was and still am looking forward to this. It’s obviously a shame I’ll have to wait but I’d rather have it right than experience a ropey game.
Soooo… good news I suppose? Kind of. Ish.
20/01/2018 at 18:01 DinoSteak says:
Good for them for being ‘honest’ about the port status…BUT…someone should lose their job over this, right? I don’t see how getting the date wrong 3 times is acceptable, there has to be a massive communication gap with these guys. Ah well, maybe it’ll actually be a decent port.
20/01/2018 at 18:53 ccx2AA.fc says:
Nobody likes a delay of any kind but the post is helpful.
