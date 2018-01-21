Magic: The Gathering Arena’s economy sounds surprisingly reasonable

While I’d never describe myself as a die-hard fan, I’ve dabbled in Magic: The Gathering since the 90s across its physical form, the early RPG-like Microprose adaptation of the game, and even a bit of Magic Online, which is still running despite having barely changed over the past 15 years.
The latest digital adaptation, Magic: Arena is currently in closed beta testing, and the developers have just outlined their initial economic plans for the game. While it may sound a little daunting, the abridged version is that this sounds more generous than Hearthstone for casual players, at the very least, although they’ve yet to pin down the final real-money pricing for the game.
For starters, Wizards of the Coast say that the price of Magic: Arena cards will not be linked to the price of real-world MTG boosters, as is the case with Magic Online. Presumably, this being the flashier, more accessible ‘entry level’ Magic game, they’ll be pricing cards a little lower. Plus, being generous might help attract players away from Hearthstone.
MTG Arena will be entirely free to play during its initial beta testing period, without any microtransactions, so that they can tune things to be fairer for the free players. The plan is that semi-regular play will be able to earn you around 3-4 eight-card booster packs a week (with them aiming to front-load the rewards), with each match won paying out an additional random card, up to 30 per day. Given the sheer number of cards in Magic, and the semi-rigid nature of the colour system a single card might not be especially thrilling as a reward, but it should add up over time.
Perhaps the most coveted of all the rewards players can earn will be the Wildcards. These special tokens occasionally replace regular cards in boosters, but retain their rarity level, then can be traded in for any one card of the same rarity. While not quite as convenient as trading with players, this should at least give players a chance to grab that one vital card that they need to complete a deck without having to grind through endless boosters. Wildcards may pop up as rewards for multiple daily wins or consecutive victories as well.
One of the more mysterious and vaguely defined quirks of Arena’s economy is the Vault, a progression-based unlock system. Every booster pack opened moves you a little further along the Vault reward track, and once your collection is sufficiently beefy, any fifth copy of a card found (you’re only allowed 4 of any given non-land card in a deck) will automatically be converted into additional vault progress. Hitting certain Vault milestones will unlock additional goodies, including ‘a number of Wildcards’, although given how vaguely worded it is, I get the feeling this particular aspect is still a work-in-progress.
Magic: The Gathering Arena is currently in closed beta. I’m sadly not in this one myself, but if you want a chance at getting in before the average player becomes a hyper-experienced card-slinging demigod, you’ll probably want to sign up here.
21/01/2018 at 15:12 heartlessgamer says:
I can’t help but feel that we are missing a chance at some of the old school Magic intangibles such as playing for an ante and player-to-player card trades. I feel like that would bump this up a notch and ante could give a real edge to streaming (assuming some sort of anti-stream-sniping solution with the game). Ultimately if this just marginally makes it easier to stay relevant than Hearthstone does then its a loss. MtG, in my opinion, does not have the power in the digital space that Blizzard had going into Hearthstone.
Any legitimate MtG player that wants online play is going to trend towards existing MtGO. Any player that has wanted to dabble is probably sick of having paid for multiple different digital iterations that burned out quickly after trying to nickle and dime their way with microtransactions.
I feel like the only item of Arena that may drive it will be draft play.
21/01/2018 at 15:35 bglamb says:
The ability to play for ‘ante’ was removed because it was considered gambling in most parts of the world, and as the game is otherwise suitable for children, the was a major problem. There is almost no chance that it’s reintroduction would be feasible, from what I understand.
And on a personal note, the complete failure of Wizards to provide a proper marketplace for p2p trading on MTGO is abominable. A proper auction-house style system with Wizards taking a tiny cut of each sale would be vastly preferable to the current state, where the marketplace is provided almost entirely by ‘bots’, which siphon money out of the system in exchange for what should be a free service.
Plus, if you ever have issue with a trade, the standard response from Wizards is “We don’t support bots”, which is spectacularly unhelpful considering that they are the only thing that makes the marketplace there even part-way functional!
21/01/2018 at 18:20 aepervius says:
Did any significant number of player play ante ? I remember that during out play at the university, *nobody ever* played ante, the risk of losing a costly rare card being way too big. And in regional play and tournament those cards were actually not allowed.
I can’t even recall any ante card in the later expansions…
ETA: heck looking at this : there does not seem to be many, link to mtg.gamepedia.com most of them being from middle of the 90ies…
21/01/2018 at 18:36 malkav11 says:
It was abandoned very quickly and I for one never used ante. The point was to have fun with my friends, not raid each other’s collections.
21/01/2018 at 15:36 wunkerdind says:
If it “has an economy” then the game is unreasonable. No more will I play card games where I don’t immediately get *all* of the content. Hearthstone is so bad it’s more fun to watch streamers play with the $1000 worth of packs you have to buy.
Small card sets are the future, and not these huge bloated card sets that come out of wanting to nickel and dime your players to death.
That’s why Monster Slayers and Slay the Spire are doing so well. WotC and Blizzard are having their lunches eaten by developers who aren’t such massive turds to their player bases. I can only hope this trend continues.
21/01/2018 at 16:08 Faldrath says:
While there is some truth to that, there’s a pretty big mechanical difference between games like StS and Monster Hunters and stuff like Magic and Hearthstone – in the former, you build the deck as you play, in the latter, you do it before you play. Those scratch different itches, and some people much prefer theorizing different builds entirely and then test them in the game, whereas others prefer to make snap decisions as you go. I’m actually in the latter camp, so Magic and Hearthstone do little for me. But I wouldn’t reduce this scenario to simply “greed by large companies”. (Of course, whether a “plan before you play” game like Magic and HS *needs* to have cards you need to acquire separately, be it ingame or through real money, is another question.)
21/01/2018 at 16:55 TillEulenspiegel says:
This does sound pretty good. I kinda like that there’s no “crafting” system where you can destroy cards. The advantage of Magic for me, in contrast to Hearthstone and basically every other digital card game, is that the complex game mechanics make card collection and deck building a lot more interesting.
As long as there’s space at the lower ranks to play (and sometimes win) with weird custom decks from your small random collection, I’m hopeful that MTG Arena can be something genuinely new and special in a crowded market.
21/01/2018 at 17:06 malkav11 says:
The exception would be Hex, which has all the complexity of Magic and plenty of very cool, transformative digital-only mechanics. And not just the possibility of playing and maybe winning with weird custom decks in constructed PvP (something that I’m honestly not that interested in myself), but unlike virtually every other digital card game, a robust (if still in progress) singleplayer mode with singleplayer specific cards, equipment that modifies cards, and RPG style characters that have additional perks and deck construction modifiers. (Not to mention collectible mercenaries that facilitate still other deck styles.)
We’re finally starting to see -some- attention paid to singleplayer content in other games, but it’s still been pretty lightweight in comparison.
21/01/2018 at 17:20 Vandelay says:
Well, if Wizards of the Coast keep releasing digital versions of Magic, I’m sure one of them will finally stick. This does sound like they are heading down the right route, but I’m guessing most people are either dedicated to Magic Online or are fed up with the many different iterations they have put together and dropped.
In other, slightly more interesting, digital card game news Fantasy Flight announced a little while ago that their first game from the new Interactive wing is going to be an adaptation of their The Lord of the Rings card game. This comes with the “The Living Card” tagline too, so we will presumably not be seeing the same old business model that other popular card games have gone with.
I think that is great news, as the model always seems so much fairer (even if it isn’t always cheaper) than the alternative. Bit disappointed that they aren’t going with one of their other properties, as I personally have no interest in Lord of the Rings, but I hope that this is a sign that they might do the same with Netrunner, A Game of Thrones or the new Legends of the Five Rings. It is good to see them bring a co-op game over though, as that will set it quite apart from the competition.