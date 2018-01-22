Steam Charts: There Is Hope Edition

Well sound the klaxons, unfurl the flags, hoist your main-braces and petards whatever they may be, 2018 is proving far more interesting for charting Steam games. Of course we can’t escape the three usual suspects, but beyond those this is quite the collection of interesting, independent, and novel games.
10. Subnautica
With the game out of early access and fully released tomorrow, it seems attention is already re-gathering. And well it should be, because this is just so flipping good. A survival game that understands sparsity isn’t the only route to success, that gets that stories encourage progress, but don’t need to take the front seat, and most of all, just lets you swim around surrounded by bonkers alien fishies.
There’s so much more to it than you might first think on starting, and it wipes the seabed with so many of its competitors. I do hope we see this one riding much higher next week with its official launch.
8 & 9. Dragon Ball FighterZ
Via Steam’s own witchcraft, this is somehow occupying both the 9 and the 8 spot this week, and that’s despite not even having launched yet. Enough people don’t care to wait for reviews to find out if they’re wasting their £45 (good lord), and presumably by its double-charting, even enough have spent the idiotic £75/£88 on the special editions of a game that might be terrible. Or good. They don’t know!
And what do you get for paying double? Astoundingly little. The FighterZ edition gives you eight extra characters to fight as and “a girls stamp pack”, and the ninety quid Ultimate throws in, er, the “Anime Music Pack” with 11 songs, available in March, and the “Commentator Voice Pack” in April. Good grief.
7. Grand Theft Auto V
Welcome back to another round of What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?
What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?
6. Divinity: Original Sin 2
Now, here’s a dilemma. (Great cars, them Dilemmas -Ed.) DOS2 is a brilliant game, came out later last year, and fully deserves to ride high in the charts. But, stick around for too long and, well, I start to get bored.
I really had no strong feelings either way about GTA V or Counter-Strike GO. Ask me a year ago before I took over this most esteemed of columns and I’ve had said of either, “Sure, I hear they’re great, not really played them.” Ask me now and I’d say, “Those bloody games…”
I don’t want that to happen to DOS2! I don’t want to need to think of a snarky way of dismissing it every week as it inevitably takes up a spot in the best-sellers. I don’t want to start attaching the wrong screenshots. So what I’m going to need is for everyone to buy this splendid game, but to pace yourselves so it’s always the eleventh best selling game on Steam. Just organise this amongst yourselves, and everyone will be happier for it.
5. They Are Billions
They are billionaires, more like. When Fraser looked at this at the beginning of the year, he found himself equally enthralled and infuriated by it, but in the good ways.
Strategy meets tower defence meets survival meets the inevitability of zombies. And it all seems to rather work. And indeed, rather sell. This one’s sticking around for a bit, it seems.
4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
BLAH BLAH BLAH NEXT.
3. Human Fall Flat
This remarkable success story continues, as the cute physics puzzler from nearly two years ago is experiencing the most extraordinary late surge.
Multiplayer was added in October last year, but it seems it was over Christmas that it caught the attention of the masses, estimated lifetime sales doubling since the holiday. I’m determined to find out more about this, so have donned my investigative hat, and will return with information.
2. Slay The Spire
We go now live to our reporter on the scene, one Brendan Caldwell, who is red-eyed and dizzy from staying up way past his bedtime playing this last night:
“Here’s how a single turn of combat might go in Slay the Spire: You are confronted by the Devil as imagined by Salvador Dali, so you instantly headbutt him, bash him with the hilt of your sword, then dropkick him in the head. You laugh and click “end turn”, knowing that a few more volleys like this will soon be his end. He is no match for y– Wait… what does it mean when your enemy becomes “enraged”? Oh no. OH NO.”
Gruesome scenes.
1. Plunkbat
I will never grow tired of Will Get Fooled Again by Max Tundra.
22/01/2018 at 11:57 chuckieegg says:
Oh come on people, Yorkshire Gubbins made it to the 11th position this week. Just one last push and it will be famous!
22/01/2018 at 12:08 Da5e says:
Great references, them ‘great cars, them dilemmas’ references.
22/01/2018 at 12:51 Ghostwise says:
The AP-isms in RPS are rather numerous, and other abbreviations.
22/01/2018 at 12:35 rapchee says:
unexpected outcome of taking a glance at the steam charts: now i’m trying to find digital downloads for max tundra, it’s really fun
22/01/2018 at 12:50 Megatron says:
Time for one last “Subnautica is amazing” comment before tomorrow’s official launch.
It really is THAT good. You’re dropped onto a vast ocean, the starcruiser that ferried you here a burning, radioactive wreck a mile or so away from you. You’re in a drop-pod lifeboat. It’s also a bit on fire. You’ve a hatch in the ceiling, accessible by a small ladder, and another hatch in the floor. You’re alive, but with no provisions or tools to speak of save for a first aid kit machine and a – thankfully – functional matter converter machine.
Oh, and a radio that’s steadily beeping at you.
From such a predicament the world opens up to you, but by bit. There are other pods out there to find, and perhaps you aren’t the first to have crashed here….
As you explore the beautifully realised ocean terrain, filled with wondrous flora and fauna that is often terrifying too, you learn what resources you have available and how to exploit them to not only ensure your survival but to build a home, and to explore further and deeper….
This is a game that literally AND figuratively has hidden depths.
After having played and loved Minecraft for so long, it was a revelation to encounter a survival/crafting sim with such a compelling narrative at play too. I think this is one of the very best games to have come out in a very long time. If you haven’t tried it, now’s a brilliant time to do so.
22/01/2018 at 14:35 lordcooper says:
It’s just a pity the prat from the Nekro debacle is involved, my refusal to support him in any form means I’m probably missing out on a pretty decent game.
22/01/2018 at 12:58 mike69 says:
Except that these aren’t the Steam charts?
Seriously literally anyone can (and does on a daily basis) see the Steam charts – they don’t need reporting, but if you are going to report them then can you at least make them relevent?
Megaton Rainfall, Slay the Spire, Black Desert online, FM2018 and MORE – all been in the chart for days. That’s like half the list being wrong.
When do you write this and why do you wait until it’s outdated to post it?
22/01/2018 at 13:03 Ghostwise says:
You must be new here, sweet summer child.
22/01/2018 at 13:04 John Walker says:
The charts Steam shows are erratic madness. These are the accurate weekly charts from their own internal system, for total revenue made by games.
22/01/2018 at 13:06 Lars Westergren says:
Subnautica launch livestream starts in 1 day and 13 hours. So looking forward to finally play through the whole game!
link to unknownworlds.com
22/01/2018 at 13:09 Avetarx says:
There’s a picture of “Insurgency” instead of CS:GO
Blah Blah Blah Gaming Journalism.
22/01/2018 at 13:15 John Walker says:
Just to check, you’re cool with the GTAV shot?
22/01/2018 at 14:27 Qazinsky says:
Let me just quote a random part of the article here that may or may not have anything to do with that:
“I don’t want to need to think of a snarky way of dismissing it every week as it inevitably takes up a spot in the best-sellers. I don’t want to start attaching the wrong screenshots.”
22/01/2018 at 19:14 abstrarie says:
I can’t tell if you actually mean this, or if you are making fun of people who would make a comment like this. But just in case: I think it is kind of obvious that certain games are given the wrong screenshot on purpose for comedic effect here. Stick around and you get used to it.
22/01/2018 at 13:17 Wublide says:
Mate that’ no cs:go screenshot, it’s an insurgency one!
22/01/2018 at 13:39 lancelot says:
It’s good to see so many new people discovering RPS this week.
22/01/2018 at 15:03 TychoCelchuuu says:
I think it’s hard to overstate how much I appreciate RPS trusting us enough to use the wrong pictures for stuff like this and Star Wars games for the sake of dry humor even though they’re inevitably going to confuse and piss off legions of people whose brains cannot conceive of a gaming news site making a joke that it’s metaphorically pointed out by a bright flashing sign that says “THIS IS A JOKE IT IS OKAY TO LAUGH.”
22/01/2018 at 19:12 abstrarie says:
Welcome to the joke!
22/01/2018 at 13:54 layop056 says:
I’m guessing that China is the reason Humans Fall Flat and Slay the Spire have appeared on the list unexpectedly.
(Note that if you’re logged in on Steam in your browser right now, the pages below will show you a chart in your region regardless.)
Current US chart: link to store.steampowered.com
Current UK chart: link to store.steampowered.com
Current Russia Chart: link to store.steampowered.com
You can see Humans Fall Flat is not so high on those list. But look at current China chart:
link to store.steampowered.com
Humans Fall Flat is just behind PUBG! It’s similar in charts for other Asian countries.
Also Steamspy’s geography tab shows that China has most owners of this game (34.73%): link to steamspy.com
Why it’s getting so popular recently in Asia? I dunno, maybe local streamers or something?
For Slay the Spire, the reason might be more straightforward. They recently added Chinese language.
22/01/2018 at 15:22 drewski says:
I miss What Is Rockstar Spending All of the GTA V Money On? already.
22/01/2018 at 15:54 Colthor says:
It was cancelled after Rockstar spent all the GTA V money on bribing John to stop telling people what they were spending all the GTA V money on.
22/01/2018 at 15:51 dagnamit says:
Hooray for Max Tundra! Thanks for posting that and reminding me of music that I love. I love everything on that album, it’s just so happy and bright. Good music for dark times.
22/01/2018 at 16:58 Helixagon says:
On the topic of FighterZ, I suspect a lot of people have already played through the Xbone or PS4 beta. There have been big-name fighterfolk getting to preview the game and explore it mechanically for a while, on top of that. So basically, we already know it’s a solid and fun fighter. The only thing we don’t know about is the story mode – which doesn’t even matter to a lot of fighting game players.
Spending £30 on a season pass though … yikes.
22/01/2018 at 17:10 Nauallis says:
Oh shit, there’s an island. Spoiler alert.
22/01/2018 at 20:39 Carl Sagans Ghost says:
I feel like PUBG took the number one spot simply so you could refer to it as Plunkbat.