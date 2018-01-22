Have You Played… Grand Theft Auto Online?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
My friends and I have three matching tattoos. One for each heist we pulled. The shooting, driving, rocket-launching and knife-criming sandbox of Grand Theft Auto Online is a jolly lark. But even the four player co-op heists have created fewer memories for me than the silliness of my friends when there’s no murdering to be done.
That’s the dirty soul of GTA Online. It is a game of dicking about. Once, we all got into tiny swim shorts and went to the beach for a day out. Driving jetskis, diving off the pier, riding the rollercoaster. More recently we’ve been stuffing our faces with free snacks from the receptionist’s desk in a pal’s underground hideout. Rockstar have always been good at making a detailed city and, unlike the single player, the online mode lets me enjoy that city with people I don’t actually despise from the bottom of my spleen.
22/01/2018 at 15:57 haldolium says:
For a few hours. The concept of coop-heists that is not clickthepolicegrindfest Payday was awesome.
Until today I can’t grasp how it *stayed* so popuplar, being one of the worst MP games I’ve played in my lifetime in terms of basic design flaws and the technical construct (or rather lack of) underneath GTA Online.
The amount of technical issues and time involved to even get to the actual gameplay was (is? Never seen a changelog even remotely tackle the severe issues I and everyone else encountered) obnoxious. Setting up a heist and getting there took 20-30 minutes, and much longer if the connection dropped. Which used to happen frequently to pretty much all people I played with (which were around 20 at the time I think)
I know 3 people who basically have GTA online on PS4 as their main (and only to some degree) leisure activity (1000+h I would assume) which up until today I can’t even remotely grasp the reason behind it. On PC, it was a technical disaster 1+ year after release.
The very few times it worked it was mostly great (although some heists were a bit too long) when it came to coop with buddies, freeplay was usually completely annoying and I personally didn’t care about races or the “sillyness” since it got old rather quick and differed little to SP.
22/01/2018 at 16:01 davebo says:
There’s a ton of fun to be had in all the different game modes in GTA: Online, but you’re 100% right that the time it takes to actually organize friends into one lobby and then reorganize every time you finish something and start something else is insanely inefficient. Still, whenever I noticed there’s more than 4 of our group logged in, I’ll log in, then more of us see them online and log in, then on those rare occasions when we’ve got 8-16 people online at once it’s a ton of fun.
22/01/2018 at 16:46 Anti-Skub says:
The fact that you NEED to organise friends into a lobby is the games greatest failing and testament to how little of a shit Rockstar gives about it’s customers these days.
After years of updates, where they endlessly add new things to try and convince you to buy in game cash for absurd amounts of real world money, they have still failed to address the 2 glaring issues with the game.
1 – It’s FULL of cheaters.
2 – The matchmaking doesn’t bloody work. You can’t play any of the game modes without organising people to play it with yourself.
22/01/2018 at 17:45 Plake says:
I stopped reading your baseless rant once i got to “technical issues me and everyone else had”. Must be the reason thousand of people still play it every day…
22/01/2018 at 17:50 Asurmen says:
Well, what an amazing counter argument. Something being popular isn’t exactly the same as it being good or flaw free.
They were bang on the money. There’s some huge flaws in the setup of Online. Look at the rest of the posts in this article, and you’ll see the same issue again and again.
22/01/2018 at 19:20 davebo says:
The online works terribly. It’s just so fun when you can manage to actually get something good going that it’s usually worth the hassle. I play it in SPITE of the technical problems.
22/01/2018 at 16:18 rootfs.ext2.gz says:
I honestly tried but after waiting something like 10-15 minutes at a loading screen after the tutorial started, I gave up and never went back.
I don’t think I can ever bring myself to stare down at a blurry view of San Andreas while the camera wobbles back and forth over and over again, even at the promise of wacky shenanigans.
22/01/2018 at 16:48 Anti-Skub says:
Pfft, you’ve just got no patience. You were only 20-30 minutes away from finishing loading. And 5 more minutes away from the next loading screen.
22/01/2018 at 16:37 Anti-Skub says:
It’s a game about dicking about because the actual, designed content is a hot steaming pile of shit that has no respect for the players time or money.
It’s a game that makes absolutely no efforts to protect you from cheaters, allowing them to run rampant for months at a time, ruining the experience you purchased, but should you join in, you will (eventually) have your character deleted. Meaning you can choose to either be fucked by the players or the game.
It’s a game with regular content updates that, without fail, add new, fun things to play with, and then lock them behind hours, days and weeks of tedious grinding…or of course you can buy the absurdly priced shark cards (Hows £30 for a single vehicle sound). And then just for an extra gut punch of frustration it forces you to complete said grinding in an open session with the hackers I mentioned.
And then there’s the absurd way in which lobbies and missions work. Loading you in and out of the open world every single time you try and do anything outside of pissing about in freeroam. With matchmaking that will fail to fill a lobby with more than 3 people despite having one of the largest player bases in history.
It’s some of the best gameplay and level design available, with some of the worst content, worst value for money imaginable.
Never has there been a game with so much potential wasted in the name of greed.
22/01/2018 at 16:59 BeardyHat says:
I put about 50 hours into GTA Online and had a lot of fun during that time. That said, a third of that time is probably sat looking at loading screens and is the reason I don’t play anymore.
The hackers/cheaters can be beneficial. I never did actually grind for any money, I often would have hackers just pop into my location and start dropping bags of money. I managed to buy myself a nice apartment and several custom cars without ever trying to earn any money.
22/01/2018 at 16:49 Sandepande says:
No.
22/01/2018 at 17:37 HiroTheProtagonist says:
The loading screens absolutely killed the experience for me. Dropping from free roam into a lobby was a gamble that resulted in either sitting in a half-empty lobby until you jumped through another loading screen back to free roam (which often crashed you back to single-player, causing YET MORE LOADING SCREENS) or you’d get a few people in, start planning, then have planning crash because one person’s connection hiccuped.
As bad as Overkill/Starbreeze were with DLC, Payday 2 was at least more conscious of how annoying lading screens were and made the process of joining heists streamlined and pain-free.
22/01/2018 at 19:15 SminkyBazzA says:
Nope, accidentally loaded into it with a ragdoll mod installed once (the only mod I’ve ever installed on GTA) and got immediately banned. I didn’t ever want to play it online, but despite all options set to the contrary, it would always start loading into GTA Online instead of the story mode.