Beat Hazard 2 will blast more jams

Back in 2010, Beat Hazard riffed on the ‘feed the game music to become levels to play through’ Audiosurf idea to turn MP3s into twin-stick shooter arena battles. The flow of battle would follow the flow of music, all resulting in a lot of colours and explosions – vital for any shmup. I blasted through a few albums back in the day myself, enjoying the colours and, y’know, the explosions. Creator Steve Hunt has been working on a sequel for a while, and is now starting to talk more about Beat Hazard 2 as he aims to release a beta version this summer.
As before, Beat Hazard 2 will build single-screen shmup battles out of music you feed it, with waves generated based on how a song goes. Listen to music, shoot baddies, get powerups, get points, shoot more, colours, explosions – you get it. This time, boss ships will be procedurally-generated based on the music too.
Eight years after the first game, the way people listen to music has changed too, with songs across all sorts of formats and streaming services (I’ve even heard of young people listening to music primarily on YouTube?). Beat Hazard 2 will reflect this change with an ‘Open Mic’ mode that will use any music currently playing on your PC, letting music come from anywhere and everywhere. That mode might not work quite the same because it won’t inherently know when a song begins and ends so it (probably) can’t tailor flow, but Hunt suggests it might work for a survival or boss rush mode. The game’s still early in development so not everything is settled yet.
Hunt hopes to get a playable beta build to people who pre-order some time this summer. See Beat Hazard 2’s site for more on everything. For now, here’s a look at some colourful musical visualisations in this first video dev blog:
23/01/2018 at 15:10 Potajito says:
I put so many hours on the first one, so I’m getting this pre-order like, right now!
23/01/2018 at 15:11 Eraysor says:
I completely agree with the MP3 issue. Audioshield got around this by being able to load up any Youtube video; hopefully Beat Hazard 2 will be able to do the same thing because I played the original BH a ridiculous amount.
23/01/2018 at 15:36 Drib says:
I really enjoyed the early release of Beat Hazard. It later added a bunch of weird progression that I didn’t quite get, and felt vaguely microtransactiony for some reason. I think it asked me to ‘upgrade’ to Beat Hazard Ultra or something, I dunno.
But I like this style of game, and I’ll certainly be watching this one. I know some people listen to music on the youtubes, but as long as I can still run MP3s properly I’ll be fine with these games.
23/01/2018 at 15:50 Pich says:
Always been more a Audiosurf guy, but if this sequel can manage to react more with the music i’d be more than happy to try it.
23/01/2018 at 17:15 KidWithKnife says:
Day one purchase for me, on PC and on PS4 if it’s released there too.